Seniors 2022 can get a dozen free donuts at Krispy Kreme shops

Free dozen of donuts for Class of '22 - Lazaro Rodriguez/Unsplash

The Class of 2022 went through a lot. It took dedication and perseverance for seniors to accomplish what they set out to do.

Krispy Kreme recognizes the hard work of high school and college seniors. This week, the donut shop celebrates grads in Texas and across the nation.

According to a Krispy Kreme, 2022, May 19 press release, “Any senior who wears Class of ‘22 swag—from shirts and jackets to graduation cap and gown—can get a ‘Senior Day Dozen’ FREE at participating shops while supplies last.”

It includes four custom-decorated donuts and eight original donuts. The decorated ones are:

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled

Cake Batter Filled

Strawberry Ice Kreme

Original Glazed, White Iced

Be careful not to confuse the free Senior Day Dozen with the Graduate Dozen. The Graduate Dozen is not free. You can buy it this week, though—except on Wednesday.

What’s required for a free Senior Day Dozen?

If you’re a 2022 high school or college senior, you have swag they want to see.

The list of acceptable items includes: “Cap and gown with 2022 tassel, Class of 2022 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.), 2022 letterman jacket featuring senior status, 2022 class ring, graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID, student photo ID featuring senior status, and other Class of 2022 swag.”

There are several Krispy Kreme shops across Texas and in the Dallas area. Find a donut shop near you.

Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme said, “We hope seniors stop by their local Krispy Kreme Shop May 25, dressed in their cap and gown or other Class of ’22 swag, and enjoy a free Senior Day Dozen,” per the release.

Try to get to a donut shop early Wednesday, before the Senior Day Dozens are all gone.

Congratulations seniors! Enjoy your sweet reward.