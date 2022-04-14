Met Eireann forecast thunderstorms ahead of big change with 18C in some areas

Ireland Weather: Met Eireann Forecast Thunderstorms Ahead Of Big Change With 18C Heat In Some Areas

The Met Eireann is expecting a more widespread period of windy and destructive weather Friday morning as Storm Eunice moves through Ireland. In a nationwide weather warning, the Met Eireann said that Storm Eunice could become “multiple dangerous and destructive events with possible destructive winds, heavy rain and snow.” The Met Eireann reports that Ireland is heading for “a very volatile week of weather that should cause some disruption from time to time”. Looking ahead, the Met Eireann predicts weather conditions will remain warm with light rain and drizzle through Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Today it will be cloudy with occasional rain breaks and drizzle, which will mainly affect the western half of the country.

Longer rains will spread across the western half of the country until Saturday. Showers from the west will be followed by showers, which will become at times intense in the afternoon, with a chance of hail.

The maximum temperature is from 12 to 15 degrees, but it gets cooler when it rains. Friday will be a great day for some, with mild weather and a maximum temperature of 18 °C ​​for some, with light to moderate southerly winds. Temperatures will remain moderate, with highs of 16 degrees and moderate southerly winds. Wednesday will be a warm day with a maximum temperature of 13 to 16 degrees and a predominantly light southwesterly wind.

Temperatures will reach 18 °C ​​today during periods of good weather when the weather finally warms up for the scorching summer heat. After a few gloomy and rainy days, many will be happy to know that according to the Met Eireann, a mid-week change in weather is expected with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Temperatures will rise from 16 °C to 20 °C on Saturday, with periods of drought and light rain in Ulster and Easter, as well as light winds on the coast. Wednesday will start mostly dry, but rain and drizzle will gradually spread east across Ireland as the day progresses.

It appears to start on a dry Wednesday morning, but the rain will pick up in the west and gradually spread to all areas by noon. Good Friday will get brighter and drier as the day progresses, with sunny weather alternating with intermittent showers. Great weather is expected on Friday, especially in the east, lasting until Saturday, with periods of drought and sunshine expected in most regions. Rain will return on Sunday as early signs next week show moderate temperatures and weather conditions on the horizon with some light rain forecast. Storms Dudley and Eunice will bring strong, destructive winds with them, and the Met Agreeing issued several weather warnings ahead of their arrival.

Met Eireann, Ireland's National Weather Service, is a line arm of the Department of Housing, Planning, Local Government and Local Government and is the country's leading provider of weather information and related services.