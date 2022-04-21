3 Creamy Roux-Based Recipes

3 Saucy favorites
Modified from a Medium article
I recently wrote an article on how to make a proper roux. A roux is simply equal parts fat and flour slowly cooked to flavor and thicken dishes.
Here's What Each Stage of a Roux is Used For, and How To Make Them
Now that you know the history and Roux 101 let’s have some roux-related fun!
Here are my Top 3 Roux-based Recipes
#1 Roux Based Recipe: Gravy
Any and all gravies, but I have to say chicken and turkey gravy infused with pan drippings is my favorite. Here is a basic chicken gravy from: I Heart Recipes on YouTube
#2 Roux Based Recipe: Macaroni and Cheese
My Magnificent Macaroni and Cheese where I use a roux to make my creamy and cheesy mornay sauce. The article explains how I modified The Kitchn’s baked macaroni and cheese recipe to make my family favorite.
#3 Roux Based Recipe: Pot Pie
I’m partial to chicken or turkey pot pie, and here’s a fast and fancy shortcut:
- Make a traditional pot pie filling
- Top with puff pastry, follow the instructions and enjoy a flavorful and fluffy twist on a hearty and heavenly dish
Here is a great recipe from Wide Open Eats, but instead of using store-bought pie crust, use puff pastry, and skip the bottom layer. Once you try the puff pastry version you won’t go back.
Thank you for reading!
© T. Price 2022 All Rights Reserved - Original article on Medium.com
Comments / 0