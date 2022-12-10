5 Things Your Coming Soon Page Needs to Succeed

Coming Soon Page Photo by Image by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

Are you ready to launch a new product, service, or brand and want to get as many people interested as possible? If so, you could benefit from a coming soon page.

Simply put, a coming soon page is a standalone landing page designed to get people excited about your upcoming release. The thing is, it’s not as simple as showing a picture of your product and calling it a day.

You must strategically put together a coming soon page that’s relevant, attractive, and offers real value to your target audience.

Today, I will show you 5 components that every pre-sales page needs to drive traffic and engagement.

Let’s begin!

Consistent Branding

First, let’s talk about branding. All good coming-soon pages have consistent branding in terms of colors and page design. If you want people to remember your company, you have to choose an instantly recognizable format, even if a user sees your brand image on another website.

I recommend creating a color palette that matches your image and product. There’s been a ton of research into how color psychology affects consumers. Here are a few interesting tidbits;

Blue evokes trust and security (Dell, HP, American Express)

Orange brings on feelings of optimism, clarity, and warmth (UPS, Best Buy, IMDB)

Green inspires peace, growth, and health (Starbucks, Whole Foods, John Deere)

As you can see, color can tremendously impact how people engage with your website.

It’s also essential to think about page design . If your coming soon page looks one way, but the rest of your site looks totally different on launch day, people could leave because they are confused about the drastic change in design. In fact, some people may even believe that they are on the wrong website.

Eye-Catching Visuals

The next topic I want to discuss is visuals. Visual content like images and videos is crucial for building an effective landing page.

People want to see your product and how your brand will improve their lives. Visuals help you bring your ideas to life and engage with visitors and new and exciting ways.

Images should be clear, benefit-driven, and branded appropriately. Taking an extra few minutes to tweak your visual content in this way will result in more people remembering your business.

Videos are even more crucial for improving conversions. Research shows that landing pages with video content get around 80% more engagement and sales when compared to text and static image coming soon pages.

You can create all kinds of entertaining videos for your page. Here are a few examples we’ve used throughout the years:

Meet the founders - Introduce yourself and explain the passion that drove you to create a new product.

Product demonstration - Show users what your product or service looks like in action.

Updates - Share product updates with users, such as upcoming events, launch day, and more.

These three video ideas have brought us the most success, but product demonstrations are perhaps the most important type of video. I say this because 96% of people have watched an explainer video to learn about a new product or brand.

A Clear Value Proposition

The text portion of your coming soon page is the perfect opportunity to put your value proposition on display. Consumers want to know why they should care about your product or service, and now is your chance to tell them.

In my experience, the problem many marketers and business leaders face is focusing on their upcoming product’s features instead of the benefits. If you think about it, there’s actually a big difference between these two ideas.

A feature is something your product does.

A benefit is how your product helps the end user.

For example, if a new lead generation SaaS promoted their product by saying, “Enjoy the ability to create exit pop-ups with ease,” many visitors would, rightfully so, be a little bit confused.

Now, compare that to a promotion from the same company that reads, “Capture more users before they leave your site with our exit pop-ups!”

Do you see the difference? The first example listed the feature. The second shared how using the feature would help the customer, aka the benefit.

The key to amplifying your value proposition through benefits is to answer customers’ questions. Here are a few questions we consider when creating text for our coming soon page:

How will this product simplify day-to-day tasks?

Will this product save me time or money?

How many ways can I effectively use this product?

What long-term benefits can I expect to see if I make a purchase?

An Email Signup Form

An email signup form on your coming soon page is a must. You don’t want to wait until your product has launched to start building your email list . Instead, you want to capture as many potential customers as possible before launch day.

Think of it this way; if there’s a long line of people ready and willing to buy your product, you’re guaranteed more day-one sales compared to launching a product with zero subscribers.

It’s also worth mentioning that 96% of people who visit your site for the first time are not ready to place a pre-order. However, they may be willing to join your email list so they can stay updated on the latest news.

If you want more people to complete your email signup form, tell them what to expect. For instance, you can inform users that they will get the latest updates on product features, weekly blog content, and exclusive offers that won’t be available to users who don’t sign up.

One way we’ve effectively used this strategy is to offer visitors 30% off their day-one purchase if they register before we launch our product.

Social Media Links

My last piece of advice for you is this; don’t forget to include social media buttons on your landing page. In many cases, your visitors will want to know more about your business. Social media is an excellent way to keep them in the loop if they are not interested in joining your email list.

When you consider that 57% of the global population uses social media and that the average person spends close to 3 hours on social sites daily, it’s easy to see why this strategy is so important.

I suggest figuring out where your target audience spends their time and promoting those social media sites first. For example, if most of your audience is interested in video content, you may want to promote your YouTube channel. Similarly, if you notice a ton of industry engagement on Twitter, this might be the right site to advertise on your coming soon page.

You’ll be glad to know that adding social media buttons to your website is a quick and easy process. With the right resources, you can have clickable social icons on your site in minutes.

Back to You

There you have it! We’ve used these strategies for years to create highly engaging, successful coming soon pages. If you’re ready to take the first step, start by mapping out a timeline that includes the product release date, audience expectations, and a long list of benefits.