How to Grow Your Email List from Scratch (6 Helpful Tips)

Syed Balkhi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWDos_0ke0fOaH00
Grow Your Email ListPhoto byAdobe Stock

Are you a blogger or small business owner thinking about diving into the world of email marketing? If so, you’re far from alone. Most people in your position have the same thing on their minds.

This fact shouldn’t come as a surprise. Email is one of the best ways to connect with your audience, build trust, and improve engagement across all other marketing channels. If used correctly, email marketing can help you grow your social media channels, increase website traffic, and boost sales, to name a few benefits.

The problem many people run into when they first start is they don’t know how to get their first few subscribers. It’s hard to find the motivation to write an entertaining and valuable newsletter or promotion when you have a single-digit subscriber count.

The good news is there are plenty of things you can do to accelerate your growth. Below, you’ll find several helpful strategies that will allow you to connect with more prospects and grow your lead list.

Let’s begin!

Learn about Your Audience

Before you can start growing your email list from scratch, you must learn about your target audience. Every business has a list of qualities they look for in an ideal customer. In fact, most companies have multiple customer profiles (also known as buyer personas).

For example, online pet supply stores have profiles for people who own specific types of pets. They may also have smaller segments within core groups, like people who own large dogs versus those with smaller breeds.

Details you’ll want to gather include:

It’s possible to gather all this information by reviewing your on-site analytics, following relevant social media groups, and conducting good old-fashioned customer surveys.

Once you have enough data, put it together and build profiles that define your target audience. These profiles are important because they will affect every other part of your email strategy. You can’t create an engaging lead magnet if you don’t know what your customers want and need.

Add Email Signup Forms to Your Site

Now that you know more about your target audience, it’s time to add email signup forms to your website. The key to maximizing conversions is to keep your form short and sweet. Usually, our signup forms have three fields; name, email address, and a third optional question.

The first two details help us connect with the user and call them by name, which is vital for maintaining engagement. The last question is designed to help us learn more about the individual. In the pet store example I mentioned earlier, the marketing team may ask, “What kind of pets will you be shopping for?”

When placing signup forms on your site, choose places that receive a lot of traffic or targeted users.

A product landing page, for instance, is an excellent place to include a signup form. If someone made it to this part of your site, they are interested in your product or service. Asking these people to subscribe could be the correct answer since a vast majority of first-time visitors are not ready to buy.

Including signup forms on your blog is also a good idea since 77% of people read blog posts regularly. Use this opportunity to capture leads early in your sales funnel so you can convince them that your brand is the right choice.

Create an Irresistible Offer

If you want people to sign up for emails from your website, you have to offer something valuable. Think about the times you’ve decided to join an email list. There’s an excellent chance you were offered a unique piece of content or a special deal on your first purchase.

Lead magnets are a great way to immediately add value to your customers’ lives before they ever think of pulling out their debit cards. When you show that you’re committed to helping people, they are more likely to consider your brand in the future.

You can present your special offers in a variety of ways. One email marketing tool I want to mention is pop-ups. These marketing tools are often seen as negative, but it truly comes down to how you use them.

Research shows that a well-placed, valuable pop-up on a blog can help marketers grow their list by an astonishing 1,375%! The key words are well-placed and valuable. If you’ve properly researched your audience, you know what they want and expect from your business. You can deliver on these needs by creating lead magnets that match their goals and pain points.

Host a Social Media Giveaway

Social media contests are another terrific way to grow your new email list. Most people love participating in these types of events because it means they have a chance to win something valuable.

Research shows that giveaways have a conversion rate of 34%, which is much higher than other types of content. Now, consider that you can reach nearly 5 billion people on social media, and the benefits become crystal clear.

If you want to convince users to enter your giveaway and grow your lead list, 2 things need to happen.

First, the prize has to match the needs of your audience. This scenario is one more example that shows the importance of getting to know your ideal customers. You don’t want to offer potential subscribers something they don’t want.

We typically offer an annual software subscription, but your prize will vary. When in doubt, choose a reward that most people would enjoy, like a new pair of premium headphones or an Amazon gift card.

The second thing you need to grow your subscriber count with a giveaway is entry methods relevant to your goals. You should offer your followers several ways to enter, including liking and sharing the post, following you on social media, and subscribing to your email list.

Send a Welcome Email

A big part of growing your email list is keeping users engaged once they join. You will not see much traction if you have 10,000 subscribers and less than 50 people consistently open your emails.

The best way to improve your engagement rate with new subscribers is to send a welcome email once they hit the signup button. Welcome emails have an open rate of 86%, making them one of the most valuable marketing emails you can send.

People are more likely to open welcome messages because your brand is still fresh in their minds. They saw something they liked on your website and decided to join. If you wait a few days to send your first email, you will see a shockingly low open rate.

Your welcome emails should be concise and explain key points to users. Here are a few topics we touch on in our messages:

  • Who we are (Connect and find common ground)
  • What we do (Explain what you offer)
  • Why users should care (features + benefits)
  • What to expect next (Newsletters/promotion frequency and topics)

If a user signed up for a lead magnet, don’t forget to include it in your welcome message. The last thing you want to do is erode trust.

Gather Feedback

My final tip for you today is to gather feedback from subscribers consistently. We like to send a survey every 4-6 months where we ask users to tell us what they like, don’t like, and want to see in the future.

Questionnaires are a great way to learn how to better connect with your audience. For example, if most people say they want more promotions in your survey, this could help you plan future flash sales and offers.

