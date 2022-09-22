Man Selling Floppy Disks Says He Still Receives Orders From Airlines

Symphony Science

The Last Man Selling Floppy Disks Says He Still Receives Orders From Airlines

Tom Persky regularly repairs, recycles and sells floppy disks to anyone who wants to get their hands on old technology. Tom constantly maintains, recycles, and sells floppy disks to anyone who might have needed hands in a previous era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u3jnk_0i5mcpry00
The Last Man Selling Floppy Disks Says He Still Receives Orders From Airlineswww.techspot.com

I can't tell how much of that number went through Tom Persky's repo, but it did play a significant role in keeping the format up to this day. The site has dabbled in CDs and DVDs as times have changed, but floppy disks still make up most of its sales. Teams still use floppy disks because half of them are in their 20s; then CDs are the best technology, Persky said.

Half of the world's fleet today is over 20 years old and still uses floppy disks in avionics. Chances are good that you haven't used a floppy for ten or two decades, if ever. The key word here is reliability—and that's probably why floppy disks are still used in medical equipment, ATMs, and aviation equipment, as mentioned by Tom Persky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTljB_0i5mcpry00
The last man selling floppy disks says he still receives orders from airlines.flipboard.com

Persky proved that the floppy disk has not disappeared and still serves some useful purpose, even if it is far from an ideal (and too thin) storage medium. Floppy disks were eventually changed in later and higher eras until they fell into a state of total extinction—at least, that's what we think. Some countries, including Japan, are starting to legislate to phase out floppy disks.

Floppy disks have been in the headlines recently, with Japan's Digital Minister Kano-taro declaring a “war” on the device earlier this month, tweeting that Japan's digital agency would change the rules requiring companies to use floppy disks and CDs instead. Instead, use online services. — Serve. Japan's digital minister recently “declared war” on floppy disks. He wants Japan to change rules requiring companies to phase out floppy disks and CDs and move to digital archiving to ease regulation. Tom Persky said that while outdated floppy disks are a thing of the past, at least one industry is still interested in storage devices.

The archaic file machine dominated computer systems in the 80s and 90s, although many of you studying it may not have seen or used it before at times. Outdated garage software dominated computer systems in the eighties and nineties. However, the right choice you're looking into it may sometimes not notice or use before.

