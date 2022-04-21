3 Creamy Roux-Based Recipes

T. Imani

3 Saucy favorites

Modified from a Medium article

I recently wrote an article on how to make a proper roux. A roux is simply equal parts fat and flour slowly cooked to flavor and thicken dishes.

Here's What Each Stage of a Roux is Used For, and How To Make Them

Now that you know the history and Roux 101 let’s have some roux-related fun!

Here are my Top 3 Roux-based Recipes

#1 Roux Based Recipe: Gravy

Any and all gravies, but I have to say chicken and turkey gravy infused with pan drippings is my favorite. Here is a basic chicken gravy from: I Heart Recipes on YouTube

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GB9ah_0fC4O1NF00
Homemade Mac and CheeseFrom Writer, T. Imani

#2 Roux Based Recipe: Macaroni and Cheese

My Magnificent Macaroni and Cheese where I use a roux to make my creamy and cheesy mornay sauce. The article explains how I modified The Kitchn’s baked macaroni and cheese recipe to make my family favorite.

#3 Roux Based Recipe: Pot Pie

I’m partial to chicken or turkey pot pie, and here’s a fast and fancy shortcut:

  • Make a traditional pot pie filling
  • Top with puff pastry, follow the instructions and enjoy a flavorful and fluffy twist on a hearty and heavenly dish

Here is a great recipe from Wide Open Eats, but instead of using store-bought pie crust, use puff pastry, and skip the bottom layer. Once you try the puff pastry version you won’t go back.

Chicken Pot Pie

Thank you for reading!

© T. Price 2022 All Rights Reserved - Original article on Medium.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Recipes# Home Cooking# Mac and Cheese# Food# Foodies

Comments / 0

Published by

My mission is to share informative stories with heart and humor about life through an intersectional lens.

Philadelphia, PA
163 followers

More from T. Imani

Natural Deordarant Tips and Reviews

It's warming up and there are countless opportunities where we’ll be in close proximity to other people. Be it friends, family, colleagues, or perfect strangers, the last impression you’d like to make is an odorously offensive one. As we say goodbye to winter and Covid closings — we can maintain freshness naturally and chemical-free.

Read full story

Dairy-Free Creamy Pudding Base

A non-dairy, gluten-free faux-cream base for banana puddings, cream pies, and more. Strawberries and dream creamPhoto by Karly Gomez on Unsplash. I’ve always had a sweet tooth, but it became torturous when I developed gestational diabetes. During my pregnancy, my lactose intolerance also worsened. I almost got depressed without my daily dairy and sugar fix… My glucose and lactose-induced afflictions would become a blessing in disguise as my baby was severely allergic to dairy.

Read full story

The End of Another Pumpkin Spice Season

Pumpkin spice season is almost over! Now everything from your favorite Starbucks coffee beverage to your corner bakery will no longer be seasoned, sprinkled, or swirled with this ubiquitous blend of spices.

Read full story

Laughter and Joy Helps Me Heal

Spend a Day With a Sister Friend and See How You Feel. Black women laughing #BlackJoyPhoto by Thought Catalog on Unsplash. Black girl magic is real and it has healing powers. Yesterday, I spent the day with my best friend — who I call my sister. I hadn’t seen her or much of anyone else for the last couple of months due to a dangerous bout of # LongCovid-induced insomnia. I talk to her on a regular basis — but the few times I ventured out it was for food, medicine, and doctor’s appointments or she wasn’t available.

Read full story
9 comments

Baked Oats: A New Twist on a Classic Breakfast Treat

Summer is almost here and if you’re like me you’re looking for ways to lose some pandemic pounds. I’m ok with my thickness, but the quarantine made things ridiculous and now I can no longer hide.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: How Crypto Is Making and Reclaiming American and International History

Questions and solutions involving global history, auctions, and cryptocurrency. I didn’t either until I read a Bloomberg article about how the research DAO, Abolition in Progress won a bid at Sotheby’s for a major part of American history in response to another group’s attempt to purchase a rare copy of the United States Constitution.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Opinion: Love & Community: People Are What’s Good In Philly’s Hood

Kids and Grands are our neighborhood’s tiny teachers and hometown heroes. There are millions of good, honest, hard-working people in “the hood”. Whether we’re cast, stuck, or temporarily dropped here on our way to “movin’ on up” like The Jeffersons- it’s the people who make the hood good.

Read full story

Student Loan Payments are Due August 31, 2022 - (Article Updated)

Stressed out studentPhoto by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash. On April 6, 2022, the U.S. Department of Education (ED) extended the student loan payment pause through Aug. 31, 2022. The pause includes the following relief measures for eligible loans:

Read full story

The Crown Act Passed Now It’s Time For Policy Changes in Work, Schools, and Sports -

Policies and culture need to align with the #CrownAct and end #hairdiscrimination and humiliation. Another child has been humiliated and traumatized by race-based #hair discrimination at a public sporting event. This needs to stop now!

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy