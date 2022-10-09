5 Content Marketing Tips for Small Businesses to Consider

Syed Balkhi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pCl4b_0iSW03ou00
content marketing tipsJason Goodman/Unsplash

Content marketing is one of the most effective digital marketing strategies used by businesses worldwide to gain traction organically.

It's a digital marketing tactic that enables you to attract relevant traffic and generate leads to fuel your sales funnel. However, creating and deploying an efficient content marketing strategy is easier said than done.

The process demands thorough research concerning your audience's needs and preferences to be able to produce relevant content. But just creating tailored content isn't enough. You have to ensure that it reaches your target audience to convey the message.

If you've been struggling to create engaging content and aren't sure how to market it, here are a few tips that may come in handy.

So, without further ado.

Let's get started.

1. Know Your Audience

The first step to creating an effective content marketing strategy is to know your audience. This involves you exploring the needs, preferences, and buying patterns of your potential customers.

This is the prerequisite for content marketing. It won't be possible for you to produce relevant content without knowing the questions your potential customers are seeking answers for.

Getting acquainted with the concerns of your audience is the only way you can provide them with fitting solutions. You have to identify the pain points of your audience and help them find the right solutions.

Knowing your audience enables you to produce content tailored to address the concerns of your audience. This leads you to capture quality leads, acknowledge high conversions, and ensure lasting customer relationships.

2. Choose the Right Keywords

The core objective of content marketing is to help you generate relevant organic traffic for your website. For this, it's essential that you identify the right keywords and create content around them.

A common mistake often made by businesses getting started is that they try to cover every topic that has more searches. As a result, they end up attracting junk traffic to their site or people who are less likely to convert. 

There's nothing wrong with covering topics that have a high search volume but you have to ensure their relevance with respect to your audience selection. And that's where keyword research comes in.

Keywords comprise the search queries of your target audience. So, producing and marketing content using the right keywords helps you attract relevant traffic with a high likelihood of conversion.

3. Produce Relevant Content

Once you have identified the right keywords, the next thing to focus on is producing relevant content. Your content should address the queries of your potential customers and help them explore viable solutions.

Doing so, not only would you be able to connect with your target audience but also gain authority in your respective industry. But, you can't cover everything on your standard website pages.

Your landing pages are designed to showcase the features and capabilities of the product(s) or service(s) that you offer. So, they can't technically cover content around all relevant customer queries. The best solution to this is to address those queries via a blog.

A blog is one of the most efficient traffic sources your website can have. Not only does your blog help you attract a relevant audience by covering diverse topics but also increases your search engine visibility. That's why around 48% of businesses use blogging to fuel their content marketing strategy.

4. Leverage User-Generated Content

People can be indecisive when making purchase decisions. It's reported that 72% of customers can't make up their minds unless they've read the reviews. This explains why most of us rely on recommendations from our friends or family when purchasing a product or subscribing to a service.

Even if you've captured quality leads, your audience needs some sort of reassurance to make their purchase decisions.

This is where user-generated content comes in. User-generated content is the content created by your customers and published on your website in form of reviews, testimonials, success stories, and more.

User-generated content enables you to add social proof to your site that governs the buying decisions of around 90% of customers.

Furthermore, user-generated content also helps you climb the search engine rankings and increase your chances of getting traction organically. Since search engines prefer brands that are positively reviewed by customers, you can leverage user-generated content to gain an edge over your competition in the digital landscape.

5. Build Quality Backlinks

Did you know that 91% of websites are actually deprived of organic traffic due to the absence of backlinks?

Building quality backlinks is one of the efficient content marketing tactics. It helps you attract a relevant audience and fuels your search engine rankings.

In an ideal scenario, backlinks are created when a third-party site mentions your brand as a source in its content. These mentions correspond to clickable links for the audience to locate the original source of information.

For this, your content should be powerful enough for other platforms to use as a source of the required information. That's when you acknowledge link building on autopilot.

You can also build quality links for yourself leveraging third-party platforms. There can be a number of ways to do it but the most effective one of them all is guest posting.

One thing worth mentioning here is that you should refrain from spamming when building backlinks for your site. This is an unwise strategy that does more harm than good and often leads to link-based penalties.

It's a Wrap

There you have it. The 5 content marketing tips for small businesses to consider. The implications of the recommendations may vary as per the use cases. So, try out the ones that pique your interest and see if they work out for you.

Published by

Syed Balkhi is on a mission to level the playing field for small businesses. 19+ million websites use his software to grow and compete with the big guys. 100+ million people read his blogs every year to grow their website traffic, sales, & conversion

