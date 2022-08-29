'Full Of Energy': San Diego Zoo Welcomes Southern Male White Rhino

SAN DIEGO (August 22, 2022)—A male Southern White Rhino baby stands with its mother after playing in the Mud Wallows in Nikita Khan's rhino rehabilitation facility at San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The San Diego Zoo revealed Welcome to Home in a post on Monday on social media, which included a video of a young southern white rhino running through its enclosure and rolling through Mud as it seeks to stay more relaxed from California's heat. Wildlife care specialists at the facility said the baby was healthy, confident, and energetic, according to a statement by the San Diego Zoo.

'Full Of Energy': San Diego Zoo Welcomes Southern Male White Rhino nypost.com

The report said the new addition has yet to be named, with the zoo most likely revealing a name around the time of world rhino day, September 22. First-time mom Livia and a male white southern rhino will remain in their private enclosure to build bonding before introducing their young to the rest of the rhinos at the zoo, according to San Diego Zoos wildlife alliance. The calf will remain in a private habitat with its calf's mother to give the bonding time to develop before the pair is introduced to the other rhinos at the hub.

A male southern white rhino was born on August 6, 2022, from the mother, Livia, who is new. The San Diego Zoo also tweeted a video of a young white southern rhino exploring its enclosure with its first-time mother, Livia. The latest addition was born on August 6; however, the San Diego Zoo waited around two weeks to tell the world about the big news, posting a cute video of the new addition playing around his enclosure. While the first-time mother, Livia, had not given birth before, she had taken care of an orphaned rhino named Arthur in 2020, and The San Diego Zoo reports she showed solid maternal instincts for the young Southern White Rhino.

After the arrival of an orphaned calf named Arthur in the Rhino Conservation Center in 2020, first-time mom Livia took an immediate interest in the calf and showed maternal instincts with little Arthur. All rhino births are essential, and Bears' arrival represents a critical step for San Diego Zoos Wild Alliance Northern White Rhino Initiative, showing that its mom can carry her baby calf to term and care for its offspring. The Initiative is designed to impregnate rhinos such as Livia's mother via artificial means to preserve northern white rhino populations, which are at risk of being severely endangered, according to the U.C.N's red list of threatened species, and could be going extinct very soon.