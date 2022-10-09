How to Win Over New Email Subscribers (5 Expert Tips)

Syed Balkhi

Do you want to learn how to win over new email subscribers? If so, you’re in the right place!

Email marketing is one of the best ways to grow your business while building rapport with customers and curious prospects. Here’s something to consider; 96% of people who visit your website for the first time are not ready to make a purchase. If these visitors join your email list, you can easily keep in touch, which could help you turn them into customers.

The key to building an engaged email list is to win new subscribers over from the moment they sign up. If you use the first couple of emails to introduce yourself, highlight your value proposition, and personalize their experience, you can expect to see more sales.

Today, we will look at a few specific, actionable ways to improve your email campaigns and win over new subscribers.

Let’s get started!

Always Send Welcome Emails

When a visitor decides to subscribe to your email list or newsletter, the first thing you should do is send a welcome email. Welcome emails set the stage for these people and let them know what to expect next from your emails.

Believe it or not, welcome emails have an average open rate of 60%. If you’re wondering why this is impressive, consider that the average open rate for a marketing email across all industries is 2.13%!

In other words, your welcome email is the best chance you have to introduce yourself and your product or service. I also highly recommend you use this space to thank users for subscribing. This simple act of appreciation will improve how people see your business and improve the odds that they will open future emails.

You should also let subscribers know what they should expect in the future. For example, you could say, “Keep an eye out for my Friday Newsletters and subscriber-exclusive deals on Mondays!”

This leads to the next tip; you should allow users to customize what types of emails they receive from your company.

Customize Their Experiences

Did you know that 80% of shoppers say they prefer to buy from businesses that offer personalized experiences? Here’s an example so you can see how this strategy can come in handy.

Imagine the marketing team at an online pet supply store decided to reach out to customers about new deals. They would want to segment their list so they could pick and choose who receives specific emails. So, only users who say they own dogs will receive offers for dog food.

It wouldn’t make sense to send someone who owns rabbits promotions and newsletters about taking care of dogs.

When it comes to how segmenting your list can impact engagement, research shows that, on average, personalized emails see 26% more opens when compared to generic messages.

There are several points where you can segment your list. For starters, you can segment your audience based on how they engage with your site. So, if someone downloaded a puppy training lead magnet from the pet store we mentioned earlier, the marketing team would know a little more about their interests.

You can also ask subscribers what type of emails they would like to see in the future. A simple survey that allows users to check the boxes next to relevant topics can help you quickly and accurately customize each subscriber’s experience.

Show You’re Trusted in the Community

Another surefire way to win over new email subscribers is to show that you’re trusted in the community. The easiest way to accomplish this is strategically displaying social proof throughout your emails. Not only will this tactic help you increase conversions with new users, but it can also reinforce relationships with existing customers.

One way to show social proof is to include a few user reviews when you promote product deals and bundles. I was shocked to discover that reviews for specific products and services boosted conversions for that product by 270%!

You can use reviews from your site (with permission!) or positive reviews featured on social media.

Another clever way to show that you’re trusted is highlighting key subscription numbers as they relate to your email list. For instance, you could say, “I want to thank all 50,000 people who’ve joined my list over the last two years!.” These numbers act as another form of social proof and can help new subscribers trust your brand before they think about buying a product.

Create an Engaging and Rewarding Feedback Loop

Finally, you can win over new subscribers by creating a fast, engaging, and rewarding feedback loop. I like to send quarterly surveys that ask users what we can do to improve their experience with our brand. We’ve improved more than our email campaigns with this advice!

If you see a bunch of people asking for more information on a specific topic or requesting a feature for future updates, you can consider this advice and use it to drive your business forward.

You may want to send 2 surveys to new subscribers during the first quarter to better understand what they need as it relates to your product and the industry as a whole.

When people see a brand is listening to their feedback and making changes over time, they develop loyalty. You can win over new email subscribers and turn them into lifelong customers if you’re willing to build a feedback loop and follow up on what you learn.

Back to You

As you can see, there are quite a few things you can do to build rapport with new subscribers who join your email list. I suggest you work with each person to determine what they want and expect from your company. If you can understand their needs, you’ll have no problem turning new email subscribers into customers.

Syed Balkhi is on a mission to level the playing field for small businesses. 19+ million websites use his software to grow and compete with the big guys. 100+ million people read his blogs every year to grow their website traffic, sales, & conversion

