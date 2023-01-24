5 Email Marketing Mistakes You Didn't Know You Were Making

Email Marketing Photo by Adobe Stock

Are you unhappy with your email marketing engagement and conversions? If so, you’re far from alone. Business leaders and marketers across all industries are now using email to stay in contact with customers and prospects.

When you look at the statistics, it’s easy to see why:

Email delivers a staggering 4,400% return on investment.

return on investment. Over 51% of people prefer to stay in touch with businesses via email.

99% of people check their email every day.

Email can help nurture leads, secure sales, and much more!

The problem many people in your position face is they can’t get subscribers to engage with their messages after they join their list. There are many reasons this situation could occur. In many cases, you can save many of these users by looking for hidden mistakes embedded in your strategy.

Today, I will show you 5 common mistakes brand leaders make when pursuing email marketing. If you make any of these mistakes and work to correct them, you can dramatically boost email engagement and website traffic.

Let’s begin!

1. You’re Not Sending Welcome Emails

One of the biggest mistakes email marketers make is they don’t send welcome emails to new subscribers. Welcome emails are automated messages delivered to users as soon as they hit the subscribe button on your website.

A welcome email aims to introduce yourself to your audience, set expectations, and share resources that users may find valuable. In your welcome email, you should also include lead magnets , like content upgrades and promotions. Taking this step ensures your email subscribers get what you promised when they decided to join your list.

Here’s why these messages are crucial – they have an incredibly high open rate. On average, 82% of people will open your welcome email. This figure is statistically impressive when you consider the average email open rate is around 20%.

In other words, welcome emails set the stage for every email you’ll send next.

I suggest creating a welcome series that helps users understand how your brand will bring value to their lives. People are far more likely to read your emails and engage with your website if they know what they stand to gain.

2. Your Emails are Not Optimized for Mobile

Now, let’s discuss mobile optimization. Believe it or not, around 5.5 billion people own mobile devices, and that number is increasing yearly. Many of these people prefer to check their email using their devices. For proof, consider this; over 68% of emails are opened on smartphones.

These statistics show that mobile email use is on the rise, but that’s just one piece of the puzzle. Marketers who don’t optimize their messages for these devices will see significantly lower clicks and interactions. If you think about it, this makes sense.

If over half of your audience cannot read your email, you would expect far less engagement.

The good news is that you can easily format your emails to look good and function properly on mobile devices. The most important step is getting email marketing software with pre-built mobile templates.

I recommend keeping your message short and direct, using a single-column design, and testing your emails on multiple devices when optimizing your messages for mobile.

3. You’re Not Personalizing Your Messages

A minimal or non-existent personalization strategy could cause you to miss countless sales and engagement opportunities. Over 80% of people say they are more likely to interact with a brand that personalizes content and promotions to match their interests.

There are many different ways to personalize your emails. Generally, personalization comes in two types – individual and segmented.

Individual personalization is when you use things like a user’s name or location in your message. For example, a business hosting a nearby in-person event may contact subscribers via email and say something like, “Hi (name of customer)! We will be in (name of the city) on (date), and we hope to see you there!”

Segmented personalization is based on user behavior, interests, goals, and pain points. Business leaders often segment their audience into groups based on these factors so they can send personalized messages.

Business leaders may segment their subscribers based on the products they buy or whether they take specific actions, like abandoning their shopping cart. In the latter example, the marketing team could send the user an email with the items they left in the cart with an exclusive coupon. All the subscriber has to do is click a link to get back to the payment page so they can finalize their purchase.

This type of personalization can help you promote new products or services, send content, and much more.

If you hope to boost your open rate, don’t forget to personalize your subject lines. Research shows that adding a personal touch to this part of your email can improve your open rate by an impressive 29% .

4. You Have too Many Calls-to-Action

A call-to-action (CTA) is a mechanism designed to get a user to take action. You may have a CTA on your website that asks users to join your email list.

If your emails don’t have a CTA, users may open them, then back out without further engaging with your brand. Since every marketing email has a point, such as introducing a customer to a product or sharing relevant content, it makes sense that most emails should have a distinct action at the end.

The key word in this situation is distinct. Many marketers add too many CTAs to their emails and overwhelm their audience. Imagine how you would feel if you opened a marketing email that asked you to attend an event, check out a new product, read a blog post, and participate in a survey. Odds are, you would say, “I don’t have time for all of this.” and leave.

You never want to put your subscribers in this position. I suggest developing one central goal for each email and modeling your CTA after the objective.

5. You Forget to Scrub Your Email List

Finally, let’s talk about how forgetting to scrub your email list can be a major mistake. Scrubbing is the process of removing inactive subscribers from your lead list. Not only will this save you money since you’re sending fewer emails, but it also ensures you’re only contacting people who want to hear from you.

If you don’t keep your list clean and active, a domino effect can occur and hurt your business.

For one thing, a poorly maintained list will skew your email analytics. You can’t accurately understand the needs of your audience if half of your subscribers are inactive.

At the same time, the people who don’t want to be a part of your list may mark your messages as spam . If enough people flag your emails, you could see a drop in your open rate and deliverability. Messages that go to the spam folder typically don’t get opened.

There are a few solutions to this problem. I suggest scrubbing your list consistently. I say consistent because the time frame will be different for everyone. An online pet store may consider a user who hasn’t opened an email in 3 months inactive. High-ticket products like jewelry retailers may wait several years to consider a subscriber inactive.

You can also avoid this situation by clearly displaying an unsubscribe button at the bottom of your email. If someone decides to opt out, you have to make it easy if you want to end the business relationship on good terms.

Back to You

We all make mistakes in our marketing. It’s up to us to notice when something isn’t working and make the proper adjustments. The tips offered today are all things I learned from personal experience. It takes a lot of trial and error to get things right. Hopefully these tips streamline your email marketing journey and help you build a better user experience.