5 Smart Ways to Use Customer Feedback to Grow Your Business

Syed Balkhi

Customer Feedback

Business leaders and marketers across all industries want to grow their brands and improve sales, right?

In the digital marketing age, you can use countless powerful strategies to connect with shoppers and boost engagement. Despite these options, only 22% of marketers say they are currently happy with their conversion rate.

I firmly believe the number should be higher than 22%. If you want to turn the odds in your favor and reach your ideal conversion rate, stick around.

One of the best ways to boost your conversion rate is by using customer feedback to create a better user experience.

Today, I will show you five ways to use feedback to delight your customers and grow your business.

Are you ready? Let’s get started!

Develop Detailed Customer Segments

Detailed customer segments can help you learn about your readers’ specific pain points, goals, and needs. Every business has at least a couple of different groups they target when promoting specific products.

For example, a clothing store would likely have multiple email segments for users based on whether they want formal wear or casual clothes. The people who only buy suits and ties probably don’t care about graphic tee-shirts and shorts, so it makes sense to separate the two groups.

Personas are broad categorizations of your audience, but you should always ask for specifics.

We include a short survey with our welcome emails that invite users to share their preferences so we can personalize future experiences. When you consider that 4 in 5 people want more tailor-made content and offers, this strategy makes even more sense.

You can use information about your customers to develop targeted landing pages, online courses, social media events, and much more.

Improve Your Onboarding Program

Here’s a quick question; have you ever had a poor onboarding experience with a new digital product? Sadly, most people have!

Many people refuse to shop with a business after having one negative experience with the brand. You don’t want to put your audience in this position, so you have to get it right from the day users sign up for your product or service.

I suggest using customer feedback to develop an onboarding program that answers all the common questions new users have after buying or installing your product.

You can easily find out what people have to say by sending a feedback form to new users. Ask if there’s anything specific you can do to improve their experience. In most cases, your customers will tell you what you need to do to keep them engaged with your business.

Once you have the feedback, you can fine-tune your onboarding experience by including popular suggestions and accessibility features.

Demonstrate Social Proof

Another great way to get value from customer feedback is to use it as social proof. In case you’re new to the term, social proof is evidence that your brand is trusted and respected by other online shoppers.

Let’s say you have an email marketing plugin, and users leave reviews through email and on your product page. Instead of reading the reviews and moving on with your day, save glowing reviews for future landing pages and marketing campaigns.

Research shows that over 70% of online shoppers want to see 10 or more reviews before placing an order. If you have feedback scattered strategically across your website, you can address this concern before users realize that they want to see genuine reviews.

If you want to know how turning feedback into social proof can impact sales, consider this; positive reviews about a specific product helped boost sales by a jaw-dropping 270%!

As an added benefit, if a customer leaves a bad review, you can quickly reach out to them and find a way to correct the issue. If they leave the situation satisfied, there’s a good chance they will update their review to reflect your efforts. The fact that users can see that a dissatisfied customer got help fast and ultimately walked away happy is another powerful form of social proof.

Discover New Product Ideas

I love reviewing user comments when I want to discover new product ideas. Our customers typically provide us with all the feedback we need to update our existing software while giving us the flexibility to branch out and create new products.

For example, I can look through our existing feedback and find countless ways we can tweak our product and create a well-rounded experience. At the same time, plenty of our subscribers tell us what they want to see us build next. These data points help us plan long and short-term goals for our business.

During the fourth quarter of the year, we review thousands of customer feedback and use this information to plan updates for the following year. I suggest following the same path if you’re in a fast-moving industry and want to stay on top of the latest user trends.

I also want to mention that not all of your customers will specifically say, “I want you to create (product). Instead, you should keep an eye out for phrases like,

  • I wish (product) could…
  • I need help with…
  • How do I…
  • When will I be able to…

These phrases all indicate a desire for a specific feature or product. Pay close attention to this type of customer feedback because it can quite literally help you shape the future of your business.

Streamline Customer Support

Finally, did you know you can use customer feedback to improve your support channels? It’s true! Think about it; if you know the major problems users face when they reach out to your live chat team, don’t you think it would be easier to keep people engaged with your brand?

I review our feedback monthly with our customer service agents and try to identify where users need our help. If most questions are about using our software, we know it’s time to publish more tutorials and strengthen our onboarding.

On the same note, if a majority of users are reaching out to our support team because they want to learn more about our product, it’s time to focus on the top of the sales funnel and customer education.

We found that over half of shoppers say they are likely to return to a website that has a live chat option. If you can fine-tune your customer service strategy and create a positive experience for most of your customers, you will see a surge in sales, returning traffic, and engagement.

Final Thoughts

It doesn’t matter how long your business is around; paying close attention to feedback is crucial to your success. If you’re not willing to learn from your customers and improve your brand over time, you will have a tough time improving your conversion rate and scaling your brand.

However, if you carefully examine customer feedback and find creative ways to evolve based on user input, you’ll have no problem taking your small business to the next level.

Syed Balkhi

Syed Balkhi is on a mission to level the playing field for small businesses. 19+ million websites use his software to grow and compete with the big guys. 100+ million people read his blogs every year to grow their website traffic, sales, & conversion

