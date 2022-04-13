Sri Lanka Says It Will Stop Servicing Its Foreign Debt

Sri Lanka Says It Will Stop Servicing Its Foreign Debt

The crisis-hit country said it would suspend foreign debt payments to buy food and gasoline using its limited funds. The crisis-hit country was due to repay $4 billion of foreign debt this year, including $1 billion in July, but its foreign exchange reserves stood at just about $1.93 billion in March. Sri Lanka will temporarily suspend payments on its external debt to avoid a serious default, the head of its central bank said, pointing to the country's limited foreign exchange reserves that it needs to save to import essential goods such as fuel. Facing extremely low reserves, he announced on Tuesday that the crisis-hit country would default on its foreign debt in anticipation of a Monetary Fund bailout.

SRI LANKA

The heartbreaking decision to suspend debt repayments could be the first step towards resolving Sri Lanka's deepening economic crisis. The government has struggled to repay foreign loans, and Tuesday's decision came ahead of IMF bailout talks to avoid a more catastrophic hard default that would see Sri Lanka divest its debt. Sri Lanka will default on all its foreign debts on Tuesday as it grapples with the worst economic crisis in its history and mass protests calling for the government to resign.

The Governor said the suspension was undertaken in good faith, noting that Sri Lanka has never defaulted on debt payments. The Treasury Department said in a statement that the policy of the country hit by the crisis will be to suspend normal debt service … it will apply to the outstanding affected amounts of debt on April 12, 2022. All outstanding payments to bondholders, creditors, bilateral and institutional creditors. It will be put on hold pending debt restructuring, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Weerasingh said the closure will take place until the government reaches an agreement with lenders and is backed by a loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Father Nandalal Weerasinghe, who took over as governor of the country's central bank on April 7 following the resignation of his predecessor, central bank governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, said the suspension of payments would allow Sri Lanka's remaining foreign currency to be used for food. And fuel imports while SRI LANKA negotiates with the IMF and other lenders. For this year, he has a debt of about $1.5 billion—$2 billion in March. China is starting with reckless loans from China for money-losing infrastructure projects, which pretty much puts the country in this position, according to a recent Hong Kong Post report. China has reportedly refused to respond to Sri Lanka's call to restructure its huge debts or offer repayment concessions. However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday that the default would not stop Beijing from bailing out Sri Lanka's beleaguered economy.

