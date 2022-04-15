The Crown Act Passed Now It’s Time For Policy Changes in Work, Schools, and Sports

Policies and culture need to align with the #CrownAct and end #hairdiscrimination and humiliation

Another child has been humiliated and traumatized by race-based #hair discrimination at a public sporting event. This needs to stop now!

If you have a child, please reach out to your child’s school council or district to find out how they have changed and updated policies to align with the #Crown Act.

On March 25, 2022, The Crown Act passed the House and I’m very happy, but it feels like a bittersweet victory. As a 40+-year-old African American woman, my hair has always been a source of pride, joy, pain, and confusion. The Crown Act evokes the same feelings. I am proud but ashamed we had to fight for the right and protection to wear our hair in its natural state or in healthy, protective and culturally inspired styles like braids, locs, twists, etc.

The CROWN Act stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair and according to Damare Baker, from the Washingtonian,

“was created in 2018 by four Black women: Esi Eggleston Bracey, Unilever’s chief operating officer and executive vice president of beauty and personal care; Kelli Richardson Lawson, the founder and CEO of DC marketing firm JOY Collective; Orlena Nwokah Blanchard, JOY Collective’s President, and chief operating officer; and social impact and legislative strategist Adjoa B. Asmoah” (Baker, 2022)

Other women joined to form the CROWN Coalition, and the rest is history as they pushed to end hair discrimination through multi-level policy changes. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-New Jersey) introduced the bill. I am so happy these women fought for Black follicle freedom. Yet, my inner child and fully grown scalp are still healing from my own and other hair-related trauma and horror stories.

These physical and mental scars run deep for many Black adults and children. I’ve shared my Black hair journey and traumas in other articles. I talk about how my Mom stopped a white couple from cornering me in a grocery store when I was a preschooler because they wanted to touch my intricately braided hair.

My mother was a gifted braider and took pride in braiding my natural hair in beautiful and sometimes elaborate patterns. The picture below is a prime example of how Black mothers and children learned hair assimilation. I had weekend and summer hairstyles and “school braids.”

School braids were styled to keep my natural hair contained and plain to mimic having a straight ponytail and demonstrated below in my ode to the Partridge family school picture.

I actually remember wanting to wear my hair “out” in all its thick and full glory, but my Mom said it looked “wild” and “untamed.” Let’s pause and reflect on the language of Black hair:

I was told as a child, that the hair that God gave me needed to be tamed to be acceptable in school and society. Yet, even as a small child I knew it was wrong. I would often cry and ask why I couldn’t wear my hair “free” like the white girls and I was told my hair was:

“too big”

“too much”

“unruly”

Tame = straight and straight meant pain. My pain and others run deep.

One of my most painful childhood moments came from an invitation to a school friend’s birthday pool party. I’m almost 50 and I still remember it like it was yesterday. I ran home excited to ask my Mom could I attend B’s birthday party. My Mom quickly said no and that’s when I got the “Black girl talk.”

My Mom quickly told me no because I was Black and that there were too many hair and safety issues to consider. She started by asking a lot of questions about who was invited and where was the party.

I think it was at B’s house or a pool near my school which was in the segregated “white part of town”. I was the only Black schoolmate that was invited.

My mom said, no and started with her hair hesitations:

She told me that she would have to re-do and cornrow my long thick hair — which would take 3+ (painful) hours of her washing, blow-drying, parting, and neatly braiding my hair in small, tight cornrows to make my hair “neat and manageable” to be swim-ready and fit under a swim cap.

Then, she explained how chlorine could dry and damage my skin and hair if I didn’t immediately shower to rinse the chlorine off my skin. She added that she’d need to wash, deep condition, and braid my hair again– so I couldn’t stay and play like the other girls.

Finally, with a soft, somber tone she shared that she didn’t feel comfortable going to “that part of town” and it wasn’t safe for me to be the only little (overdeveloped) Black girl at a pool party. I couldn’t swim and she wouldn’t and couldn’t be there.

I remember crying and not understanding what she was saying — I didn’t care about her having to spend 4–6 hours braiding my hair before and after the event or how my being Black was a safety hazard in our small, quiet town. I just wanted to go to my first pool party.

After several minutes of crying, protesting, and “but, why’s” I was hushed and silenced by her saying, “You’re Black and there are just some things you’re gonna have to accept… you can’t do what white people do…”

That’s the first time — I connected my hair, body, and existence to heartache and pain.

Yet, I wasn’t a stranger to the physical pain and scars from my Mom trying to please me and appease society that said Black hair was bad and only good if it’s straight. I knew that pain far too well; pain from a “hot comb” to straighten my hair with extreme heat or a relaxer we called “kiddie perms.”

My hair was “straightened” when it wasn’t braided. I can still smell the burned hair and feel my singed scalp and ears from the hot comb. No matter how careful my mom or hairdresser was — I ended up with at least 2 burns.

As a young child, my long thick hair had to be cut because of a “kiddie perm” gone wrong. I was heartbroken and devastated — because my crown was broken. Several inches of healthy, Black hair was literally burned from my scalp and in a matter of minutes, my hair and scalp were permanently damaged.

I embraced my natural hair in college — because my scalp had become so sensitive that the smallest amount of spritz or hair spray would cause discomfort and breakage.

I live, look, feel, and pay for my childhood and adult Black hair trauma. It’s extensive, expensive, time-consuming, and partially avoidable if my natural hair and Afrocentric hairstyles were always accepted.

Now that the Crown Act has passed the House the hard work of healing, policy, and culture changes need to begin. Black hair shouldn’t have been politicized or regulated in the first place. Being that Black hair-based discrimination like other biased policies remained unchecked for many years, Black people, our allies, and advocates need to push to review and change these hurtful policies that are hidden between the lines of “professional” dress codes and “clean-cut” policies. Respectability politics and oppressive hypocrisy need to end.

“Good, nice, and neat” are color-coded and loaded phrases that often don’t include — naturally curly or ethnic hairstyles. Afros, braids, locs, twists, and other natural hairstyles have been deemed unprofessional. This is not a fair, equitable, or inclusive policy stance.

Just like men should not have the right to tell a woman what to do with our bodies — white people, politicians, and PWI companies and institutions shouldn’t dictate how Black people should wear their hair to be accepted in academic and professional settings.

I’m happy that the next generation of Black women won’t suffer the spoken and unspoken rules and expectations of chemically or heat straightened hair as the standard to beauty and assimilation.

Every public and private school, company, and nonprofit should add a #CrownAct policy review as a priority for their diversity, equity, and inclusion audits, updates, and revisions — that should be led by a Black man or woman with natural hair.

The passing of The Crown Act is a major milestone in moving forward into a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive world for people of African descent. Representation matters and is a sign of progress, pride, and acceptance.

As India Arie said, “I am not my hair,” but my hair is a part of my identity as a Black person and you can’t see, converse, protect, or craft policies without understanding how my hair factors into my personal and professional life.

Thank you for reading.

© 2022 Teressa Price All rights reserved - Originally published on Medium.com

