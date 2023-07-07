Florida's Higher Temperatures

Temperatures Rising? Photo by WUSF Public Media

In my area of Florida, temperatures have been in the low to mid-90s. However, the “feels-like” temperatures have been averaging around 105-110, based on my computer’s weather app.

In Florida, it isn’t unusual for highs to soar. In fact, I think I’ve seen it much hotter, though plenty of news outlets say we’re having record or near-record highs throughout the state. Maybe it just seems normal cause I've lived here for so many years.

Other news outlets, like 10 Boston, express that the Earth is hotter than average. Indicating that the temperature Globally is warmer than normal. High humidity and warmer-than-normal actual temperatures are being found as far north as Ontario, where they report ice hockey rinks hitting near 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Of course, most of this is attributed to Global Warming and Climate Change. Global temperatures have increased by approximately 1.7 degrees Fahrenheit since the 1980s. Between now and 2050, it could increase a total of 2.7° degrees Fahrenheit), according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. To go further back, we can see the trend started even earlier. They say that 2022 was the sixth warmest year since global temperature recordings began in 1880.

No matter how you look at it, we are getting hotter. Most agree it will take everyone doing what they can to make a change if we want to slow the heat index's climb. Northwestern says that to change it, we can do several things, which may all help slow the process. However, no one can make us change our habits.

I do what I can, but fall short on many simple changes I could make. How about you? Do you try to change the world for the better or feel that global warming is beyond our control since it was climbing well before vehicles, electronics, and air pollution?

(Please note, my opinions are stated as well as facts. Don’t bash me for my curiosity 😊)