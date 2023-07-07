Florida's Higher Temperatures

T.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YzkqN_0nIGCfW500
Temperatures Rising?Photo byWUSF Public Media

In my area of Florida, temperatures have been in the low to mid-90s. However, the “feels-like” temperatures have been averaging around 105-110, based on my computer’s weather app.

In Florida, it isn’t unusual for highs to soar. In fact, I think I’ve seen it much hotter, though plenty of news outlets say we’re having record or near-record highs throughout the state. Maybe it just seems normal cause I've lived here for so many years.

Other news outlets, like 10 Boston, express that the Earth is hotter than average. Indicating that the temperature Globally is warmer than normal. High humidity and warmer-than-normal actual temperatures are being found as far north as Ontario, where they report ice hockey rinks hitting near 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Of course, most of this is attributed to Global Warming and Climate Change. Global temperatures have increased by approximately 1.7 degrees Fahrenheit since the 1980s. Between now and 2050, it could increase a total of 2.7° degrees Fahrenheit), according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. To go further back, we can see the trend started even earlier. They say that 2022 was the sixth warmest year since global temperature recordings began in 1880.

No matter how you look at it, we are getting hotter. Most agree it will take everyone doing what they can to make a change if we want to slow the heat index's climb. Northwestern says that to change it, we can do several things, which may all help slow the process. However, no one can make us change our habits.

I do what I can, but fall short on many simple changes I could make. How about you? Do you try to change the world for the better or feel that global warming is beyond our control since it was climbing well before vehicles, electronics, and air pollution?

(Please note, my opinions are stated as well as facts. Don’t bash me for my curiosity 😊)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# global warming# Florida# climate change# rising temperatures

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi. I've been writing freelance since 2012 typically for SEO and marketing purposes. I am very passionate about writing provable things, which is why I'm excited about writing for NewsBreak. I am also a full-time parent, homeschool teacher, and homemaker.

Williston, FL
380 followers

More from T.

Florida State

Mosquitos Causing Malaria in Florida

One thing that Florida residents can expect during the summer months, especially with high rainfall amounts, is mosquitoes. Though it isn’t the first time mosquitoes have caused illness, there is a higher concern currently about mosquito-borne illnesses. For the first time since 2003, malaria has been seen in the United States, causing the CDC to issue health advisories in both Florida and Texas. Four cases, all apparently unrelated, have been discovered in Sarasota with “multiple mosquitoes that were gathered testing positive”.

Read full story
2 comments
Panama City Beach, FL

Rip Current Safety for Beach Go-ers

The Florida Panhandle has become a rough place for swimmers. In recent times, there have been at least 12 fatalities, seven of which occurred in Panama City Beach. Unfortunately, as temperatures continue to soar, more people may head off to the beaches, not just in the Panhandle, but to all beaches around Florida.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Saharan Dust May Slow Tropical Storm Development

Normal Saharan Dust Cloud Appearance.Photo byE&E News. Although June has had more active tropics than we are used to, this trend may change for July, or at least for the foreseeable future. According to First Coast News, the Saharan dust is finally stepping up to slow storm development in the Atlantic Ocean. This is good news for coastal areas, including the Sunshine State.

Read full story
Florida State

Watermelons Are Healthy Foods for Summer Snacking

In Florida, a favorite summer treat for many is watermelon. Our warm weather does its part to ensure they are sweet, juicy, and delicious when you buy them from local produce stands. However, what you may not realize is that they are also good for you to eat. So, as we prepare to celebrate summer’s biggest holiday, why not find creative ways to enjoy this tasty fruit?

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Stay Safe If Temperatures Soar

Currently, Texas is experiencing an excessive heat wave. Temperatures are soaring into three-digit numbers between now and Friday, June 30 in Dallas. Unfortunately, experts are saying that those same temperatures could impact areas of Florida over the coming week.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Hands-Free Driving in Florida?

distracted driving ban on cell phonesPhoto byPhoto by Alexandre Boucher on Unsplash. Distracting driving has been an issue for years. Various laws attempt to stop it, but still, cell phones in our hands are a problem. This may change if new laws go into effect in Florida, where some are talking about making it illegal for you to have a cell phone in your hand while driving.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Recent Sinkholes in Florida

This year’s rainfall averages are higher than in previous years, especially in some areas. Though rainfall totals for June are still pending, you can see proof of more rain than normal, courtesy of the St. Johns River Water Management District.

Read full story
80 comments
Florida State

Florida State Facts and Fun to Escape the Dreary Day

With all the dreary weather and overall grossness that is the Sunshine State at this time, I wanted to write a little humor about our beloved state. From interesting firsts to exceptionally odd laws, I’ll give you a small sample of the many reasons to love Florida, at least in my humble opinion, despite the knowledge that some of us only like it cause it makes us laugh.

Read full story
Florida State

Tropical Depression 3 Has Formed in the Atlantic

According to Fl.Hurricane, tropical depression 3 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. It is currently too soon to tell if it will impact Florida, and no one knows how powerful it will become, wherever it goes.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida's Summer Storms and What's Going On

Usually during the month of June, most of Florida is dry with barely any rain. Drought usually means we are under red flag warnings. However, this year, the rains are coming daily. With them, also come thunderstorms and unfortunately, damage.

Read full story
7 comments
Williston, FL

Williston, Florida Upcoming 4th of July Events

As with years past, Williston, Florida will host its annual Independence Day celebration on July 3, 2023. Festivities will begin at 5p with a parade to kick things off. Then, everyone can go to the Horseman’s Park at 6p for food, live music and more. At 9p,

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy