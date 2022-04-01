Dallas, TX

Few days left to celebrate Dallas Blooms at the Arboretum

T. Ware

Visit Dallas Blooms before the season ends -Jos van Ouwerkerk/Pexels

Celebrate with food, friends, flowers, and fun at the annual Dallas Blooms festival before it’s too late.

There’s more to do at the Dallas Arboretum than take in the beauty of over half a million blooms. Each day offers unique events. You can dance to live music Saturday and Sunday. Monday and Tuesday, your tiny tots can have animal adventures.

You might prefer Dallas College Cooks on Mondays at 11 am or choose Learn to Grow Fridays when you can find out about gardening. The Dallas Arboretum offers weekend beer and wine tastings too.

See huge peacock topiaries and spectacular flowers at Dallas Blooms

Dallas Blooms is the largest annual floral festival in the Southwest and “one of the top 14 places in the world to see spring flowers.”

This year, the Birds in Paradise theme “showcases an explosion of color from 100 varieties of spring bulbs, 500,000 spring-blooming blossoms, thousands of azaleas, and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees,” according to the Arboretum’s website.

“Highlights include four larger-than-life peacock topiaries, 500,000 spring-blooming bulbs, and a variety of themed programming, including bird talks, bird flight shows, demonstrations, and more.”

Because of cold weather, the flowers bloomed late this year. However, NBCDFW reports the freeze was good for the tulip bulbs. It gave them time to root and make bigger flowers.

With the recent rain and warmer weather, flowers are stunning now.

The festival's last day is around the corner

Make your reservations soon. Prices range from $12 to $20. Wednesdays, you can buy a ticket and get one free.

This year’s Dallas Blooms festival ends on April 10.

