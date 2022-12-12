Staying Optimistic During Times of Crisis

Syed Balkhi

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

As business leaders and entrepreneurs, dealing with crises has always been part of the job. But as 2019-22 has shown, there are crises that are beyond the norm.

Now that we’ve started a new year with a new normal, we’ve had the time to reflect on how we deal with difficult situations and also think about the lessons we’ve learned.

During this crisis we’ve faced so far, I tried to stay optimistic and action-oriented. And here are some of the lessons I’ve picked up as a result of the experiences we’ve had last year.

Prepare for the unexpected

One of the takeaways from this year was to prepare for the unexpected. This statement is a paradox because the unexpected is literally something we cannot plan for.

However, planning for the unexpected in business terms means:

  • Maintaining cash reserves to avoid losses and letting employees go
  • Keeping alternatives in place should your wholesale distributor or supply chain get disrupted
  • Having plans in place in case you lose major clients
  • Figuring out alternatives in case of technological or economic shifts
  • Developing your skills in technology, leadership, and other subjects

Morgan House said it best in his book The Psychology of Money.

‘Planning is important, but the most important part of every plan is to plan on the plan not going according to plan.”

So, there’s only so much we can plan for, and even then, we need to have a backup plan for the backup plan. Build up your cash reserves and try the other tips mentioned here as well to stay prepared for future concerns.

Balance fear with optimism

When the pandemic really took hold, I was concerned with how this would impact my employees and my business. This worry drove me to look for answers and alternatives to keep supporting my teammates.

I think that there’s no sense in pretending that things are better than they are. Instead, accept uncertainty and even feel fear but keep hoping for the best anyway.

I call this feeling of being relentless hopeful while the whole world was going through unforeseen events ‘paranoid optimism’.

It was this paranoid optimism, a forceful and unwavering decision to stay positive, that had me making calls with my business partners for hours and talking to them about what to do.

The idea here is to acknowledge your fear and concerns but to stay hopeful and still keep doing all you can to grow your business.

Fear can help you take action

Feeling stress and anxiety during times of crisis often holds us back from taking action. But when we recognize fear and decide to do keep moving anyway, we have a form of motivation that can get us through a crisis.

I think one helpful practice is to sit down and list out worst-case scenarios when things go wrong. With a list of things to cover, you can then address each item one by one and take action to deal with it.

When you’ve finished a single item on your list, you’re going to feel better. And you’ll be driven to manage other issues in your business too.

Practice self-care

During the early months when we started to feel the full impact of the pandemic, I used work as a way to cope with the changes taking place.

A few extra hours of work turned into staying up late and waking up at 4.30 in the morning. Then other small habits began to compound; I started having more coffee, ate more junk food, and slept poorly.

I was on the way to mental burnout but thankfully had the support of my wife to correct the course I was on.

Practicing self-care by eating a balanced diet, staying hydrated, sleeping well, and getting out of the house for a while helped me avoid burnout and also get back to planning for the future.

If you’re feeling stressed out, then the most practical and impactful step you can take is to prioritize your self-care. When you treat your mind and body well, it’ll become easier to stay optimistic.

Conclusion

Staying optimistic during periods of crisis is difficult but entirely possible too. With the start of a new year, we need to stay open to possibilities and find ways to keep growing our businesses.

I’ve shared the top lessons I’ve learned from the past years.

The key ideas are to try to be more prepared, to push through fear, and to look after your own physical and mental state. With the right mind frame, it’s possible to make it through a crisis and come out with positive outcomes on the other side.

