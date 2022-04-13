New Research Reveals That Quantum Physics Causes Mutations in Our DNA

Symphony Science
QUANTUM PHYSICS CAN MUTATE HUMAN DNA, SCIENTISTS SAY

Groundbreaking research confirms that quantum mechanics plays a role in biological processes and causes DNA mutations. To better understand the complex physical properties of random mutations that cause disease, the field of quantum biology, which harmoniously links the principles of quantum physics to biological systems, seeks to study evolutionary phenomena in the classical world.

  • Quantum biology is often considered a new discipline, and recent research has shown. That biological phenomena such as photosynthesis, enzymatic catalysis, bird navigation or smell can operate not only in classical physics, but also take advantage of a range of unconventional phenomena. Trivial features of quantum mechanics such as coherence, tunneling and possible entanglement. Other areas of quantum biology, such as smell, magneto-reception or mutation, remain more speculative, at least in part because experimental systems cannot make precise physical measurements.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZHoS_0f4n2FAi00
A groundbreaking discovery proved that quantum mechanics has a role in biological processes and produces DNA mutations :-Thought co

That have led to the diversity of species in the living world over the centuries and, in the short term, to the development of diseases such as cancer, sickle cell, anemia, ETC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcQIB_0f4n2FAi00
DNA MUTATION :-iStock

  • Despite the short lifespan of such mutations, Surrey's team found that they can still outlive the DNA replication machinery inside cells, and could have implications for human health. Quantum biologists believe that the reason for inclusion may be due to quantum tunneling. A recent study suggests that proton tunneling, rather than thermodynamics, may be responsible for these mutations.
  • In a new study, published Jan. 29 in the journal Physical Chemistry Chemical Physics, researchers are exploring an alternative explanation for how a quantum phenomenon called proton tunneling can induce point mutations that allow bands in DNA. Positively charged protons jump from place to place.

A new study counters this trend by suggesting that an unusual quantum phenomenon could have a major impact on biological structures, even causing point mutations in DNA molecules. Recent research suggests that quantum oddities, often associated with physics labs, may actually be affecting our DNA and play a role in genetic mutations.

  • A recent study suggests that the quantum mechanics that governs the world of toddlers may help explain why genetic mutations spontaneously occur in DNA, creating copies of itself. Quantum biology is still in its infancy, but it can help us understand the causes of spontaneous mutations.
  • The field of quantum biology is investigating whether a phenomenon in quantum physics, proton tunneling, plays a role in the spontaneous mutation of DNA, and a recent paper in the journal Physical Chemistry Chemical Physics shows that it does.
  • In a research paper published in the journal Physical Chemistry Chemical Physics, a team from the University of Surrey's Lever-hum Center for Doctoral Training in Quantum Biology used state-of-the-art computer simulations
  • And quantum mechanics to determine proton tunneling, a purely quantum phenomenon that acts as spontaneous mutation in DNA. Iraqi physicist Jim al-Khalil and his Surrey colleagues made a long-forgotten suggestion in 1963 that DNA mutations occur when this hydrogen atom is mechanically moved to the “wrong” half of its rung. Step.
  • In January 2013, Iraqi physicist Jim al-Khalil gave a talk at the Royal Institute, a prestigious research institution in London, on the idea of ​​quantum tunneling and DNA mutation, showing just how far the wave has come.

At the time, he and his Surrey colleague, biologist Jon-Jo McFadden, were investigating a strange mechanism that explains how DNA, the molecule that carries our genetic code, can mutate. So it was natural that many wondered if the new quantum mechanics could also say something about the building blocks of life. Their theory caused a stir because it was based on quantum mechanics, the branch of physics that describes the behavior of particles in the subatomic world. He further suggested that mutations are introduced by “quantum jumps”.

  • The increased frequency of mutations associated with lactose digestion has been independently reproduced several times, according to his Surrey colleague.
  • But it has been recommended that other useless mutations could be improved, perhaps eliminating the need to resort to quantum mechanics. The likelihood that any of these quantum mutations could lead to health problems in the future is very small: new research shows that DNA molecules are able to straighten themselves in a fairly short time. In the case of DNA, classical physics offers an explanation for why changes can suddenly occur at one step of the DNA helical ladder, leading to what is called a point mutation.
  • The researchers found that the way the DNA was wrapped around different types of proteins was a good indicator of whether a gene had been mutated. Slocombe and his colleagues are now working on modeling the larger environment surrounding the base pairs; in this way, they can begin to understand how both quantum and classical physics fight DNA and control the proton jump through various mechanisms.
  • As interdisciplinary research in quantum biology continues to be collaborated and funded, physicists and biologists should ensure that their results are viewed critically.
  • And in the context of previous theories, backed up by research into the micro-level cellular mechanism responsible for DNA mutation. Evolution and renovation.
  • The field of quantum biology allows us to understand how all branches of science are interconnected and, ultimately, life is just an intricate coalition of physics, chemistry, and biology.

Until further research in quantum biology is completed, we can take comfort in a poem to find out what role fundamental forces like quantum mechanics potentially played in the very beginning of life as we know it.

