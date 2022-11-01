6 Tips to Use Google Ads for Small Businesses

Google Ads launchpresso/Pixabay

Paid advertising is one of the most effective ways to reach out to a relevant audience and generate quality leads.

Among different modes of paid advertising, pay-per-click campaigns are generally preferred due to a greater return on investment.

And among the platforms that you can leverage to run paid advertisements, Google is a preferred choice of brands worldwide.

This is a fairly easy decision because Google's market share is over 93% in the search industry. Hence, Google ads can get you far more traffic compared to all other search platforms combined.

Paid advertising campaigns are often challenging to run due to budget limitations. But, this doesn't mean that only conglomerates can run Google ads and small businesses should rule out the possibility.

You just need to be a bit more calculated in designing and deploying your Google ad campaigns as there's little or no room for error.

If you own a small business and are new at creating Google ad campaigns, here are the 6 tips that can help you through the process.

1. Select a Relevant Audience

Did you know that 70% of people find it difficult to trust paid recommendations? And targeting the wrong audience can make matters worse.

For your Google ad campaigns to perform exceptionally despite a limited budget, it's essential that you identify and target a relevant audience.

An average Google ad can yield up to 200% ROI if you target an audience that best represents your niche. Knowing your customer is the key. And for that, you have to deep dig to find people who'd be interested in what you have to offer.

Google makes it easier for you to target your audience as per demographics, affinity, in-market or life events, and brand interactions.

Creating a custom audience when designing your Google ad campaigns is one of the best ways to ensure conversions. Here, you target a relevant audience based on their interests, preferences, and purchase intentions.

2. Consider Location-Based Targeting

One of the best ways to utilize your advertising budget is to refine your targeting strategy to the best of your capabilities. It's best that you do pinpoint targeting for your ads to yield better results and return on investment.

So, it's highly recommended that you consider the location of your audience when creating a targeting strategy for your ads. Small businesses generally operate in limited regions or cities. Thus, there's no point in targeting an entire country or state via your ads.

By targeting selected locations, you may see a decline in estimated traffic. But, the people your ads would attract would more likely represent a relevant audience.

3. Choose the Right Keywords

Once you've identified a relevant audience, you need to choose the right keywords that best represent the targeted intent of users.

The best practice here is to select keywords that have low competition but high search volume. Since you're a small business with limited funds, you can't compete with the giants with a heft marketing budget.

So, it'd be wise to target keywords with a considerable volume but minimal competition. Of course, this would require some extra work and dedication to identify fitting queries for targeting. But, the outcome would definitely be worth the effort.

4. Add Negative Keywords

Adding negative keywords to your campaign is one of the most effective ways to fine-tune your targeting even more and thus eliminating the possibility of attracting junk traffic.

Google displays your ads at the top of its recommendation list in response to users' queries. And even if you carefully select relevant keywords to capture quality leads, there's a possibility of targeting an irrelevant audience.

Intent plays a key role here as a single keyword has different variations. Some of these variations can be suitable for targeting, others, not so much. Adding negative keywords to your campaign helps you solve this problem.

Negative keywords support your targeting strategy by filtering irrelevant search queries. This gives you better control over impressions and enables your ads to generate traffic that is more likely to convert.

5. Consider Scheduling Your Ads

To optimize your ad campaign's performance for the best results, you should consider scheduling your ads.

Here, you set your ads to be active only during a specific time of the day and stop running immediately afterward. This allows you to display your ads only to your audience when they're active or more likely to consider making a purchase.

Since you're running a small business and probably have limited funds, scheduling your ads will help utilize your advertising budget more efficiently and maximize the campaign's ROI.

6. Optimize Your Landing Pages

To increase your campaign's performance, it's highly recommended that you follow the best practices and optimize your landing pages.

We often see a disparity between the ad's pitch and the marketing message delivered via the landing page. This is a common mistake made by most marketers which confuses the target audience.

You have to make it easier for users to navigate the information they need to make a purchase decision. For this, you have to ensure that your ad copy is in line with the message on your page for a seamless user experience.

It's a Wrap

There you have it. The 6 tips to use Google ads for small businesses. These recommendations will help you utilize your advertising budget efficiently and increase your ad campaign's performance.

However, the implications of the tips may vary as per the use cases. So, try these out and see if there are any changes in your campaign's results.