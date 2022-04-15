Student Loan Payments are Due August 31, 2022 - (Article Updated)

Here are some tips and resources to help you

Update from Student Aid.gov

On April 6, 2022, the U.S. Department of Education (ED) extended the student loan payment pause through Aug. 31, 2022.

The pause includes the following relief measures for eligible loans:

a suspension of loan payments

a 0% interest rate

stopped collections on defaulted loans

Original article from January 7, 2022

As I stated in my first article, New Student Loan Forgiveness Changes Still Misses The Mark For Millions With Covid Cash Woes I’m still recovering from Covid and not working full time. Therefore, my $93,000 student loan debt is another bill that I simply can’t afford in addition to living expenses and Covid-related medical expenses.

Unfortunately, like most Americans — if something doesn’t change my student loan debt will literally follow me to my grave. In the meantime, I’m staying on top of the latest information to help myself and others.

Tip #1 Confirm your total debt and loan holders.

If your loans were handled by FedLoan Servicing, The US Department of Education may have transferred them to another company like MOHELA, Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority. Nerdwallet.com says that MOHELA is “a nonprofit company and services both federal and private student loans”.

Tip #2 Know when your next payments are due .

Some loan payments have been extended to August 31, 2022. “Payments were supposed to restart on Feb. 1, 2022 [ then May 2, 2022]. “The interest-free pause has been in effect since March 13, 2020, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It allowed federal student loan borrowers with an amassed $1.61 trillion in debt to prioritize other financial needs like paying rent or padding emergency savings. ” (Nerdwallet.com)

Tip #3 Contact your loan holder(s) and make a plan

Depending on the type of loan you may have more than one loan company or federal loan servicer. Reach out to all of them, confirm the type(s) of loans, the total amount(s) owed, and due dates. Ask about all the possible options to reduce, eliminate or hold your payment like consolidation, forbearance, deferments. All of these options will require lots of time, multiple forms, and verification documentation like bank or tax records.

I suggest you get a folder or small binder and keep notes documenting who you spoke to and have an electronic calendar with the same heading like, “Student Loan” for easy access and searches. Gmail is attached to Google calendar and allows you to attach emails and documents.

Be patient and keep copies of everything you send because you may have to resend them. I once had to fax a form 4 times because they claimed it wasn’t received — although I had confirmations.

Tip #4 Try to apply for loan forgiveness

If you’ve worked full-time or you’re currently working full-time in public service and made payments, you may be eligible for part of your loan debt to be forgiven. There are literally 10 different loan forgiveness programs. It’s a little confusing, but the customer service staff are often very helpful. I’d call and ask for assistance before you submit an application. Errors can lead to rejections.

Tip #5 Special Circumstances Help

If you’re a veteran, teacher, or if your school is closed there may be a special program to help you with your federal student loans. For example, if you’re “ totally and permanently disabled , you may qualify for a discharge of your federal student loans and/or Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) Grant service obligation”. (StudentAid.gov)

The government can continue to kick the payment can down the road, but we as borrowers can’t afford to bury our heads in the sand. When it comes to debt, it’s always better to be proactive — than reactive. I know from personal experience that it’s hard to face facts when you have limited income, but I’ve learned it’s often worse when you don’t address things in a timely manner especially when interest and late fees are involved.

Student loan debt is serious and default status can lead to judgments that can ruin your credit with liens on property, garnishment of wages, and frozen and seized bank accounts.

You should at least try some of these options now to avoid your loans going into default. All the information is linked to websites and articles.

Please feel free to comment or post any additional information or tips you think might be helpful.

Good luck!

© T. Price 2022 All Rights Reserved - Originally published on Medium.com