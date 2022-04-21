Natural Deordarant Tips and Reviews

Underarm Skincare

Woman putting on deodorant Unsplash

It's warming up and there are countless opportunities where we’ll be in close proximity to other people. Be it friends, family, colleagues, or perfect strangers, the last impression you’d like to make is an odorously offensive one. As we say goodbye to winter and Covid closings — we can maintain freshness naturally and chemical-free.

In my quest to live a “clean”, organic lifestyle I started using natural, chemical-free deodorants and other toiletries.

So far, I’ve tried the following brands and they’re ranked in order of my favorite, thus far:

1. Botanical MD 12 to 2016: Spray, Lemongrass and sage

2. Secret Aluminum-Free: Gel-based, Rosewater scent

3. ALAFFIA Coconut Reishi Deodorant: Lavender and Charcoal

4. Arm & Hammer Essentials: Gel-based, Clean scent

I’d like to try the Lume brand next.

I’ve had to learn how to live, work and socialize using natural deodorants through trial and error. It wasn’t always pleasant especially in the summer and during stressful situations. As the biologist, Gavin Thomas reports, we can thank the chemical 3M3SH and Staphylococcus (staph) bacteria for malodorous pits. Apparently, some strains of staph are extremely funky.

This story was inspired by a funny article about foul smelling famous people. According to the article, an actor at the 2013 Met Gala was accused of having pungent pits. Allegedly heat is the reason her natural deodorant failed and was the cause of her BO and embarrassment. The gaff is surprising considering she’s kind of the queen of high-end bath and body products.

Hopefully, my tips will help you avoid a sticky situation. I’ve done the hard work of experimenting with different brands and application methods so you don’t get caught on the train to Funky town.

First and foremost, all-natural deodorants should be applied to freshly cleaned and dried armpits. Using a tea tree-based soap helps. I use Trader Joe’s Tea Tree Tingle or their bar soap, followed by a moisturizing body wash.

Secondly, natural deodorants should be generously applied and reapplied. The normal 1–2 swipes you use to apply aluminum-based deodorants simply will not do. You need a minimum of 3–4 passes to fully cover the entire underarm area and I suggest a quick rub in to ensure proper application.

The latest hygiene trend is using baby or "refreshing" wipes to freshen up throughout the day as you transition from regular to all-natural deodorant and reapply as needed. To make it easy, I’d check and reapply during bathroom breaks.

If you’re a two-shower person, you’ll need to reapply. If you’re not a second shower person, you’ll probably need to refresh before bed to avoid the morning funk (especially if you sweat at night).

Social Tips

I’ve hesitantly decided to add this part because I tried using natural deodorant going to certain social functions. I found if you’re under pressure or you have high anxiety in social settings, you may have to have to reapply more often or have an emergency backup antiperspirant for those events.

As a homeopath and budding naturalist, I want to go 100% natural. However, if you’re networking in a professional setting or you’re just socializing and don’t want to offend and know that your pits can pack a punch, you may need to wear traditional deodorant just for that night or you might need to refresh and reapply every hour depending on your body chemistry.

The bottom line, most Americans (myself included) are somewhat addicted to scents. We layer our bath and body products and perfumes. Some of us put scent boosters in our laundry (with scented fabric softeners). So unless you’re dating another naturalist or someone with a BO fetish, you’ll need to find what works for you.

I am not a doctor, chemist, or biologist so please consult your doctor before you use any natural products. You may have a reaction and discover a new allergy.

Occasionally, I gently wash and exfoliate my underarm area and apply pure, food-grade bentonite clay when I feel my skin or body needs a detox.

These are just a few tips I hope you enjoyed.

Good luck on your natural skincare journey.

*Please note that I am not affiliated or paid to endorse any of the products listed.