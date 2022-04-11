HYPOXIA Unsplash

The importance of oxygen for life has been known for hundreds of years, but until the late 20th century cells and tissues that can perceive reduced oxygen levels remained elusive. The ability of organisms to respond to changes in oxygen availability is fundamental to the life on Earth. Oxygen sensors are essential for many diseases, and numerous drugs have been developed to modify the response system to treat cancer and anemia.



The 2019 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine goes to William G. Kaelin Jr., Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza for their discovery of the hypoxia-induced factor-1, an important transcription factor that regulates gene expression in response to reduced oxygen supply to cells. The Academy honored Semenza, C. Michael Armstrong Professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for his breakthrough discovery of Hypoxia Inducible Factor-1 (HIF-1), a protein that turns on and off genes in cells in response to low oxygen levels. The researchers provided the first information on cellular oxygen sensor mechanisms and downstream signal transduction under hypoxic conditions.



As expected, the molecular details of oxygen reaction and regulation will not stop unfolding when the discoveries that will win the 2019 Nobel Prize are made. The Nobel Prize winners in medicine share the $909,000 prize, the Nobel Prize Committee announced Monday morning in Stockholm. The Nobel Prizes are considered to be the world's most important science prize and have been annually awarded by the Nobel Foundation in Stockholm for achievements in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature or peace since 1901.



On the contrary, the Nobel Prize-winning discoveries of 2019 opened the field and led to an explosion in work that reveals the immense molecular complexity of the reaction to oxygen flow. Physiological responses to oxygen deficiency: Defining the molecular basis of physiological adaptation to hypoxia remained difficult until the discoveries of this year's Nobel laureates Semenza, Ratcliffe and Kaelin.



Professor Semenza, investigating the basis of how oxygen regulates the expression of human erythropoietin (EPO) gene expression, identified in the EPO gene a cis-acting DNA sequence known as the Hypoxia Reaction Elements ( HRE) in the early 1990s [19]. He also identified a nuclear factor called Hypoxia inducible factor 1 (HIF-1) which binds to HRE sequence and is needed for hypoxia-induced transcription activation of the Epo gene [19]. The induction of HIF-1 DNA binding activity in response to hypoxia requires continuous protein synthesis.



William Kaelin Jr. demonstrated that cancer cells without functioning of Hippel-Lindau tumor suppressor genes (genes that expressed a high level of hypoxia-regulating genes) were restored to normal levels when these genes were reintroduced into cancer cells. Ratcliffe has shown in 1999 that there is a relationship between VHL and HIF-1a and that VHL regulates the post-translational oxygen-sensitive degradation of HIF 1a. Kaelins and Ratcliffes showed that the regulation of HIF1a by VHL depends on the hydroxylation of Hif 1a, a covalent modification which in turn is dependent on oxygen.



Their work over a period of more than two decades has shown that cells can perceive changes in oxygen availability and adapt to them. Semenza and his colleagues also identified molecular mechanisms that regulate the activity of genes in response to different oxygen levels, the committee said. The importance of oxygen was identified by the committee to explain how cells adapt to changes in oxygen levels that remained unknown.

