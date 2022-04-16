12,500-Year-Old Ancient Sphinx Was Recently Found In Pakistan

Symphony Science

Ancient Sphinx Was Recently Found In Pakistan

Imagine everyone's reaction when the news broke that another sphinx had been found in Balochistan, Pakistan, a mile away from the most famous discovery ever, the Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt, About 6,000 miles (ca. 9,656 kilometers). Another impressive sphinx was recently discovered in Balochistan, Pakistan, exactly 6,000 kilometers from the already famous Sphinx in Giza, Egypt. The Balochistan Sphinx is often referred to as the Balochistan Sphinx.

The second colossal sphinx is a particularly significant find, mainly because it is less than 6,000 miles (ca. 9,656 kilometers) from the famous Egyptian Sphinx of Giza Kilometers found. We can't say precisely how old the renowned Sphinx of Giza is because we don't have any evidence that it dates back to a specific period, but the second massive sphinx is 12,500 years old. History is certainly enough to say that it is likely to be older than the Giza structure.

FOLLOW ME ON NEWSBREAK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwE3I_0fAaJFjO00
12,500-Year-Old Ancient Sphinx Was Recently Found In Pakistan :-Archaeology-World

While many skeptics believe this is just a random natural structure formed since ancient times, it is not interesting to say how similar it is to the famous Sphinx of Giza. The second significant discovery of the Sphinx in Pakistan is essential because it appears to be much older than the one at Giza, meaning it may have inspired the Sphinx in the first place The construction of the human face. The Sphinx of modern-day Balochistan, Pakistan, resembles in some details the famous ancient Egyptian Sphinx at Giza. The shape and proportions of the sphinxes of modern-day Balochistan, Pakistan, are very close to the body and proportions of the Egyptian sphinxes.

According to experts, another impressive Baloch sphinx was created by a natural phenomenon, and its resemblance to the Egyptian Sphinx is just a coincidence. The Baloch Sphinx of Pakistan could be an earlier version of the Egyptian Sphinx if everything placed everything around it against the backdrop of a sculptural form towering above everything else. Various images of the Balochistan Sphinx, taken from different angles, may suggest some similarity to the more famous Egyptian Sphinx;

The monument is believed to have been constructed by a huge piece about 4,500 years ago carved from limestone; Khafre was also credited with building the second-largest pyramid on the Giza plateau during his reign. The human face on the Great Sphinx of Giza is believed to belong to an ancient Egyptian king. But the question arises: who created it all, and for what purpose.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pakistan ancient sphinx year o# ancient history title old huge# htglobal media similar methodo# 12500 Year Old Ancient Sphinx # famous sphinx egyptian sph

Comments / 103

Published by

I've worked with many journalists in the last two years. And, I've been writing all kinds of articles for the people as a freelancer. I deliver the most conspiracy and controversial news that people need to know, and I cover all the topics.

San Diego County, CA
272 followers

More from Symphony Science

The Rocket Engine That Proves Solar Thermal Propulsion

The Rocket Engine That Proves Solar Thermal Propulsion Isn't Just A Crazy Theory. It may not sound like much, but Jason Benkoski and his team have just demonstrated solar thermal propulsion, a previously theoretical type of solar-powered rocket engine. With advances in materials science and engineering, Jason Benkosky and colleagues have demonstrated the viability of concepts with the first solar thermal engine prototype. According to Jason Benkoski and his team, he has just shown a solar thermal engine that was once considered theoretical and often considered science fiction.

Read full story
1 comments

Met Eireann forecast thunderstorms ahead of big change with 18C in some areas

Ireland Weather: Met Eireann Forecast Thunderstorms Ahead Of Big Change With 18C Heat In Some Areas. The Met Eireann is expecting a more widespread period of windy and destructive weather Friday morning as Storm Eunice moves through Ireland. In a nationwide weather warning, the Met Eireann said that Storm Eunice could become “multiple dangerous and destructive events with possible destructive winds, heavy rain and snow.” The Met Eireann reports that Ireland is heading for “a very volatile week of weather that should cause some disruption from time to time”. Looking ahead, the Met Eireann predicts weather conditions will remain warm with light rain and drizzle through Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Read full story

