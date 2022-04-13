No-Trust Vote Against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Begins In National Assembly;
- A long-awaited vote of no confidence in Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to take place after Eid al-Fitr, a meal eaten after sunset in Ramzan, a lawmaker from the opposition PML-N party said on Saturday. To brighten the day.
- Pakistan National Assembly. A key session of Pakistan's parliament to hold a no-confidence vote on rebel Prime Minister Imran Khan resumed after a lengthy statement on Saturday, amid signs of a no-confidence vote after his government insisted on discussing the issue May be delayed. Calling it a 'foreign conspiracy' against him. Opposition leaders called on the Supreme Court to intervene after the National Assembly president refused to vote on a no-confidence vote for fourth recess today. Opposition first mass media.
FOLLOW ME ON NEWSBREAK
- Allies of Prime Minister Imran Khan last week blocked a vote of no confidence and dissolved the lower house of Pakistan's National Assembly, but on Thursday the Supreme Court ordered the vote to be held before Saturday. Khan acted unconstitutionally on Sunday, blocking a vote of no confidence and dissolving parliament, the country's top court ruled Thursday, ordering parliament to meet again. Khan called a cabinet meeting later today as the no-confidence vote was delayed. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N, now the chairman of the National Assembly, ordered the start of the no-confidence vote minutes after the resignation of President Assad Qaiser.
- In initial exchanges between Pakistani ruling Imran Khan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the opposition, including Shabhaz Sharif and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Speaker Asad Qaiser called for the Supreme Court's ruling and vote of no confidence to be maintained in line with parliamentary laws. The Chief Justice of Pakistan has decided to open the doors of the Supreme Court at 00:00, as the Chairman of the lower house, Asad Qaiser, has not yet allowed Prime Minister Imran Khan to vote on a vote of no confidence, Geo News of the Pakistan reported, citing sources. Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called his cabinet to his residence after his government filed a petition to review the Supreme Court's no-confidence vote. In an address to Pakistanis ahead of the no-confidence vote in parliament, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed his disappointment that he rejected the no-confidence vote against him.
- The order set the stage for a vote of no confidence and opposition MPs said they had the 172 votes in the Pakistan National Assembly needed to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan after many members of his party, the entire government and a small but key partner in the coalition abandoned. Maryam Nawaz of PML-N called on the country's Supreme Court to take action against Prime Minister Khan and others for not complying with his decision to hold a vote of no confidence today. Speaking, National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif called Thursday a historic day in Pakistan's history when the Supreme Court rejected a historic Supreme Court ruling and said the decision of the high courts made the country's future “bright”. Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said the decision made the future of the nuclear-weapon country “bright,” Geo News reported.
- The country's Supreme Court said the Khans of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a vote of no confidence without a vote and subsequently dissolved the Pakistani parliament. Pakistan People's Party (PPP) President Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused the Vice President of showing disrespect to the country's highest court, postponing a vote of no confidence. Undermining the activities of PPP President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, NA President Asad Qaiser said that he respects the courts, but the court cannot interfere in the affairs of the parliament, and vice versa. Meanwhile, sources told Geo News that NA President Assad Qaiser agreed to vote for a vote of no confidence after assembly officials told him he would face “serious consequences” if the court's decision was violated.
- Assad Kaiser did not reject the constitutional process, he said, adding that the meeting had to be postponed indefinitely due to a “foreign conspiracy”.
- As the meeting resumed after a more than three-hour break, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi ended his lengthy speech by providing the opposition with a document on what Imran Khan claimed was a U.S. plot to overthrow his government in a private meeting.
- United Opposition leader Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Party (PML-N) will be the United Opposition prime minister candidate if the coalition government is overthrown, the United Opposition announced. Shehbaz Sharif is leading the opposition's campaign to overthrow Imran Khan, who is expected by many to replace Khan if the no-confidence vote continues on Saturday.
Comments / 0