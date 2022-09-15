8 SMS Marketing Best Practices You Should Know

sms marketing Firmbee.com/Unsplash

SMS marketing is one of the proven strategies used by businesses to reach out to the masses.

One of the core benefits of SMS marketing is that the message reaches the audience quicker than other marketing tactics.

On average, people spend more than 3.5 hours per day on their mobile devices. So, SMS marketing is a viable strategy to consider for getting your message across.

SMS marketing is used by marketers to educate and engage their respective target audience or to promote particular solutions to drive traffic.

However, SMS marketing doesn't work out for everyone. To ensure success, it's essential that you embrace the best practices and track your campaign performance.

Here are the 8 SMS marketing best practices to know when setting up your campaigns.

So, without further ado. Let's dive in.

1. Get Opt-Ins

For the SMS marketing campaigns to work, it's best that you take consent from your target audience via opt-ins.

Ask your audience whether or not they'd like to receive messages from you. You can schedule your drip campaigns once recipients have agreed or declined to receive messages from you.

Don't worry. Most of your target audience is likely to agree unless you're targeting a complex or high-end niche. A survey found that around 60% of people don't mind receiving promotional messages and coupons sent via text.

Don't force your will upon your audience. It will never work out. As a matter of fact, it will do more harm than good. Just take consent from your audience and your SMS campaigns would likely yield better results.

2. Show Gratitude

The first message to send after the recipients have subscribed to your SMS list should be a text saying thank you. This is a nice gesture that puts a positive first impression. However, not many embrace this best practice. They just take opt-ins and get started with their SMS drips.

It can be very off-putting for recipients to receive promotional messages right after subscribing to an SMS list. So, to keep the recipients subscribed to your email list, you need to carefully move things forward.

3. Introduce Yourself

No one likes to receive messages from unknown people. People generally label these messages as spam and just block the senders. So, it would be nice if you introduced yourself to the recipients from the get-go.

It's best to introduce yourself through a welcome message or the first text of your drip campaign. Moreover, the closing of every message you send should contain the name of your brand.

The recipients are more likely to open a message if they are familiar with the sender.

4. Personalize Your Messages

Around 80% of people prefer brands that offer personalized experiences. So, it goes without saying that personalization dictates the success of your campaigns.

You should tailor your messages to the interests and preferences of your audience, even addressing your recipients by their names goes a long way.

Personalization helps increase the open rate and enhances the likelihood of your message getting across. Moreover, if your message is tailored as per your audience demographics, the recipients are more likely to be engaged and pay heed to what you have to say.

This helps you attract a relevant audience and generate quality leads that are more likely to convert.

5. Keep It Short

Avoid sending long messages. An SMS stands for short message service. So, it's unwise to send essays to the recipients via text.

SMS marketing is all about conveying to-the-point messages to your audience following a conversational tone. So, it's best that you try and keep your messages short and meaningful.

6. Offer Value

SMS marketing campaigns have diverse objectives. Brands use this method of marketing to gain more subscribers, generate leads, ensure business growth, boost revenue, etc. But, your subscribers don't care about any of that. They just subscribed to your list to get some value from it.

So, in order to keep people subscribed, you should offer something in return. It can be anything, discounts, coupons, or rewards. However, you can also offer value without having to consider price cuts or discounts.

You can offer value by catering to the queries of your target audience. By responding to the frequently asked questions of your subscribers, you help them find the best-suited solutions and make informed decisions.

This enables you to gain the trust of your audience and keeps people subscribed to your list.

7. Choose the Right Time to Send Messages

People who have subscribed to your SMS list can represent diverse time zones. So, keep this in mind when designing your drip campaigns.

The last thing you'd want to do is send a message to someone when they're asleep. If they wake up to the notification, they'll probably unsubscribe from your list, if not, your message would likely be skipped.

8. Give People the Option to Unsubscribe

No brand would want people unsubscribing from its SMS list. But, giving your audience an option to unsubscribe from your SMS list is as important as taking opt-ins from them for sending messages.

It's common for people to change their minds. And you should respect their decisions. If a person doesn't want to stay subscribed to your SMS list make it easier for them to do so. Give them the option to stop receiving messages from you whenever they want.

It's a Wrap

There you have it. The 8 SMS marketing best practices you should know while setting up your drip campaigns. These are proven tactics used by marketers around the globe to ensure the success of their SMS marketing campaigns. So, try out the recommendations and see if they work out for you.