How to Improve Your Email Open Rate

Syed Balkhi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssDBL_0kHspiXD00
Email MarketingPhoto byImage by Kate Stejskal from Pixabay

Are you interested in improving your email open rate? If so, you’re far from alone! Email marketing is still one of the best ways to connect with your target audience and improve sales.

The problem is everyone has an email list nowadays. Convincing users to join your email list via social media or your website is difficult. However, converting visitors into subscribers is only half of the challenge.

The next part of the process is convincing new subscribers to open your emails. You will have a hard time selling your products and building rapport with prospects if no one bothers to read your messages.

Today, I will share several actionable ways to improve your email open rate and skyrocket engagement. We’ve used these strategies for years, and I’m confident they will help you on your journey.

Let’s dive in!

Set the Stage with a Welcome Email

One of the best ways to instantly boost your open rate is to send new subscribers a welcome email.

Simply put, welcome emails can help set expectations and convince users that engaging with your brand is worth their time, even if they don’t intend to place an order immediately. These messages are usually automated and delivered to users after they hit the subscribe button.

We’ve found that welcome emails are opened more than every other marketing email, with an impressive 82% open rate. In other words, these messages allow you to connect with new users while your brand is still fresh in their minds, which will likely result in them opening future emails.

I recommend using this opportunity to introduce yourself to new subscribers. Let them know who you are, why you started the business, and how you hope to add value to their lives.

You should also encourage users to share their preferences through a quick survey. This information will help you segment your audience and personalize future messages (more on that later!).

Optimize with Smartphone Users in Mind

Globally, over 68% of people own a smartphone, so it shouldn’t be surprising that optimizing mobile emails is a must.

If a subscriber tries to open an email only to be greeted by a disorganized wall of text, broken images, and a misplaced call-to-action, many will leave without taking action.

Instead of losing over half of your subscribers, you can keep them engaged and interested in your messages by optimizing your emails with smartphone users in mind.

Here are a few tips for creating mobile-friendly emails:

  • Keep your subject line short and sweet
  • Use pre-header text to add extra details
  • Invest in a program that offers responsive email templates
  • Let images supplement your text, not replace it
  • Ensure the body text is concise and offers value

If you want to know how mobile-friendly emails can impact your click-through rate, consider this; emails that look great and function correctly on desktop and mobile see an average of 65% more clicks.

Craft Compelling Subject Lines

Did you know that 47% of people say they decide to read or delete an email based on the subject line alone? Put another way; you could miss out on nearly 50% of clicks by failing to create compelling, value-packed subject lines.

People are more likely to open emails when the subject line addresses one of their goals, pain points, or interests.

Here’s a quick example so you can see what I mean.

Let’s say you love motorcycles. You subscribe to a car dealership that promises to send you updates when they get new motorcycles in stock. For the next 3 months, you receive over 30 emails about cars, but not a single subject line that addresses your main reason for subscribing.

What would you do? If you’re like most people, you would unsubscribe and look for a company that delivers on its promises.

This example highlights why personalization is such an important factor in email marketing. We found that 4 out of 5 people prefer engaging with personalized content and offers and typically ignore generic marketing messages. Further research shows that personalizing your subject lines can improve your open rate by a whopping 50%.

If you want to craft better headlines, use surveys and on-site analytics to segment your audience into groups based on their interests. Next, create emails and subject lines for each group. The goal is to send emails with corresponding subject lines that matter to each subscriber.

You’ll find that spending time creating personalized subject lines can tremendously impact sales, engagement, and your click-through rate.

Send Your Emails at the Right Time

Now, let’s discuss the importance of sending your emails at the right time. Many marketers don’t see nearly as much engagement as they should because their messages get delivered during off-hours and may get buried under other emails by the time the recipient checks their inbox.

Our research has helped us narrow down the best times and days to send emails, and here’s what we found:

The best days to send your messages, in order, are Tuesday, Thursday, and Wednesday. As for times, people are more likely to open your email at 10 am, 8 pm, and 2 pm.

Remember that these times and days are relative to your audience, not your business. For instance, a company in the US with a dominant UK audience would automate its messages for the United Kingdom’s GMT zone.

These times and days are not set in stone. Feel free to experiment until you find a time frame that leads to the most clicks and engagement.

Don’t Get Trapped in Spam Folders

Spam folders are perhaps the biggest hurdle you’ll face as an email marketer. It’s impossible to get people to open your messages and engage with your brand if the email service provider (or user) decides to make your message as spam.

Many factors can result in your emails going to spam. Common causes include:

  • An outdated/purchased email list
  • Adding too many images and videos
  • Not using a consistent IP to send messages
  • Sending emails that don’t offer value to readers

All of these factors can whittle away at your spam score and sender reputation, which can lead to new subscribers never seeing your messages because they ended up in spam.

You can avoid the dreaded spam folder by doing the following:

  • Use an SMTP tool to ensure you have a consistent IP
  • Segment and personalize emails, so they are relevant to each user
  • Limiting videos and images
  • Organically generating leads and scrubbing your list

It may take time to build your sender reputation and prevent users from marking your messages as spam, but this is one step you don’t want to skip.

