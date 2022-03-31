Workers would give up money to take their pets to work

It might take more than money to end labor shortages in Texas and nationwide.

Businesses continue using standard methods to attract workers. Employers participate in job fairs, run ads, and hang help wanted signs. Many have increased wages to entice employees.

The Texas Workforce Commission announced that it approved $314.75 million for childcare funding. “These funds will help local demand for subsidized childcare and enroll more children currently on existing waiting lists,” per the press release.

Is it enough to attract and keep employees?

While that’s admirable and appreciated, according to a recent survey, some workers also want pet-friendly workplaces. They want their pets at work with them.

The survey found that 60 percent of pet owners have left jobs because the offices weren’t pet-friendly. 48 percent of those surveyed said their fur babies help improve work productivity.

Allowing animals in the workplace could benefit employers and employees.

It’s such a big issue that 70 percent of pet owners would accept pay cuts “if it means they can bring their pet to work.”

The survey also found that most pet owners looked for flexible jobs so they could spend more time with their animals.

How businesses can compete in today's workforce environment

Workforce challenges concern businesses in Texas and across the nation. To compete in today’s environment, employers must pay attention to what employees want.

While many workers need higher wages and childcare subsidies, some also need their pets near them. Maybe welcoming fur babies into workplaces would help decrease the number of help wanted signs.

Would you take a pay cut if it meant you could take your pet to work?

