No-Trust Vote Against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Begins In National Assembly;

12,500-Year-Old Ancient Sphinx Was Recently Found In Pakistan

You can imagine everyone's reaction when the news broke that another sphinx had been found in Balochistan, Pakistan, a mile away from the most famous discovery ever, the Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt About 6,000 miles (ca. 9,656 kilometers). Another impressive sphinx was recently discovered in Balochistan, Pakistan, exactly 6,000 kilometers from the already famous Sphinx in Giza, Egypt. Often referred to as the Balochistan Sphinx, the second colossal sphinx is a particularly significant find, mainly because it is located less than 6,000 miles (ca. 9,656 kilometers) from the famous Egyptian Sphinx of Giza Kilometers found. We can't say exactly how old the famous Sphinx of Giza is, because we don't have any evidence that it dates back to a specific time period, but the second massive sphinx is 12,500 years old. History, which is certainly enough to say that it is likely to be older than the Giza structure.