Back to You

As you can see, there are plenty of ways to improve your email open rate and skyrocket engagement. The tips offered today all work together to form cohesive, engaging email campaigns. As your list grows, experiment with different types of emails, subject lines, timing, and types of emails until you find the perfect fit for your small business.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# email marketing# marketing# small business# conversion rate optimization# eCommerce

Comments / 0

Published by

Syed Balkhi is on a mission to level the playing field for small businesses. 19+ million websites use his software to grow and compete with the big guys. 100+ million people read his blogs every year to grow their website traffic, sales, & conversion

West Palm Beach, FL
218 followers

More from Syed Balkhi

How to Build a Culture of Growth and Development Within a Company

As a business owner, you want your company to be a success. But what does it take to create a culture of growth and development within a company?. It takes commitment, communication, and of course, the right attitude. Here are some tips on how you can build a culture of growth and development within your own company.

Read full story

How Entrepreneurs Contribute To The Economy

As the world progresses, more and more people are choosing to become entrepreneurs. And it's no wonder- being your own boss has a lot of advantages. But what many people don't realize is that entrepreneurs contribute a lot to the economy.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Make your Website More Accessible (3 Useful Tips)

Every business today wants to boost its visibility on search engines so that it can attract relevant organic traffic. But do you know that there are several factors that Google and other search engines take into account before placing you in search results?

Read full story

How to Build Backlinks to Your Website (4 Proven Strategies)

Are you interested in growing your small business or personal blog? If so, you’ve probably already started optimizing your site for searchability. But here’s the big question; are you actively working to build links off your website too?

Read full story

3 Reasons Why your Blog Isn't Driving Traffic

We all know that for most successful marketers their blog section is one of the most powerful tools that help them drive leads, attract sales, and boost their conversions. So as a new marketer, you too decide to create a blog and consistently post great content on it.

Read full story

How to Strategize Your Blog Content

In this article, we’ll discuss the importance of strategizing your blog content. Whether you're a business owner, consultant, or freelancer, having a clear and effective strategy for your blog can help you reach your goals and achieve success online.

Read full story

Voice Search 101: Here's How to Optimize Your Website in 2023

Voice Search in 2023Photo byImage by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay. If you told people a few decades ago that most of us in the future would talk to computers regularly, very few would believe you. The idea of humans and robots talking was nothing more than science fiction.

Read full story

4 Brilliant New Year Office Party Ideas to Celebrate the New Beginning

With the New Year being just a few days ahead, everyone is looking forward to welcoming it with great fun and excitement. Businesses are no exception in this regard. And why would they be? After all, celebrating the New Year at work can be a great way to boost morale and give your employees something to look forward to. It can also be a great way to show appreciation for the hard work that everyone has put in throughout the year.

Read full story

6 Ways a Business Mentor Can Help You

As a business owner, you can feel pulled in a million different directions. You’re responsible for everything from big-picture strategy to hiring and onboarding new employees.

Read full story

7 Common Habits Of Geniuses That You Can Emulate

Disclaimer: Some of the posts and tools mentioned here have links to sites that may have affiliate links. The content provided here is informational, and you won't incur any additional charges if you purchase a product based on the suggestions here.

Read full story

What is Evergreen Content and How to Create Them

Every business owner wants to boost their sales and increase their conversions. And one of the most effective ways of doing that is to improve your SEO and generate a good amount of organic traffic to your site.

Read full story

7 Brilliant Questions to Ask Your Mentors

Mentoring is a powerful activity that can transform a budding leader or entrepreneur into a successful one. However, not everyone can have frequent interactions with their mentors.

Read full story

4 Effective Paid Online Advertising Strategies for Growing Businesses

Paid AdvertisingPhoto by200degrees/PixabayPaid advertising is one of the efficient marketing tactics readily deployed by businesses worldwide. That is because you can only go so far using just organic marketing strategies.

Read full story

How to use email to grow your small business in 2023

Email MarketingPhoto byImage by Kate Stejskal from Pixabay. Do you want to learn how to use email to grow your small business? If so, you’re in the right place!. The year 2023 is almost here, and it’s time to start thinking about how we will use the marketing tools at our disposal to improve engagement and conversions. Email is an excellent starting point for this conversation because email marketing is one of the most reliable and effective ways to connect with prospects and loyal customers alike.

Read full story

How to Attract Leads Through Instagram

Instagram, with its large and engaged user base, can be a very effective marketing tool for businesses. It can not only help you promote your products and services but can also help you attract leads to your business.

Read full story

Staying Optimistic During Times of Crisis

As business leaders and entrepreneurs, dealing with crises has always been part of the job. But as 2019-22 has shown, there are crises that are beyond the norm. Now that we’ve started a new year with a new normal, we’ve had the time to reflect on how we deal with difficult situations and also think about the lessons we’ve learned.

Read full story
1 comments

5 Things Your Coming Soon Page Needs to Succeed

Coming Soon PagePhoto byImage by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay. Are you ready to launch a new product, service, or brand and want to get as many people interested as possible? If so, you could benefit from a coming soon page.

Read full story

How to Create Pillar Page for SEO on Your Website

Do you want to create a pillar page for your website but don’t know how to do it?. A pillar page is a core web page on a website that serves as an in-depth overview of a topic. You can link this page to several other pages on the same website.

Read full story

How to Cultivate Happiness, Resilience, and Motivation

There are three powerful ingredients that make for a satisfying quality of life:. happiness, resilience, and motivation. Happiness is the state of being content and satisfied with what you have.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy