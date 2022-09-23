San Francisco Is Considered The Best Coffee City In America, According To Wallet-hub.

San Francisco, not Seattle, has been named the best city in the nation for coffee lovers by WalletHubs' 2022 America's Best Coffee Cities. According to Wallethub, San Francisco is the best coffee city in America. The California city of San Diego is one of ten cities where they love coffee.

Los Angeles did not disappoint its coffee drinkers, ranking among the top five cities for coffee drinkers. According to a ranking released on Tuesday by personal finance website Wallet Hub, San Diego is the fourth-best major city in the country to live. New York City is known as the city that never sleeps, and that may have something to do with caffeine: According to the personal finance website Wallet Hub, it was ranked number one on the list of the best cities for coffee in America.

To determine the best local coffee scene in the U.S., personal finance site Wallet Hub compared 12 critical metrics of strong coffee culture across 100 of the largest cities. The unique finance website compares 29 key metrics across 180 major U.S. cities to determine the best and cheapest local restaurants. The Wallet hub survey looked at factors such as the average price of coffee and cappuccinos in San Francisco, the number of coffee shops and doughnut shops, and the number of coffee-themed events such as coffee parties.

New York City tied with San Francisco for the top spot for most affordable cafés, cafés, and cafés with a rating of over 4.5 stars per capita, and also ranked first for the most coffee shops. , restaurants and cafés per capita. San Francisco is also tied in the best coffee shops in San Francisco rankings with bustling New York City for many affordable and highly rated best coffee shops in San Francisco per capita. WalletHub examined 14 “coffee friendship” metrics in the top 100 US cities and found that Seattle topped the charts, narrowly ahead of its northwestern neighbor Portland, which took a vital top spot.

In short, earlier this year, The Apartment Guide released a surprising list that ranked Seattle as the fourth-best coffee city in the country, behind San Francisco and Vancouver (Washington, not British Columbia). ) and Berkeley.