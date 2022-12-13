How to Attract Leads Through Instagram

Syed Balkhi

Photo by unsplash

Instagram, with its large and engaged user base, can be a very effective marketing tool for businesses.

It can not only help you promote your products and services but can also help you attract leads to your business.

Being a powerful visual platform with over 500 million active users, it enables brands to reach a wide audience with highly targeted content. Through effective Instagram marketing, businesses can create relationships with potential leads and nurture them into becoming customers.

Additionally, Instagram offers various tools such as ads, stories, and influencer marketing, all of which can help attract leads and increase brand awareness.

If you, too, want to use Instagram to generate leads for your business, this post is for you. In this post, we’ll discuss how to generate leads for your business using Instagram.

1. Optimize Your Bio Link

One of the most important things to do when planning your lead generation strategy on Instagram is to optimize your bio link. Choose a clear and concise URL for your bio link. This can either lead to your website, to your eCommerce store. Just make sure the URL shows where it will lead people when they click it.

In using the URL, pay attention to using an appropriate URL shortener. Shortening the URL is important to make it easier to remember and type. You should also utilize hashtags and keywords to boost your visibility. It also helps you to draw attention to your bio link.

Another important point to remember here is to add a call-to-action(CTA) in your bio. Doing this will help you encourage people to click on your bio link with a call to action.

2. Use Instagram Leads Ads

The next very effective way of generating leads on Instagram is to use Instagram leads ads. Instagram leads ads strategically designed to help businesses collect customer information such as email addresses, phone numbers, birthdates, and job titles.

By using this option, you can have the opportunity to learn more about your audience. This understanding can help you improve your marketing strategies to achieve better results.

So how do you use Instagram Ads? You’ll need a business account for that. That means you’ll also need a Facebook page for your business because all Instagram ads are created in Facebook’s Ads Manager.

To create an Instagram lead ad, select Lead Generation as your marketing objective. Facebook recommends you select Automatic Placements to ensure cost-per-lead is optimized and kept to a minimum.

To run your ads on Instagram, you need to abide by the Instagram Ads specification rules. You should also consider using a pre-filled section in your forms.

Doing this helps improve your completion rate because Instagram will automatically pre-fill different fields like email address, full name, phone number, etc., using information from customer accounts.

By collecting this information, you can create a marketing strategy that will target a similar audience.

3. Add Relevant CTA

The next important thing to do is to add relevant CTAs to your profile. This could be for anything from asking people to comment, like, or share your post to asking them to visit your website or sign up for your email list. You can also use it to add a link to your email, phone number, and business address so people can get in touch with your company.

Adding a profile is important because it helps you encourage your audience to take action on your site. This, in turn, helps boost your conversions.

Also, not adding a CTA can confuse your audience. It’s like promising them to deliver something and not giving them a way to achieve it.

So these are some of the most effective ways to attract leads through Instagram. So now go ahead and utilize them to maximize your profit.

Syed Balkhi is on a mission to level the playing field for small businesses. 19+ million websites use his software to grow and compete with the big guys. 100+ million people read his blogs every year to grow their website traffic, sales, & conversion

