New Rosecrans Homeless Shelter Set To Open In The Midway District

Midway County has constructed the city's first homeless shelter in San Diego, which will provide 24-hour protection and focus on people with mental illness and addictions. A homeless shelter in downtown San Diego is getting a new operating contract, and a similar one in the Midway area will open this summer.

The San Diego Housing Commission/the City of San Diego has hired Alpha Project to manage a new low-barrier work schedule, including an in-or-out overnight program that maintains quiet/evening hours and a safe and stable environment for shelter residents in the neighboring community. Alpha Project, which operates a harm reduction shelter and two large tented shelters in downtown San Diego, will oversee the new shelter. At the same time, San Diego County will provide mental health and medical staff.

The Lucky Duck Foundation, which donated to the shelter's use and covered construction costs, used the shelter, San Diego County Superintendent, Chairman Nathan Fletcher, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, and other officials through the new Rosecrans Orphanage. Fletcher said the 150-bed San Diego shelter would be on the county's Rosecrans Street in a 150-bed tent owned by the Lucky Duck Foundation.

The shelter in the 3800 block of Rosecrans Street will serve up to 150 people, county and city officials said. Rosecrans will accompany people 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offering disease screening, case management, and accommodation navigation. Rosecrans Shelter will offer on-site mental health and drug treatment services.

Designed to serve up to 150 homeless people in San Diegan, the shelter will offer on-site mental health services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It will be the first city-funded shelter in the county outside of downtown San Diego, the first addiction and mental health shelter, and the first to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The shelter will provide mental health and addiction care, infectious disease screening, case management, housing navigation, showers, toilets, and laundry facilities.

Rosecrans Shelter in City Council District 2 and District Inspector District 3 is expected to be the first to house people suffering from homelessness in the surrounding areas. A new low-barrier bridge 24-hour shelter accommodating up to 150 homeless people is expected to be built on the Midway County Psychiatric Hospital grounds. The 150-bed shelter, originally scheduled to open in July, is expected to open on Monday in Midway, an area where large camps for the homeless have sprung up on city streets in recent months. Similar to downtown shelters, a similar Midway shelter will be a tent in the parking lot of the San Diego County Health Services Complex on Rosecrans Street.