3 Best Email Marketing Practices to Use for your Business

Syed Balkhi

Talha Khalil, Pixabay

Email marketing might sound like an old-fashioned way of marketing your business. But it is one of the most effective ways of attracting leads and boosting your sales.

Sure there are several other ways of marketing your business. You can use paid advertising, social media marketing, etc., to increase your visibility, boost brand awareness, and improve your conversion rate.

But these platforms are not as effective as email marketing. Let me explain why. Suppose you are using social media to market your business. So you post an update on your business profile. The bad news is that the visibility of your post will automatically decrease as others post new content online.

This means that your marketing strategy will not be as effective as you want it to be. This wouldn’t happen if you used email marketing instead of social media. That’s because when you have the email address of your leads, you have direct access to their inbox.

So they will definitely notice your message. The trick, however, is to make them open your emails so that you can deliver your message more effectively. But how do you do that?

Let’s find out.

1. Say No to No-Reply Addresses

One of the most important points to remember when trying to boost your email open rate is to use the right email address. But I have seen many marketers using no-reply as part of their email addresses.

This is the biggest mistake you can make in your email marketing campaigns. People usually avoid opening emails that come from no-reply addresses and prefer marking them as spam.

That’s because such emails usually prevent the recipient from responding, and sometimes, you can’t even opt out of any future emails from them. This can annoy the recipients and motivate them to mark them as spam.

This decreases the chances of your emails reaching your audience, let alone increasing your open rate. So make sure your email address doesn’t start with no-reply.

2. Write Compelling Headlines

The next important thing that your audience will notice about your email is your headline. So if it’s not compelling enough, there’s a high probability that your recipient will ignore it. But if you want to boost your open rate, you don’t want that to happen.

So avoid using boring and unimpressive headlines for your emails. Make it interesting enough to gauge your audience’s attention. Keep it short and simple. You should also avoid using spammy words in your title.

A very effective way to boost your open rate is to use open-ended questions as your headline. This increases curiosity in your readers and compels them to open it. You can also occasionally use teaser questions to get more readers to click on your emails.

However, it’s important to remember that your headlines should never be misleading your readers. Doing that might bring you short-term success, but it can spoil your reputation in the long run and make your readers mark you as spam.

3. Personalize Your Emails

The next very important trick to boost your email open rates is to personalize your emails. Now when you say that, there can be various ways of doing that. Personalization doesn’t just mean using the name of your recipient.

It’s also about sending out relevant triggers based on their browsing behavior, reaching out at the right time for feedback or suggestions, or offering better ways of utilizing the products they have purchased, etc.

But for all of that to be accurate, you need first to segment your email list. This will help you get better results for your email marketing campaigns.

Over to You

Being one of the most effective ways of marketing, if done right, it’s easier to get the desired results from email marketing. Some marketers try to buy ready-made contact lists by paying extra money.

It’s important to know that such tactics may not work because you don’t even know if these leads are truly interested in your business. If they are, then it’s good for you, but if not, your marketing efforts will go waste.

So say no to buying email lists. Try to focus on improving your email marketing skills instead. It’s a great way of getting quick results.

Syed Balkhi is on a mission to level the playing field for small businesses. 19+ million websites use his software to grow and compete with the big guys. 100+ million people read his blogs every year to grow their website traffic, sales, & conversion

West Palm Beach, FL
