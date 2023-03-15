How to Create an Effective Welcome Email

Syed Balkhi

Are you interested in learning how to create an effective welcome email? If so, keep reading!

Email marketing is regarded as one of the best ways to engage with existing customers and prospects. But it all needs to start somewhere. In this case, it begins with a welcome email.

A welcome email is an excellent way to keep new subscribers engaged with your brand from the moment they click the sign up button on your website. Research shows that these emails have an open rate of 82%, far exceeding every other email campaign type.

If you’re unfamiliar, a welcome email is a message that’s automatically delivered to users who join your email list. These emails aim to introduce your brand to subscribers and show them how they will find value in your content and products.

Below, you’ll find several helpful strategies you should remember if you want to create powerful welcome emails.

Let’s dive in!

Write Great Subject Lines

Your subject lines can make or break your email campaigns. Nearly 50% of all emails are opened or deleted based solely on the first couple of words in the subject line.

It’s also important to remember that this is your first 1:1 encounter with a potential customer. If your opening line is lackluster or sounds like clickbait, there’s a slim chance they will open future emails.

Let’s look at a few rapid-fire tips you can use to improve your subject lines:

  • Keep it short and simple
  • Use the reader’s first name
  • Add emojis (when applicable)
  • Use split testing to optimize over time

Thank Users for Joining

Thank you is a simple phrase, but it goes a long way toward building rapport with your audience. People want to feel like they’re valued and appreciated. Saying thank you helps you bridge the gap and make people comfortable with your brand.

Imagine how you would feel if you joined an email list for the first time, and instead of seeing thank you, you’re greeted with a product catalog. Odds are, instead of feeling valued, you would suspect this company just wants you to buy something.

If consumers think a company doesn’t care about them or their needs, they will quickly abandon ship and find a brand that makes them feel valued, even if they’re not willing to pull out their debit card right away.

I recommend starting your message with “thank you!” This seemingly small gesture matters more to your audience than you realize.

Set Expectations

Now that you’ve captured your reader’s attention and thanked them for subscribing, it’s time to introduce yourself and set expectations.

Introductions should cover the basics. Explain who you are, what you do, and why readers should care.

When setting expectations, the key is to let users know how interacting with your brand will improve their lives. You want to tie what you do to direct benefits. For instance, a social media marketing SaaS may tell users that their brand is dedicated to helping small businesses grow their social media presence.

Since the people subscribing to this type of email list are likely interested in this benefit, mentioning it here will help subscribers understand what they stand to gain by engaging with your business.

In this email, you should also include any lead magnets that led to the signup. If someone joins your list to get a 25% coupon, include the details in your first message, or risk disappointing your new subscriber.

If the subscriber didn’t join via a lead magnet, you could include a few popular blog posts so the reader can get to know your business and products better.

You’ll want to think carefully about the needs of your audience when writing your email series. Most people will avoid future emails if you don’t properly introduce yourself and explain how you want to help.

Include a Short Survey

Surveys are an excellent way to get to know the people joining your email list. Each of your customers has a unique set of goals and needs. The more you know about what they need, the better.

If you know exactly which pain point is plaguing readers, you can create content and product features that address this problem. I suggest gathering data and building customer segments for your business.

Segments are groups of customers with the same wants, needs, and problem areas. Due to their similarities, they benefit from the same type of content and offers.

For example, eCommerce pet stores segment their audience based on which animal(s) each subscriber owns.

Segmenting your audience opens the door to personalization. You may be asking, “why is it important to personalize emails?” Here’s why: a whopping 77% of all email profits come from personalized, segmented campaigns.

You can gather plenty of information from your subscribers with a few simple questions. Here are some examples:

  • How can we help you?
  • What would you like to see in the future?
  • Are you interested in promotions?
  • What kind of content do you want to see in your monthly blog summary?
  • What is your biggest pain point?

I suggest using multiple choice for these questions to make the process fast and easy. Once the subscriber submits their survey, you can segment them appropriately and boost long-term engagement.

Don’t hesitate to tweak these questions to match your industry so you can better understand your target audience.

Make Sure Subscribers can Stay in Touch

There’s a good chance some of your new subscribers will want to contact you after your welcome email. If you lay out clear communication channels at the bottom of your email, you can dramatically improve your engagement rate across all platforms.

Businesses communicate with their audience in three main ways: on-site live chat, social media, and email.

Ideally, you want people to reach out to your support team on your website or social media. If you can answer emails, let users know they can respond by simply hitting the reply button.

If you want to get readers to go somewhere else, provide a link to your customer service page on your website. You should also add social media buttons so subscribers can easily find your profiles.

Final Thoughts

Welcome emails are an integral part of building a successful email marketing strategy. There is no formula for the “perfect” welcome email. However, the tips offered today will help you create a framework that you can use to write interesting, click-worthy welcome emails.

As you get more email subscribers, track engagement and your analytics. Identify patterns and spend time optimizing your campaign. Before long, you’ll have new users instantly hooked to your emails, which will result in them spending more time interacting with your brand.

