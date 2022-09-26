How to Dramatically Improve Your Video Conversion Rate

Video Marketing Image by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

Are you interested in using video marketing to grow your small business? If so, you’re making an excellent choice.

Video is one of the best ways to reach existing customers and new prospects across multiple platforms like social media and your website. In fact, 86% of business owners say video marketing has helped them generate new leads.

Creating video content is relatively easy, but getting conversions is another story. If you hope to thrive, you have to work hard and take actionable steps to improve your video marketing strategy over time. This fact is particularly true if you’re looking to break out in a crowded industry.

Below, you’ll find 5 video strategies I’ve used across multiple brands to expand our reach and skyrocket conversions. With patience and persistence, I believe these tips will help you turn casual watchers into subscribers and, eventually, customers.

Let’s begin!

Determine Your Goals

Before creating a video, you should ask yourself, “what are my goals?” You’ll find it much harder to get conversions if you don’t have a specific goal for each piece of content.

Imagine trying to build a website with no idea what you’ll sell. Sounds challenging, right? The same can be said for video content. You can put a ton of money into production value and pay for premium voice work, but if you don’t have a targeted goal for users at the end of the video, they will likely leave without taking action.

Here are a few common video marketing goals for inspiration:

Spread brand awareness

Promote specific products/services/deals

Gather customer feedback

Engage with your audience (think, live streams / ask me anything (AMA) events)

Generate new email leads

As you can see, there are quite a few broad goals you should aim for when creating branded video content. Once you’ve set your goals , try to imagine what type of content would most likely attract your ideal audience for each situation.

Use Benefit-Driven Calls-to-Action (CTAs)

Now that you’ve determined the purpose of your video, it’s time to think about your call-to-action ( CTA ). As the name implies, a CTA tells people what you would like them to do next.

Most people will click the back button or close the window after the video if they don’t see a clear CTA. However, if you can win them over with a helpful or entertaining video and encourage them to take the next step, many will take you up on the offer.

The key to creating a powerful CTA is to focus on how taking action will benefit the user. Instead of telling users to download your eBook on email marketing, you should explain how reading your eBook will improve their lives. In this example, we would encourage users to get our eBook if they are ready to grow their email list.

Here’s another example: Let’s say you want to promote your holiday flash sale in a video. If your goal is to get people to visit your site and purchase a product, you should include the details of the deal and the timeline.

The fantastic prices will likely convince visitors to click through to your online store, while the sales timeline will inspire fear of missing out (FOMO) and drive new visitors to place an order. For additional context on the effectiveness of FOMO, consider this, 7 in 10 online shoppers report consistently feeling fear of missing out.

This type of benefit-driven CTA gives users a reason to take the next step. While this is still technically part of the planning process, I thought a more detailed explanation of benefit-driven calls-to-action was necessary.

Choose Keywords that Match User Intent

Next, let’s talk about video search engine optimization (SEO). You’ll need to strategically use keywords and phrases throughout your content if you want to rank on Google and the 2nd largest search engine in the world, YouTube.

I suggest using a free tool, like Google’s Keyword Planner to look at the search volume and competition of keywords in your industry. There are also plenty of premium SEO tools available that will help you achieve the same goal.

Ideally, your targeted keywords should have a medium to high search volume and low to medium competition. Words and phrases that meet these criteria are frequently searched by your target audience, but the market is not yet saturated.

I also recommend targeting long-tail keywords. Research shows that over 54% of searches are 3 words or longer. Another benefit of using longer phrases is that you can closely match user intent.

User intent is simply why a person types in a particular string of words. The more words, the more likely you are to match the intent of your audience.

You’ll want to use your keywords in your video title, thumbnail, description, and throughout the recording. One clever way to get more SEO value from your videos is to write your own closed captions. Automated captions work, but they are far from perfect. If you want to ensure the search algorithms correctly understand your video’s intent, spend some time creating captions from scratch.

Not only will this help improve your video’s search position, but it also makes your content more accessible and enjoyable.

Share Your Videos on Multiple Platforms

My final video marketing tip for you today is this; make sure you share your content on multiple platforms. YouTube is an excellent place to connect with your customers, but you’re missing out on significant sales and engagement opportunities if you’re not sharing your videos elsewhere.

Luckily, there are plenty of unique ways to get your videos out to a larger audience.

One of the first things you should do is embed videos on your website. You can do this by adding a social media feed to your website. This handy tool will show your most recent posts and videos on the sidebar of your online store. When visitors land on your site, they will see your current videos, which could affect their decision to become a customer.

I also recommend making video versions of your top blog posts and including them at the top of each article. This small but meaningful accessibility option will make it easy for visitors to choose how to consume your content. As an added benefit, research shows that including videos on your website can also improve your organic search traffic by an impressive 157% !

Aside from your website, you should also share your videos on other social media platforms. For example, if all your videos are on YouTube, share your content on Facebook, Twitter, and perhaps LinkedIn. Meanwhile, you can make shorts for Instagram and TikTok, which will help draw new traffic to your channel and storefront.

Regardless of where you share your video, I suggest thinking about ways to get your audience involved in the action. For instance, when we publish a new video, we share it in our Facebook group and ask our audience to share their thoughts. This strategy will encourage visitors to watch your videos to the end so they can engage with your brand and other shoppers in the comment section.

Wrapping Up

Believe it or not, 95% of video marketers plan on maintaining or increasing their spending in the years ahead. I firmly believe we will see new marketers venture into the world of video marketing. The benefits have become increasingly evident, and there’s no time like the present to start.

If you’re interested in dramatically improving your video conversion rate, use the tips presented today. With time, planning, and hard work, I’m confident you can significantly boost sales and engagement through your video content.