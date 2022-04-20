Dairy-Free Creamy Pudding Base

A non-dairy, gluten-free faux-cream base for banana puddings, cream pies, and more

Strawberries and dream cream Photo by Karly Gomez on Unsplash

I’ve always had a sweet tooth, but it became torturous when I developed gestational diabetes. During my pregnancy, my lactose intolerance also worsened. I almost got depressed without my daily dairy and sugar fix… My glucose and lactose-induced afflictions would become a blessing in disguise as my baby was severely allergic to dairy.

Always the one to turn lemons into lemonade, I started experimenting with soy and sugar alternatives so my family and I didn’t feel deprived of our favorite sweet, and creamy treats.

I’ve played with this recipe for over 15 years and I have to admit it’s really good. I’m not a trained chef or recipe tester, but I’ve used this base to make some serious classics and they were picky Pop-Pop and son approved.

My son is now grown and he was totally on board until he walked in as I was making a chocolate peanut butter pie. He was traumatized as he watched me plop the gelatinous cubes of tofu in the blender. He shook his head and left the kitchen vowing to never eat another chocolate pie again. (He had no clue this was the base for all our creamy desserts). He didn’t ask and I didn’t tell him or my Grandfather — who wouldn’t eat anything if he knew it had tofu in it…

I must admit — tofu doesn’t look, smell or taste good plain, but it’s one of the best ways to make a delicious, creamy, non-dairy, gluten-free pudding base.

I’ve used it to make countless banana puddings, my lemon berry tart, and variations of chocolate puddings and mousse.

This recipe has been a blessing on days I’m craving a sweet creamy treat without spiking my sugar or having tummy troubles.

I hope you and your family enjoy it as much as we have.

Seven Tips To Consider BEFORE you make this delicious dessert

If you’re allergic to soy (tofu) or coconuts — do not make this recipe.

Determine your flavor first and then your sweetener. I’d suggest using agave, maple and of course, raw or cane sugar for chocolate and plain vanilla bases; Citrus based desserts can use stevia but remember stevia has a slight aftertaste which is masked well by lemon’s tart and tangy flavor Do not — I repeat do not use dairy or plant-based milk with carrageenan it will have a weird, slimy texture. Silken tofu works best for the creamy texture. Experiment with different brands because some tofu can smell and taste stronger than others. You can use firm tofu in a pinch, but it won’t be as creamy. If you’re on a low-fat diet, this isn’t the recipe for you. It needs coconut oil for the flourless roux. I’ve made it with low-fat coconut milk and it doesn’t taste the same. You need the fat to mimic the mouthfeel of dairy cream. You must use high-quality vanilla extract or paste You must use a blender or food processor to thoroughly blend the lumpy mixture for it to set properly and have a silky, smooth texture This is not an instant dessert. The pudding needs to set in the refrigerator for the flavors to meld together and the base to firm up — taste test to adjust flavor and sweetener

My Oh-Wee Dairy-Free Creamy Pudding Base

Ingredients

1 tbsp Coconut oil

1 tbsp Arrowroot powder

2 cups Coconut milk (a whole can)

1 package Silken organic tofu at room temperature, drained

¼ cup Zulka Morena sugar or sweetener of your choice

1 tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

Equipment Needed

Medium size saucepan

Wire whisk

Emersion blender or food processor

Directions

Whisk coconut oil and arrowroot powder in a saucepan on low heat for 1 minute Whisk in small amounts of coconut milk until all is added Cook until it thickens. If it’s clumpy — use an emersion blender or carefully pour cooled, but warm mixture in a blender or food processor Add tofu, vanilla, and sugar to the coconut mixture, blend — taste test to adjust for flavor or sweetener Pour in desired dish or pie crust

This mixture will need to be refrigerated to set. The base is ready to make banana pudding or plain vegan vanilla pudding. You may need to add additional sweetener to taste.

Flavor options and Substitution

Dark Chocolate Pudding —

1 cup melted semi-sweet chocolate or roughly chopped dark chocolate (I used 70% dairy-free dark chocolate — which may require more sweetener)

Lemon Cream

Add 2–3 tablespoons of store-bought lemon curd and the zest of 1 lemon

Peanut butter

Add ½ cup of smooth or chunky peanut butter — may need more for desired taste

Bonus Recipe — See Vegan Mousse recipe in GFC -

Originally published on Medium.com