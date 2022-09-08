Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96

LONDON—Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch and one of the most enduring royal figures the world has known, has died at the age of 96. In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 70th birthday on the throne, becoming the longest-serving British monarch and the first to reach this milestone. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch who ascended the throne at just 27 and ruled the UK for over 70 years on the British throne, is dead, Buckingham Palace has announced on Twitter.

Queen Elizabeth II, the “queen by chance” who led her country through historical trials and tragedies to become Britain's longest-lived monarch, died on September 8. In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning monarch in British history, surpassing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria. In June 2022, Queen Elizabeth II became the second-longest-reigning monarch in history, behind 17th-century French King Louis XIV, who ascended the throne at the age of four.

The future monarch was 96 years old and had the longest reign of any ruler in British history: 70 years as queen. Although Queen Elizabeth II never abdicated, in 2013, she began handing over more responsibility to her 73-year-old son Charles. After her husband's death, Prince Philip reminded Britain that Queen Elizabeth II's reign had ended.

Queen Elizabeth II, the unwavering British monarch and traveler who spent almost seven decades on the throne, guided her country through economic, political and social upheaval and became an icon of royal balance—even in the face of family turmoil, her country's throne—is dead.

Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne by a historical accident—and the royal family's romantic plots sometimes made her reign feel like a soap opera. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, Queen Elizabeth II, may have reinvented herself and saved the British monarchy. Ironically inheriting the monarchy, Queen Elizabeth II began her reign during World War II and ushered her into the digital age by fueling public interest in the royal family through social media.

