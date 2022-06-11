Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, And Queer (LGBTQ) + Pride

The Library of Congress has prepared guides for memorial observations, including an exhaustive catalog of public laws, presidential proclamations, and congressional resolutions related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer pride month. On Monday, June 19, 2017, the Office of Civil Rights at the Commerce Department, in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development, the United States Customs and Border Protection, and the United States Environmental Protection Agency, recognized Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month 2017, a month-long observance celebrating the communities and the communities influence on the Nations history. Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month (LGBT Pride Month) celebrates yearly. In June, in commemoration of the Stonewall Riots in 1969 as well as efforts to advance equal justice and equal opportunities for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBT) Pride Month, Which is an annual celebration of our Nation's LGBTQ community and its influence on our country's history.

NOAA Pride is a resource group for employees focused on supporting the needs of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer+, or questioning (LGBTQ+) NOAA community and lesbian allies. Commerce Pride's mission is to serve as a strategic partner to DOC in promoting cultural awareness and inclusivity among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning employees through ongoing education, networking, advocacy, and knowledge sharing among its members. The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) Program advances the employment, promotion, and retention of individuals of diverse sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression within the USDA workforce. In addition, the Department LGBTQ Workgroup advises Department leaders on legal and policy issues related to sexual orientation, gender identity, and discrimination based on HIV/AIDS.

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month celebrates annually in June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall uprising in Manhattan. Pride is a time to remember the trials that communities endured and celebrate the triumphs of trailblazing individuals who courageously fought—and continue to fight—for full equality. Lesbians, we celebrate the perseverance of LGBTQI+ individuals fighting for authentic, free lives.

Lesbian, we honor generations of LGBTQI+ people fighting to make the Nation's possibilities a reality for every American. The goal of Lesbian is to acknowledge the impact that LGBTQ individuals have had in the story, both local, national, and international. For example, the National Coming Out Day (October 11) and the First March on Washington in 1979 memorial within communities throughout LGBT History Month.

LGBT+ individuals have continued to come together during June since 1970 to march proudly and stand up for equal rights. Today, the festivities include Pride marches, picnics, parties, workshops, symposia, and concerts, and lesbian events draw millions of participants worldwide.

Memorials hold this month for those members of the community lost to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS. This blog post discusses the more profound political implications of each June Pride Parade against a background of rising violence and an election year when neither major presidential candidate is an active ally of that community.

I urge people across America to acknowledge the achievements of LGBTQI+ communities, celebrate the greater diversity of the American people, and raise the flag of their Pride. As a flagship institution and second-largest employer at UCSF, UCSF fully recognizes and appreciates the meaning and symbolic meaning of the word “pride” for lesbians and their allies worldwide. The associated symbolism with Pride (e.g., the colors rainbow) conveys to individuals that LGBTQI members are welcome as valued members of society. In addition, Pride is a built-in cultural concept in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI) community, representing solidarity, collectivity, and identity, and standing up against discrimination and violence.

Peter Boag's studies reveal a widespread presence of individuals who represent themselves differently based on their gender identities. In addition, Abel Broder and Joanne Haddad have mapped out the legacies of LGBTQ+ communities within the context of nineteenth-century Gold Rush settlements up until today. While historically marginalized LGBTQ+ community's stories represent within dominant narratives about the rough Western frontier, including in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, critical scholarship and community work are underway to fully acknowledge and celebrate the community's importance to Southern California's development as well as to the larger American West.

With the increased media attention to gay and lesbian civil rights in the 1990s, trans and intersex voices began to gain space through works such as Kate Bernstein's Gender Outlaw (1994) and My Gender Workbook (1998), Anne Fausto-Sterlings Myth of Gender (1992), and Leslie Feinberg's Transgender Warriors (1998), enhancing shifts in women's and gender studies to become more inclusive of trans and nonbinary identities. With greater media attention to gay and lesbian civil rights in the 1990s, trans and intersex voices began to gain space through works such as Kate Boernsteins Gender Outlaw (1994) and My Gender Workbook (1998), Ann Fausto-Sterlings Myths of Gender (1992) and Leslie Feinberg's Transgender Warriors (1998), enhancing shifts in women and gender studies to become more inclusive of transgender and nonbinary identities. Throughout 150 years of gay social movements (roughly 1870- to the present), leaders and organizers have worked hard to confront very different concerns and issues with gender identities. However, the growing global LGBT rights movement experienced setbacks in the 1980s, when, with the AIDS epidemic decimating gay men's communities, demands for compassion and funding for health care led to renewed alliances among men and women and enraged street theater from groups such as AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP) and Queer Nation. This Brazil Institute infographic covers some critical victories won by that community, including the legalization of same-sex marriage, the legalization of naming and changing genders for transgender individuals, and the criminalization of discrimination based on sex.