Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.

Three UC San Diego professors, Stephen Mayfield, Michael Burkart, and Robert Pomeroy of the University of California San Diego, Stephen Mayfield, Michael Burkart, and Robert Pomeroy, have created the world's first footwear using fully biodegradable materials. After six years of research and experimentation, these professors are launching the world's first biodegradable footwear through Blue view, of which Mayfield is also CEO. These professors also developed seaweed-based flip-flops using a polyurethane bottom, licensed to Reef through their company agenesis, which is branded by the consumer-facing company Blue view.

Blue view Footwear touts the shoes as the world's first biodegradable footwear made entirely from vegetable oils, which over time can be composted rather than landfilled. The upper of the sneaker uses what startup Blueview says is the first 3D knit material for sneakers made entirely from plants.

Other 3D shoe companies use synthetic threads; When the team started experimenting with biodegradable plant-based yarns, they struggled to get it to work on knitting machines without cracking or breaking. When high-performance biodegradable polyurethane foams were finally developed, these professors set out to make shoes that were also 100% biodegradable, requiring the development of a three-dimensional knitted upper made entirely of plant fibers.

So, we developed polyurethane foam that meets the specifications for high-performance shoes, and then (Tom) we set shoes that were stylish and *very* comfortable. Therefore, we hired Tom and Tom's shoe production team and raised funds to develop and sell Blueview. Blue view CEO Stephen Mayfield then contacted Tom Cook, head of footwear, and the two agreed to team up to launch a new shoe brand that would use algae-based foam in the soles.

Blue view CEO Stephen Mayfield, a professor of molecular biology at the University of California, San Diego, first studied turning algae into fuel but later changed course. The shoe-making process began more than six years ago when Stephen Mayfield started his project to turn algae into energy to replace fossil fuels with plant-based fuels, according to the UC San Diego News Center website.

In search of a solution to the growth of plastic waste, UC San Diego and UC San Diego scientists have developed new biodegradable materials designed to replace traditionally used plastics. UC San Diego researchers teamed up with study co-author Samantha Clements, a marine biologist and scientific diver at Scripts Institution of Oceanography, to study their biodegradable polyurethane material. After a series of tests, these materials are currently used as foam for the first commercially biodegradable shoe. (Sold by a Blue view subsidiary)—at Scrips Allen Browning Scrips Memorial Pier and Experimental Aquarium.

If these professors can make our shoes the best-selling shoes in the world, every brand will switch to biodegradable, high-performance polyurethane foams—that's Stephen Mayfield's dream.