As your audience grows, you’ll want to send segmented surveys to your audience so you can further develop the customer subsets you built when you first started your email marketing journey.

This strategy will help retain existing subscribers while building a better experience for new users.

Final Thoughts

Email marketing is here to stay. If you’re not using this channel to grow your business, it’s time to make a change. The tips outlined above will help you on your journey. As your list grows, you’ll likely see a surge of traffic and engagement across all your other marketing and sales platforms.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# email marketing# small business# marketing# social media marketing

Comments / 0

Published by

Syed Balkhi is on a mission to level the playing field for small businesses. 19+ million websites use his software to grow and compete with the big guys. 100+ million people read his blogs every year to grow their website traffic, sales, & conversion

West Palm Beach, FL
217 followers

More from Syed Balkhi

How to Run a Successful Ad Campaign on Facebook

Over the years, Facebook has evolved into a full-fledged marketing platform. Now people don’t just use it to socialize with others but also to promote their business in order to achieve their goals.

Read full story

How to Improve Your Content Marketing Sales Funnel

Are you interested in taking your content marketing strategy to the next level? If so, keep reading!. There’s no question that content marketing is one of the best ways to enhance brand awareness, build rapport with prospects, and secure sales. In fact, 72% of marketers say focusing on their content strategy resulted in more engagement.

Read full story

What Is Reskilling and How to Manage It

Are you looking for a career change but don't know where to start? Don't worry, this post will help. Reskilling is one of the best ways to stay ahead in today's competitive job market. In this blog post, we will discuss what reskilling is all about and how to do it. We will also explore why it’s so important and its purpose in your professional growth journey.

Read full story

3 Social Media Metrics you Need to Track in 2023

Social media has become a very powerful platform for marketing your business. But to achieve success with your social media campaigns, you need to track your social media metrics.

Read full story

Creating Landing Pages that Convert: 7 Useful Tips

Landing pages facilitate your interaction with your respective audience. They help you generate awareness, provide relevant information, and showcase the attributes of your solution to site visitors.

Read full story

How Brands Can Establish a Consistent Voice Across Platforms

With so many platforms and channels to choose from, it can be tough for brands to establish a consistent voice that resonates with their audience. But it's not impossible – by taking the time to understand your brand identity and tone, you can ensure that your messaging is on point across every channel. In this article, we'll explore how brands can create a consistent voice across their marketing channels. Read on for tips and ideas.

Read full story

5 Email Marketing Mistakes You Didn't Know You Were Making

Are you unhappy with your email marketing engagement and conversions? If so, you’re far from alone. Business leaders and marketers across all industries are now using email to stay in contact with customers and prospects.

Read full story

How to Build a Culture of Growth and Development Within a Company

As a business owner, you want your company to be a success. But what does it take to create a culture of growth and development within a company?. It takes commitment, communication, and of course, the right attitude. Here are some tips on how you can build a culture of growth and development within your own company.

Read full story

How to Improve Your Email Open Rate

Are you interested in improving your email open rate? If so, you’re far from alone! Email marketing is still one of the best ways to connect with your target audience and improve sales.

Read full story

How Entrepreneurs Contribute To The Economy

As the world progresses, more and more people are choosing to become entrepreneurs. And it's no wonder- being your own boss has a lot of advantages. But what many people don't realize is that entrepreneurs contribute a lot to the economy.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Make your Website More Accessible (3 Useful Tips)

Every business today wants to boost its visibility on search engines so that it can attract relevant organic traffic. But do you know that there are several factors that Google and other search engines take into account before placing you in search results?

Read full story

How to Build Backlinks to Your Website (4 Proven Strategies)

Are you interested in growing your small business or personal blog? If so, you’ve probably already started optimizing your site for searchability. But here’s the big question; are you actively working to build links off your website too?

Read full story

3 Reasons Why your Blog Isn't Driving Traffic

We all know that for most successful marketers their blog section is one of the most powerful tools that help them drive leads, attract sales, and boost their conversions. So as a new marketer, you too decide to create a blog and consistently post great content on it.

Read full story

How to Strategize Your Blog Content

In this article, we’ll discuss the importance of strategizing your blog content. Whether you're a business owner, consultant, or freelancer, having a clear and effective strategy for your blog can help you reach your goals and achieve success online.

Read full story

Voice Search 101: Here's How to Optimize Your Website in 2023

Voice Search in 2023Photo byImage by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay. If you told people a few decades ago that most of us in the future would talk to computers regularly, very few would believe you. The idea of humans and robots talking was nothing more than science fiction.

Read full story

4 Brilliant New Year Office Party Ideas to Celebrate the New Beginning

With the New Year being just a few days ahead, everyone is looking forward to welcoming it with great fun and excitement. Businesses are no exception in this regard. And why would they be? After all, celebrating the New Year at work can be a great way to boost morale and give your employees something to look forward to. It can also be a great way to show appreciation for the hard work that everyone has put in throughout the year.

Read full story

6 Ways a Business Mentor Can Help You

As a business owner, you can feel pulled in a million different directions. You’re responsible for everything from big-picture strategy to hiring and onboarding new employees.

Read full story

7 Common Habits Of Geniuses That You Can Emulate

Disclaimer: Some of the posts and tools mentioned here have links to sites that may have affiliate links. The content provided here is informational, and you won't incur any additional charges if you purchase a product based on the suggestions here.

Read full story

What is Evergreen Content and How to Create Them

Every business owner wants to boost their sales and increase their conversions. And one of the most effective ways of doing that is to improve your SEO and generate a good amount of organic traffic to your site.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy