How to Build Backlinks to Your Website (4 Proven Strategies)

Syed Balkhi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4ITg_0k9cwe3100
Link buildingPhoto byImage by Diggity Marketing from Pixabay

Are you interested in growing your small business or personal blog? If so, you’ve probably already started optimizing your site for searchability. But here’s the big question; are you actively working to build links off your website too?

Backlinks are, as the name implies, links back to your website from another destination. Google sees backlinks as a seal of approval, and the team has clarified that websites with more referring links will boost their presence in the search engine results pages (SERPs).

Despite this announcement, 94% of website owners don’t have a single high-value backlink. As a result, many of these websites don’t perform well in terms of sales, engagement, and conversions.

Let's change that.

Today, I will show you several proven tips you can use to build backlinks, get more brand mentions, and amplify your SEO strategy.

Let’s get started!

Create Linkable Content

First, let’s talk about the content featured on your website. A whopping 72% of business leaders say content marketing is their number 1 SEO strategy. When you look at other data sets and statistics, it’s not hard to see why.

Companies with blogs get around 97% more backlinks when compared to those without. In other words, if your goal is to build more backlinks to your site, you need a robust content strategy.

The reason why blogging businesses are successful boils down to shareability and value. People are more likely to share and reference your posts (earning you links) if you create interesting, engaging content that adds value to readers’ lives.

If you want users to share your blog posts and reference your brand in the future, here are a few things to keep in mind:

  • Create blog posts with your audiences’ goals and pain points in mind.
  • Use long-tail, relevant keywords throughout your content.
  • Offer a unique solution or viewpoint.
  • Include supporting statistics to back up your points.
  • Review your analytics so you can find your top-performing articles.

I also suggest looking for opportunities to turn your written posts into videos. We found that taking this specific action can improve your organic traffic by 157%. The more people see your content, the more opportunities you have to build links.

Look for Guest Posting Opportunities

Now that you know how creating on-site content can improve backlinks, let’s talk about posting on other sites. Writing articles for other publications is called guest posting, and it’s an extremely effective link-building strategy.

The objective of guest posting is to get your business (and accompanying links) featured on other websites while building rapport with different brands and bloggers. When people visit the website featuring your article, they get the chance to learn about your company and can even visit your website from links within the content or in the author bio.

The key to developing an effective guest posting strategy is connecting with brands in your industry who are not direct competitors. For example, the owner of an SEO SaaS might partner with a company that sells lead-generation plugins or hosting solutions.

It’s safe to say that someone who needs an SEO plugin may also need hosting for their website. So, when someone visits a hosting platform that they know and respect, they may find the article from the SEO company and associate the same level of trust with this new brand. The confidence users feel in this situation is a form of social proof. Users think, “A company I like trusts this brand, so I should too!”

We found that 60% of bloggers write between 1 and 5 guest posts monthly. It’s possible to write more, but you need to connect with partners who are ready and willing to publish your content. Once you find a list of consistent partners, you can easily build backlinks through guest posting.

Connect with Journalists and Curious Consumers

My next tip for you today involves answering questions for journalists and your target audience. Currently, there are an insane number of digital publications and public forums on the internet.

If you can connect with journalists who cover your niche, you can get featured and earn a backlink to your website. For instance, Help a Reporter Out (HARO) curates lists of questions from journalists and sends them to people who have signed up for their website.

Let’s say you own a marketing firm and want to get more backlinks. You can go to HARO and register for their marketing and technology categories. Every day, you’ll receive a digest that shows you all of the new questions of the day.

You can then go in and answer the questions and get featured in expert roundups or get an offer for an interview. Either way, you’ll get the opportunity to get more backlinks to your business.

I also suggest checking out community forums like Quora. Quora is a website that allows people to sign up and ask questions about virtually anything. You can register for an account and then answer questions for people. Use this opportunity to build rapport with prospects and offer resources from your site.

Work with Influencers and Affiliate Marketers

Now, let’s talk about influencers and affiliate marketers. Before we get into it, let’s define the terms.

An influencer is someone with a medium-to-large following who promotes your brand on social media. They are typically paid a flat rate, given free products, and can be paid in commission (much like affiliates).

On the other hand, affiliates can be described as being loosely connected with your brand. They promote your product to their audience, and their only monetary kickback is the commission on each sale they secure. There are rarely key performance indicators, check-ins, or detailed contracts.

Both are effective ways to build backlinks and connect with people who have never heard of your brand. For example, business leaders claim that affiliate marketing sales generate between 15-30% of total sales for their company. Impressive, right?

The way each draws traffic to your site and builds backlinks is different.

Around 69% of affiliate marketing traffic comes from SEO. In other words, people type in search terms on Google, look at the results, and read affiliates’ reviews before making a purchasing decision.

Influencers, on the other hand, generate most of their traffic and engagement on social media. These people will promote your product and include links to your brands on sites like Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. For context on the effectiveness of this strategy, over 130 million Instagram users tap on influencer posts every month!

If you want to make the most of both strategies, you’ll want to reach out to influencers on social media. Find people who talk about your industry so you can ensure that your backlinks and brand mentions are hitting the eyes and ears of people who can benefit from your product.

You can attract affiliates to your site by creating and promoting an affiliate program on your homepage and social media. If someone is passionate about your brand, they may sign up to become an affiliate and boost your backlink count.

Final Thoughts

The critical thing to remember about building backlinks is if you need to work with other people. Influencer partnerships, affiliate programs, connecting with journalists, and writing guest posts require you to get involved in your industry, engage with people, and build bonds.

Many new marketers and business leaders struggle with the social aspect of running a brand. But with some practice, you’ll have no problem connecting with like-minded people and forging partnerships that will result in more backlinks to your website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# SEO# marketing# small business# link building# social media marketing

Comments / 0

Published by

Syed Balkhi is on a mission to level the playing field for small businesses. 19+ million websites use his software to grow and compete with the big guys. 100+ million people read his blogs every year to grow their website traffic, sales, & conversion

West Palm Beach, FL
218 followers

More from Syed Balkhi

How Entrepreneurs Contribute To The Economy

As the world progresses, more and more people are choosing to become entrepreneurs. And it's no wonder- being your own boss has a lot of advantages. But what many people don't realize is that entrepreneurs contribute a lot to the economy.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Make your Website More Accessible (3 Useful Tips)

Every business today wants to boost its visibility on search engines so that it can attract relevant organic traffic. But do you know that there are several factors that Google and other search engines take into account before placing you in search results?

Read full story

3 Reasons Why your Blog Isn't Driving Traffic

We all know that for most successful marketers their blog section is one of the most powerful tools that help them drive leads, attract sales, and boost their conversions. So as a new marketer, you too decide to create a blog and consistently post great content on it.

Read full story

How to Strategize Your Blog Content

In this article, we’ll discuss the importance of strategizing your blog content. Whether you're a business owner, consultant, or freelancer, having a clear and effective strategy for your blog can help you reach your goals and achieve success online.

Read full story

Voice Search 101: Here's How to Optimize Your Website in 2023

Voice Search in 2023Photo byImage by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay. If you told people a few decades ago that most of us in the future would talk to computers regularly, very few would believe you. The idea of humans and robots talking was nothing more than science fiction.

Read full story

4 Brilliant New Year Office Party Ideas to Celebrate the New Beginning

With the New Year being just a few days ahead, everyone is looking forward to welcoming it with great fun and excitement. Businesses are no exception in this regard. And why would they be? After all, celebrating the New Year at work can be a great way to boost morale and give your employees something to look forward to. It can also be a great way to show appreciation for the hard work that everyone has put in throughout the year.

Read full story

6 Ways a Business Mentor Can Help You

As a business owner, you can feel pulled in a million different directions. You’re responsible for everything from big-picture strategy to hiring and onboarding new employees.

Read full story

7 Common Habits Of Geniuses That You Can Emulate

Disclaimer: Some of the posts and tools mentioned here have links to sites that may have affiliate links. The content provided here is informational, and you won't incur any additional charges if you purchase a product based on the suggestions here.

Read full story

What is Evergreen Content and How to Create Them

Every business owner wants to boost their sales and increase their conversions. And one of the most effective ways of doing that is to improve your SEO and generate a good amount of organic traffic to your site.

Read full story

7 Brilliant Questions to Ask Your Mentors

Mentoring is a powerful activity that can transform a budding leader or entrepreneur into a successful one. However, not everyone can have frequent interactions with their mentors.

Read full story

4 Effective Paid Online Advertising Strategies for Growing Businesses

Paid AdvertisingPhoto by200degrees/PixabayPaid advertising is one of the efficient marketing tactics readily deployed by businesses worldwide. That is because you can only go so far using just organic marketing strategies.

Read full story

How to use email to grow your small business in 2023

Email MarketingPhoto byImage by Kate Stejskal from Pixabay. Do you want to learn how to use email to grow your small business? If so, you’re in the right place!. The year 2023 is almost here, and it’s time to start thinking about how we will use the marketing tools at our disposal to improve engagement and conversions. Email is an excellent starting point for this conversation because email marketing is one of the most reliable and effective ways to connect with prospects and loyal customers alike.

Read full story

How to Attract Leads Through Instagram

Instagram, with its large and engaged user base, can be a very effective marketing tool for businesses. It can not only help you promote your products and services but can also help you attract leads to your business.

Read full story

Staying Optimistic During Times of Crisis

As business leaders and entrepreneurs, dealing with crises has always been part of the job. But as 2019-22 has shown, there are crises that are beyond the norm. Now that we’ve started a new year with a new normal, we’ve had the time to reflect on how we deal with difficult situations and also think about the lessons we’ve learned.

Read full story
1 comments

5 Things Your Coming Soon Page Needs to Succeed

Coming Soon PagePhoto byImage by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay. Are you ready to launch a new product, service, or brand and want to get as many people interested as possible? If so, you could benefit from a coming soon page.

Read full story

How to Create Pillar Page for SEO on Your Website

Do you want to create a pillar page for your website but don’t know how to do it?. A pillar page is a core web page on a website that serves as an in-depth overview of a topic. You can link this page to several other pages on the same website.

Read full story

How to Cultivate Happiness, Resilience, and Motivation

There are three powerful ingredients that make for a satisfying quality of life:. happiness, resilience, and motivation. Happiness is the state of being content and satisfied with what you have.

Read full story

How to Make Money on Instagram (3 Easy Tips)

Although Instagram started as a social media platform, it evolved into a great marketing platform, and marketers are leveraging it to increase their ROI. If used strategically, you can use it to reach a large, targeted audience and attract them to take action on your site.

Read full story

5 Brilliant Ways to Reduce Shopping Cart Abandonment

Reduce Shopping Cart AbandonmentPhoto byImage by Ilderson Casu from Pixabay. Think carefully about this question. Now, consider this; only 22% of all business owners say they are satisfied with their conversion rate.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy