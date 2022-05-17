Help available for Texans who want to earn a GED—for a limited time, take tests free

TWC absorbs some of the cost to help Texans get their GED - Sam Lion/Pexels

If you’ve thought about getting your high school diploma, Texas has a deal for you. The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) wants Texans to benefit from programs created to help improve skills and opportunities.

A high school diploma or Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency (TXCHSE), also known as a GED, is a starting place for landing desired jobs. Two major TWC initiatives will help. They include assistance through a virtual provider program and a subsidy program. Texans 21 years of age or older can use free vouchers from the subsidy program to take GED exams.

“A single GED test is $36.25, and the battery of tests generally costs about $145. This program removes the barrier of cost,” according to TWC, 2022, May 16 press release.

Businesses that move to Texas seek skilled employees. “The adult education program is yet another way to help with upskilling the current workforce in order to fill the growing needs of Texas employers here in the best state for business,” per the release.

Should you or someone you know want to go to college or desire career training, the TWC seeks to provide support.

Interested? You can find out more about the requirements for obtaining a diploma on the Texas Education Agency’s website. It’ll answer your questions about eligibility, scores, and steps for getting started.

If you want a test voucher or more information about GED prep classes, contact the Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program in your city.

Texas needs a skilled workforce for businesses moving to the Lone Star State. Take advantage of the free GED tests and get ready for the career of your choice.