Sri Lanka Says It Will Stop Servicing Its Foreign Debt

Sri Lanka Says It Will Stop Servicing Its Foreign Debt. The crisis-hit country said it would suspend foreign debt payments to buy food and gasoline using its limited funds. The crisis-hit country was due to repay $4 billion of foreign debt this year, including $1 billion in July, but its foreign exchange reserves stood at just about $1.93 billion in March. Sri Lanka will temporarily suspend payments on its external debt to avoid a serious default, the head of its central bank said, pointing to the country's limited foreign exchange reserves that it needs to save to import essential goods such as fuel. Facing extremely low reserves, he announced on Tuesday that the crisis-hit country would default on its foreign debt in anticipation of a Monetary Fund bailout.

Read full story
2 comments

No-Trust Vote Against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Begins In National Assembly

No-Trust Vote Against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Begins In National Assembly;. A long-awaited vote of no confidence in Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to take place after Eid al-Fitr, a meal eaten after sunset in Ramzan, a lawmaker from the opposition PML-N party said on Saturday. To brighten the day.

Read full story

NIH Launches Clinical Trial Of Three mRNA HIV Vaccines

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases announced on Monday that it has initiated a phase 1 clinical trial of three experimental HIV vaccines using messenger RNA and three experimental HIV vaccines using messenger RNA. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NI AID) has announced phase one clinical trials of HIV vaccines using mRNA sequences.

Read full story
3 comments

New Research Reveals That Quantum Physics Causes Mutations in Our DNA

QUANTUM PHYSICS CAN MUTATE HUMAN DNA, SCIENTISTS SAY. Groundbreaking research confirms that quantum mechanics plays a role in biological processes and causes DNA mutations. To better understand the complex physical properties of random mutations that cause disease, the field of quantum biology, which harmoniously links the principles of quantum physics to biological systems, seeks to study evolutionary phenomena in the classical world.

Read full story
15 comments

Hubble Confirms the Most Massive Comet Nucleus Ever Seen – A mind-boggling 500 trillion tonnes is on its way this way.

Hubble Confirms The Largest Comet Nucleus Ever Seen. Comet C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein), estimated at 80 miles (ca. 129 km) in diameter and 500 trillion tons in mass, has the largest frozen comet nucleus ever seen. With an estimated mass of 500 trillion tons, the huge mega-comet is about 100,000 times more massive than typical comets much closer to the Sun. It is also believed to have a mass of about 500 trillion tons, which is one hundred thousand times more than a typical comet found closest to the Sun. Direction quickly.

Read full story
1 comments

Exclusive IMF, 10 Countries Simulate Cyberattack On Global Financial System

The Israeli Ministry of Finance is conducting a cyber pandemic exercise similar to Cyber ​​Polygon, in which 10 countries, the IMF, BIS and the World Bank simulate a cyberattack on the global financial system. On Thursday, Israel conducted a simulation of a major cyberattack on the global financial system in 10 countries, seeking to expand cooperation that could help minimize any potential damage to financial markets and banks.

Read full story
4 comments

Study Shows: Fish Can Calculate

The researchers showed cichlids (a popular set of shapes, such as 4 squares. The researchers showed not only cichlids (popular all the same objects, but also a combination of shapes). Their study showed that both types of fish were able to perform simple addition and subtraction of the number 1 in a numerical range up to 5. Cichlids (fish of the Cichlids family) and rays can perform simple addition and subtraction in the numerical range from 1 to 5.

Read full story
1 comments

The History Of The Milky Way Comes Into Focus

More than half of the stars found in the Milky Way are older than the Sun. The Milky Way contains over 200 billion stars and enough dust and gas to form billions more. It is believed that the mass of the Milky Way is about 100 billion times the mass of our Sun, which means that there could be about 100-400 billion stars in the Milky Way.

Read full story
1 comments

Nobel Prize In Physiology Or Medicine

When the body determines that there is less oxygen, the kidney releases a hormone called EPO (Erythropoietin) which tells the body to produce more red blood cells that carry more oxygen. A protein called the hypoxia inducible factor (HIF), a protein in the gene that produces EPO, acts as a "turbo-charge" for hormone production, and the body is known to produce more red blood cells.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy