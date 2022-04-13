NIH Launches Clinical Trial Of Three mRNA HIV Vaccines

Symphony Science
Clinical Trial Of Three mRNA HIV Vaccines

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases announced on Monday that it has initiated a phase 1 clinical trial of three experimental HIV vaccines using messenger RNA and three experimental HIV vaccines using messenger RNA. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NI AID) has announced phase one clinical trials of HIV vaccines using mRNA sequences.

The study was funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NI AID),

which is a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. Merck has developed a vaccine candidate to stimulate HIV-specific viruses.

Cellular immunity, which prompts the body to produce T cells that kill HIV-infected cells. In 1999, the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine joined an international collaboration called the HIV Vaccine Trial Network (HVTN) funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

  • The mission of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine is to facilitate clinical trials that will lead to a safe and effective preventive HIV vaccine that will work worldwide. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NI AID),
  • part of the National Institutes of Health, has initiated a phase 1 study of three experimental HIV vaccines based on the messenger RNA (mRNA) platform, a technology used in several COVID-19 vaccines. Approved.
  • The specific mRNA sequences contained in the three experimental mRNA vaccines were designed and developed by researchers at the NI AID funded Scrips Consortium for HIV/AIDS Vaccine Development (C.H.A.V.D) at the Scrips Research Institute,
  • And the I.A.V.I Neutralizing Antibody Center Foundation, funded by Bill and Melinda Gates. At Scrips in collaboration with scientists at Moderna, Inc. Moderna produced experimental vaccines under a NI AID-supported contract.
  • In addition to the US study, Moderna is collaborating on mRNA-1644 and mRNA-1644v2-Core HIV vaccine antigen testing, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 study sponsored by I.A.V.I and supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
  • The I.A.V.I Neutralizing Antibody Center is sponsoring the I.A.V.I G002 trial of other mRNA-encoded vaccine antigens developed by Professor William Schiff of Scrips Research that could be part of this sequential vaccination approach.
  • The trial in the United States is the second HIV vaccine trial launched by Moderna this year, and another Phase 1 study is already underway to test the antigens of the HIV vaccine. The study is sponsored by NI AID and will be conducted by the HIV Vaccine Trial Network (HVTN), based at the Seattle Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, NI AID said in a recent media statement. Elsewhere in the United States, the first human trial of an HIV mRNA vaccine began in January of this year.

The mRNA vaccine is used to produce the first two licensed COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. For mRNA, HIV is a more difficult target, said D Laufer, vice president of clinical trial development at the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (I.A.V.I), Which sponsored the trial, known as the I.A.V.I G002 International AIDS Vaccine Initiative. I.A.V.I), sponsored by the trial, designated I.A.V.I G002.

