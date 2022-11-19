How to Create a Flawless Payment Page (6 Expert Tips)

Improve Your Payment Page, Reduce Cart Abandonment Image by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

Have you noticed an unusually large number of people leaving your checkout page before finalizing their orders? If so, you're far from alone.

Business leaders and marketers across all industries struggle with shopping cart abandonment. Believe it or not, almost 70% of people who put an item in their virtual shopping cart will leave before paying for their order.

Imagine what you could do with your business if you could save some of these lost customers and boost your profits.

The good news is that this might be easier than you think.

In most cases, you can convince visitors that your product or service is worth their time and turn them into customers. The key is to build an effective payment page that makes it easy for shoppers to learn about your company and engage with your brand.

Below, you'll find 6 expert strategies for fine-tuning your checkout process and improving conversions.

Let's get started!

Focus on Functionality and Flexibility at Checkout

The first topic I want to discuss is the general functionality of your payment page. If you hope to drive sales and build a positive customer experience, you have to give your visitors the freedom and flexibility at checkout.

Here are a few quick adjustments you can make that will dramatically boost your checkout conversions:

Make sure your website is fast and responsive – especially for smartphone users.

Show users the cost of their order, including tax and shipping, before they make it to the last page.

Let users choose a payment method that works best for them.

Use a progress bar so customers can see how close they are to finishing the process

Allow people to place orders as guests instead of creating an account.

Continuously improving the functionality and performance of our payment pages resulted in more engagement, subscribers, and sales. People are usually more willing to do business with a brand if the site looks good and works well on their device of choice.

Include Live Chat Options

Next, let's talk about customer service. Did you know that 60% of people are more likely to buy a product from a brand when they offer accessible live chat options?

If you think about it, you likely personally know this is true.

Imagine how you would feel if you were interested in buying a new software as a service (SaaS) for your small business. You look at a few product landing pages and determine that this tool might help you grow, but you have questions before pulling out your debit card.

After much searching, you can't find an option to talk to customer service in real-time. Instead, you can send an email and wait 3-5 days for a response. Suddenly, that SaaS didn't have the same appeal that it had a few moments ago.

You can avoid putting your visitors in this same awkward situation by making a live chat bubble visible throughout the entire checkout process. If a prospect has a question or concern, they can easily reach out to your team and proceed with their purchase.

Create a Sense of Urgency (FOMO)

Creating a sense of urgency is an excellent way to improve your payment page and win over customers. Research shows that 7 in 10 people experience fear of missing out (FOMO) once a month or more.

People who feel they will miss out on a special offer or product are more likely to finalize their purchase.

The holiday shopping season is around the corner, and this is probably the best example of FOMO. Think about when one of your favorite brands hosted a Black Friday flash sale. Odds are, you visited their site and placed a substantially larger order than usual because of the extraordinary prices and didn't want to miss out on the deal.

You can replicate this experience on your site by showing timed banners when you have seasonal sales or showing item availability if you're selling physical items. These subtle marketing techniques can help you inspire FOMO with most of your visitors on your payment page, which will likely convince them to become customers.

Strategically Show Trust Signals

Social proof acts as trust signals that can turn otherwise wary visitors into happy shoppers. You can use many types of social proof cues on your payment page. The most widely used tool is user reviews.

A whopping 97% of people say seeing reviews from other real customers directly impacted their buying decisions. If you think about it, this makes perfect sense. When you buy something from anywhere, from Amazon to a small online store, you likely check for reviews before you place your order.

Reviews help people understand the benefits and drawbacks of your product or service, which means they are in a better position to make an informed purchase.

Consider strategically placing reviews on your checkout page and other social signals like trust badges and live notifications. When people on the fence see others enjoying your product and trusting your brand, they are more likely to take action.

Stop Visitors from Leaving Items Behind

One of the last tips I want to discuss today is shopping cart abandonment. Remember at the top of this post when I said over 70% of shoppers leave a website before checking out?

A big part of creating a flawless payment page is implementing an abandonment strategy to engage people who leave without taking action. If you can capture a visitor's attention before they go, you have an excellent chance of convincing them to become customers.

There are several smart ways to get your audience's attention before they head out the metaphorical door. For starters, create a popup that asks users to take action, like joining your email list, before they go. We trigger a popup to appear as the user gets close to hitting the back button.

We've used many different marketing tactics and verbiage throughout the years with this strategy. Our most effective campaigns are ones that ask users to sign up for our newsletter if they'd like a steep discount on their first purchase. In most cases, the deal was between 20-40% off.

After a visitor joins your email list, you'll have an even easier time convincing them to complete their order in the future. Another strategy we've had tremendous luck with is cart abandonment emails.

Typically, we send 3 abandonment emails within a week of a user leaving a cart behind. We found that simply sending these messages boosted new orders by 70%. I believe this is because many people leave websites mid-order due to unforeseen circumstances or distractions. I like to sweeten the deal by including a special offer to subscribers who make it back to our site through the email link.

A gentle (and value-packed!) nudge can help take a sub-par checkout page to the next level.

Set Expectations with a Thank You Page

Finally, I want to talk about what you should do when a visitor goes through your checkout page and officially purchases a product. This step is often overlooked because many marketers focus on generating immediate sales instead of pursuing the long-term benefits of nurturing leads.

If you want to win over your newest customer, a thank you page is a great place to start. When a user confirms their order, thank them for their purchase and let them know what to expect next.

For instance, if someone purchased your SaaS product, your thank you page might say something like, "Thank you for your purchase! Your download will be delivered to your inbox in less than 5 minutes. Here are some guides so you can get the most out of our tool!"

The simple act of setting expectations can have a fantastic impact on customer retention. People are often let down by companies that they once loved. When a brand says they are going to do something and then follows through, that's a rare occasion and will result in people remembering you in the future.

You can also use this opportunity to ask users to share their preferences. The data from this survey can help you segment them into the correct list and personalize future experiences.

Back to You

As you can tell by now, there are plenty of different and creative ways to fine-tune your payment page and skyrocket sales. I recommend experimenting with the strategies mentioned above. Track your results and change your page and campaigns based on what you learn.

If you gradually adjust this process to match the needs of your audience, you'll be on the path to creating a flawless payment page.