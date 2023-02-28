Checkout Page Photo by Adobe Stock

Do you want to learn how to boost your checkout page conversion rate? If so, you’ve made it to the right place!

Business owners and marketers across all industries want to turn as many visitors as possible into customers. An increase in customers means more profits and opportunities to show users you’re committed to their success.

However, there are more eCommerce websites now than ever before. Due to this sharp increase in new brands, competition is fierce. The average company has a shocking 29 direct competitors.

I believe extremely competitive industries are why the average conversion rate for eCommerce websites is 2.35%. Even top-performing businesses see less than 12%.

Improving your conversions above the average is easier than you think. Today, I will share a few ways you can build trust with first-time visitors and turn them into repeat customers.

Let’s begin!

Use Content to Highlight Product Benefits

Highlighting the benefits of your products or services is one of the first things you should do if you want to see more people click the checkout button.

Think about it this way; if people don’t have a reason to make it to your checkout page in the first place, they will not place an order.

You can give users plenty of reasons to engage with your brand with your content marketing strategy.

Blogging is the perfect way to capture users’ attention, regardless of their position in your sales funnel. Almost 80% of online users read blog posts and watch embedded videos. You can explain to users how your brand will improve their lives by creating content that touches on their goals and pain points.

For example, a lead generation SaaS would create articles and videos that show their customers how to grow their email list and social media following. Since this topic matters to their audience, they will read the posts. If the company can find clever ways to tie some of the tips back to their products, they can improve the odds that a reader will make it to their checkout page.

It’s also vital to create benefit-driven product landing pages. You want to avoid creating pages with nothing but a simple list of features. Instead, you should find ways to connect product features to your customers’ needs. I suggest including product demonstrations, reviews, and other helpful information that will help users visualize themselves using an item from your online store.

Design Your Checkout Page with Smartphone Users in Mind

Did you know that nearly 70% of people in the world own a mobile device? There’s a good chance most of your audience uses their smartphone to browse your site. You can tell the exact percentage by reviewing your Google Analytics account.

If your checkout page (and the rest of your site!) isn’t optimized with smartphone users in mind, you will not see many conversions. People expect to have a seamless shopping experience whether they’re using their desktop or their mobile phone.

You can optimize your site for smartphone users by using responsive themes and a mobile-friendly landing page builder. These two steps will help you create a checkout page that works perfectly for users, regardless of how they want to shop.

If you’re ever in doubt, work with your team to test the site on many devices. The goal of asking many different people is to determine if a specific operating system or type of phone isn’t responsive.

Online stores that are both fast and responsive are far more likely to see more conversions.

Include Flexible Options

People tend to favor businesses that have plenty off flexible checkout options. In most cases, these additions make your site more accessible, which translates to a user-friendly site primed for conversions.

Now, let’s look at a few ways you can improve the checkout flow for your audience:

Allow visitors to use guest checkout. If someone is in a hurry, this option can save the sale.

Add multiple payment methods. Including PayPal and other forms of payment will result in more people hitting the checkout button.

Make it easy to edit orders. A customer may change their mind towards the end of the process. Don’t make them start from scratch; include an option to make changes without losing progress.

Promote free shipping offers. Some people will cancel an order if shipping is too high. If you allow users to get free shipping if they spend a specific amount, you reduce the chance of this occurrence.

Keep Your Payment Form Short and Sweet

Another helpful way to improve conversions is to keep your payment forms short and sweet. A majority of people agree that they abandon order forms if they feel like they are too long and complicated.

There are several actions you can take that will help streamline your payment form and make it more user-friendly.

I suggest removing fields that can be gathered later through email. For example, including a mini-survey on your order form is not a good idea. Instead, that’s better suited for a thank you email once the order is complete.

Adding a progress bar directly to your checkout page is also a good idea, especially if more than one form is involved. A visual progress meter can soothe the mind of anxious buyers, which could prompt them to go through with their purchase when otherwise they would have left.

Show Security Seals

Here’s another shocking statistic for you; 29% of people claim they’ve abandoned a form because of security concerns. If users don’t trust you with their sensitive data, there’s a slim chance they will place an order.

Security seals are a great way to build trust with users and boost sales. Simply put, security seals are small tags or badges that show reputable companies trust your site.

Common seals include PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, and cybersecurity software like Norton or McAfee.

Each company has different things you must do to get one of their security seals. It may seem tedious, but it’s worth the trouble. We found that by adding a trust badge, form conversion rates can increase by as much as 42%!

Ask Visitors to Join Your Email List

Finally, if you want to improve your conversion rate, ask new visitors to join your email list. Email is one of the best ways to stay in touch with prospects and nurture them until they become customers.

You have a wide range of strategies at your disposal when inviting users to join your list. Lead magnets, event invitations, exit popups, surveys, and many other marketing techniques can help you convince users to sign up.

Not only will this give you a chance to nurture visitors and turn them into customers, but it can also help you capture users who abandon their shopping carts.

Research reveals that almost 80% of people who add an item to their shopping cart will leave before they place their order. Instead of letting these people click away for good, you can send them a cart recovery email and talk them into returning with a special limited-time promotion.

Back to You

Improving your conversion rate will help you improve your business in countless ways. I’ve tried all the strategies mentioned today and found success with each one.

Consider how to make similar changes to your checkout page and overall marketing strategy. Experiment with new approaches, track your results, and you’ll gradually see more engagement and conversions.