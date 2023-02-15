6 Growth Hacking Tips for Startups to Consider

Hacking Growth Photo by Geralt/Pixabay

Hacking growth is something that all entrepreneurs fancy but making this dream a reality is easier said than done.

You need to devise stellar marketing strategies that help maximize your efficiency and make it possible for you to drive optimal results.

You can take inspiration from your competitors. But, you can't completely replicate their tactics as what works for them may not work for you.

This can be very difficult when getting started as you're grappling with enough challenges already. However, it's essential for you to not have tunnel vision and focus on the long-term gains in order to ensure success.

Here are the 6 growth hacking tips best suited for startups.

1. Relevant and Evergreen Content

Producing relevant content is essential as it helps ensure business growth. It's your content that enables you to connect with a relevant audience by generating awareness which in turn helps increase traffic and fuels the lead-generation process.

Creating content that resonates with the queries of your target audience enables you to gain their trust and build authority in your respective niche which ensures your growth in the long run.

Producing content on evergreen topics increases your visibility online as it fuels your SEO and helps you to surpass your competition by achieving higher search engine rankings. By doing so, you can effortlessly attract top-of-the-funnel leads and boost your conversions.

Therefore, it's essential for you to come up with a stellar content strategy that resonates with the needs and preferences of your audience to ensure your growth.

2. Search Engine Optimization

Just creating relevant content won't be enough for you to hack growth. You have to ensure that it's optimized and in compliance with the search engine guidelines.

People readily prefer search engines, especially Google when seeking answers to their questions. They use different queries to find the best-suited solutions that help them solve their respective problems.

Search engines assess the queries used by people to access required information and display fitting recommendations in return. This is where search engine optimization gives you an advantage.

Search engine optimization makes it possible for you to climb the SERPs and rank higher than your competitors on the intended queries or keywords that you target. As a result, you get more traction and grow at a consistent pace in your respective industry.

3. Link Building

Building quality links is super helpful to hack growth. Not only do they help fuel your SEO but also enable you to become an authority in your respective industry.

There are different ways to build links. You can leverage social media, write blogs for third-party sites, do link outreach, and so on. However, the most efficient way to build quality links is to create and publish high-quality content on your site.

Well-researched and well-thought-out content gets you quality links on autopilot from other authority sites as your platform serves as a source of credible information for them.

However, you have to be careful when creating a link-building strategy because backlinks can do more harm than good if not built the right way. Therefore, it's essential that you prioritize quality over quantity and never resort to spamming no matter what.

Make sure that you abide by Google's guidelines and avoid toxic links to evade link-based penalties from search engine giants like Google.

4. Creating a Community

If you wish to grow as a startup, building a community around your brand helps. A community is a place where people with similar needs and preferences interact, share their experiences, and help one another seek desired solutions.

Building a community for people sharing similar interests and helping them seek answers to their questions enables you to form a deeper connection with your audience and depict a relatable brand image.

You get to know your customers better, get acquainted with their pain points, and offer tailored solutions best suited to their needs. And that helps foster trust and breeds lasting relationships.

5. Leveraging Social Media

Did you know that social media currently has over 4.74 billion users worldwide?

This statistic alone qualifies social media marketing as a worthy growth strategy. Content consumption via social media is seeing an all-time high, and the trend won't be dying anytime soon.

Therefore, it's essential to leverage social media platforms best suited to your niche or business operations to engage the desired audience and increase your traffic.

Social media is also a fitting place to capture quality leads and fuel your conversions. However, you'll have to identify the platform(s) preferred by the intended audience to make things work for you.

6. Email Marketing

Did you know that a successful email marketing campaign can yield an average ROI of up to 4400%?

Email marketing helps grow your business as it's one of the best ways to reach out to your audience and convey your message or promote the solutions offered.

Here, you start by growing an email list by gathering useful information from people who visit your site. You can easily do the needful by integrating web forms on your site.

Once you've gathered enough subscribers and had their consent for receiving emails from you, you can send personalized messages catering to diverse use cases and promote what you offer with ease.

It's a Wrap

There you have it. The 6 growth hacking tips for startups to consider. If you've just gotten started and want to grow your business, try out the recommendations prescribed as they'll help create efficient strategies to scale your operations.