It's time to enter the Gerber baby photo search 2022—and the entry period ends soon

T. Ware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8UL9_0ez5gbTD00
$25,000 to be awarded to the Gerber baby photo winner

You know you have the cutest baby in Texas—probably in the world. Do you want to enter your precious little one in Gerber’s baby photo search? Now is the time.

Gerber is currently accepting photos and videos of smiles and giggles, according to a recent press release. “Photo Search celebrates babies from all backgrounds and the promise to do ‘Anything for Baby.’”

The grand prize winner will receive $25,000. Gerber will match it “to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs.” This is to ensure that “both babies and parents thrive.”

The winning package also includes the opportunity for a baby to become the Chief Growing Officer and serve as Spokesbaby for the year. It offers social media and marketing campaign features, Gerber products, and surprise perks for the child.

What you should know before entering the contest

Although you have pictures and videos with other lovely expressions, this contest requires smiles and giggles. “Babies’ smiles and laughter have the power to inspire moments of joy for everyone. That’s why this year we want parents to share all the smiles and giggles possible," per the website.

Don’t hire a photographer or videographer. The rules state, “You must take the photo and video yourself during the Entry Period.” If you’re submitting a video, 20 seconds is the limit.

It’s also important to note they will only accept entries of “appropriately clothed” children.

Plus, they don’t allow filters, edits, or retouches.

Many people consider their teenagers and spouses as big babies. But this photo search is only for ages 1 day to 4 years.

Read the official rules before submitting an application. There’s more you need to know about the qualifications.

Here’s how and when to apply

If you plan to enter your baby into the Gerber photo search, do so soon. The entry period ends April 14, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT. After you read the rules, submit your entry.

Whether you live in Texas or elsewhere in the US, you know your baby is cute enough to win. Get your smiling and giggling entry to Gerber.

