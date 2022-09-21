7 Effective Ways to Promote Your Website

Website Performance Carlos Muza/Unsplash

Once you've designed and deployed a stunning website, the next step is to promote it to your niche. It's less likely for people to discover your website on their own. So, it's highly recommended to promote it to a relevant audience.

Businesses often rely on running paid ads to attract users when getting started. That may be one of the methods but not the only way of promoting your site.

If you're looking for ways to promote your website and get more traffic, here are a few of them worth considering.

So, without further ado.

Let's dive in.

1. Blogging

Blogging is one of the most efficient ways of promoting your newly launched site. It helps you attract a relevant audience and gives your site a much-needed boost in SEO.

Websites with a blog are easily discovered by their respective target audiences compared to others that don't have one.

Writing about the topics that represent your niche not only helps you promote your site but also enables you to gain trust and build authority in the industry.

By covering relevant topics, you address the queries of your target audience. This helps you nurture leads and kickstart the conversion process. So, a blog not just helps you boost your site's traffic but also facilitates conversions.

2. Search Engine Optimization

Optimizing your site for search engines is an effective way to reach out to a relevant audience. This may not be called direct promotion but SEO enhances your visibility on the search engines and allows your site to attract new users.

Most people use search engines to explore their preferred solutions. They do it by typing their queries and seeking answers via recommendations provided. These recommendations are ranked and displayed by search engines based on content optimization of respective sites as per the specific use cases.

So, the key is identifying the right keywords and creating content around them. Search engines start considering your website as a credible source of information if it's optimized around keywords that best represent the queries of your target audience.

However, this may not be as easy as it sounds. Attracting organic traffic can be challenging as 67% of users just consider the top 5 search results as worthy recommendations. So, you have to consistently embrace the best practices and follow respective search engine guidelines to outdo your competition.

3. Relevant Content

They say content is king. And for a good reason. Around 87% of the marketing visionaries claim content to be the core of their marketing strategies.

Producing relevant content may be a long-term but fool-proof strategy to promote your website to the target audience. Content isn't limited to just your landing pages and blogs. Your social media posts, videos uploaded on your YouTube channel, community participation, and more, that's content as well.

Producing relevant content is an excellent way of connecting with your audience. You gain the trust of people in your respective niche by catering to their queries and presenting them with the best-suited solutions.

A carefully created content marketing strategy helps you generate awareness and facilitates traction to your site by bringing your brand into the limelight.

4. Quality Backlinks

Backlinks are important. They help expand the reach of your brand and enable you to attract new users to your website. Backlinks are generated when a third party mentions your brand on their platform. These links aren't just a reliable way to get traffic but also fuel your search engine rankings.

Did you know that around 91% of websites are deprived of organic traffic due to an absence of backlinks?

So, the more links you have, the better. However, spamming should always be discouraged. Links created via spamming are of bad quality and can lead your website to catastrophic outcomes.

5. Email Marketing

Email marketing helps you promote your site by reaching out to the masses. An average email marketing campaign is reported to yield an ROI of up to 4400%. That's why marketers around the globe consider email marketing as one of the proven ways to drive traffic.

Emails can help you communicate directly with your current and potential customers. You can send newsletters to notify your audience about the new blogs published or inform them about the newly launched features. Emails are a great way to ask your audience to visit your website by clicking on the call-to-action.

6. Social Media Marketing

Social media marketing is an effective way to promote your website to a relevant audience. It enables you to leverage different social media platforms and reach out to users representing diverse demographics.

Around 59% of people use social media to research their preferred products or services. This makes social media marketing an excellent strategy for brands to attract new users and capture quality leads for conversions.

All you have to do is locate your audience. For example, if the majority of your audience is active on Facebook, sharing content there would get you more traction compared to other social media platforms.

7. Paid Marketing

Paid marketing is used by marketers around the globe to drive traffic. It's one of the effective ways to promote your website and attract a relevant audience. But, unlike other strategies, this method requires a direct investment.

Here you pay the selected publishers to display your ads to users. These publishers can be social media platforms or search engines.

For social media platforms, marketers generally prefer Facebook and Instagram for running paid advertising campaigns. And for search, Google is preferred as it has over 93% of the market share in its respective industry.

Marketers often prefer paid marketing to attract new users because they know that getting traffic organically is a time-consuming process. Comparatively, paid marketing gives them a quick boost in traffic.

Paid marketing allows you to showcase your brand to a relevant audience and acknowledge much-needed traction when getting started.

It's a Wrap

There you have it. The 7 effective ways to promote your website. The implications of the recommendations may vary as per the use cases. So, try the ones that pique your interest and see if they work out for you.