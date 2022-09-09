How to Generate Leads for Your Small Business (5 Tested Tips)

Syed Balkhi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VBHMr_0hp3bXAf00
Lead Generation and MarketingImage by talha khalil from Pixabay

Building your lead list is an essential first step when it comes to growing your small business. If there’s no one to reach once your product goes live, how can you expect to secure sales and boost on-site engagement?

This issue is extremely common. Surveys suggest that 61% of marketers think generating leads and traffic is the biggest issue affecting their growth.

And they are not wrong.

Before we continue, let’s define the term ‘lead.’ Simply put, a lead is someone who can genuinely benefit from your product or service.

For business owners, a lead is also connected to their brand through other marketing platforms, like email and social media. The more prospects a business has, the more opportunities they have to sell their product or service.

The good news is there are countless ways to generate leads for your business and convince first-time visitors to become loyal customers.

Today you’ll find a selection of hand-picked strategies that I believe can help business leaders and marketers across all industries connect with potential customers.

Now, let’s get started!

Build Detail-Oriented Buyer Personas

Before you can start building your lead list, ask yourself questions like:

  • Who do I hope to reach?
  • How will my product help consumers with their goals and pain points?
  • What makes my product different from the competition?
  • How can I illustrate the benefits of my brand through my marketing?

The answers to these questions will give you the foundation you need to build buyer personas. Buyer personas (also called customer personas or customer profiles) are what business owners use to determine viability when researching new ideas, creating blog posts, developing marketing material, and much more.

These customer profiles help leaders and marketers break their audience down into small groups called segments. Each segment has a unique list of goals, pain points, and interests.

The more you know about these sub-groups, the easier it will be to connect with like-minded shoppers and convince them to join your list or engage with your brand.

These various profiles allow businesses to showcase relevant content and offers to each user, which is essential for boosting engagement in sales. If you’re wondering how much of an impact this could have, consider this; 80% of people say they would like to see businesses use more personalization in the future.

I suggest using on-site feedback forms and data obtained from other platforms, like social media, to build detailed, actionable customer personas.

Create Valuable, Engaging Blog Posts

Content marketing, like blogging, is an excellent way to turn first-time visitors into leads. For context, companies that blog get 67% more leads when compared to non-blogging brands!

There are several reasons for this phenomenon. For starters, content gives you a chance to offer value to readers before they ever pull out their wallets. Think about how you would feel if you visited a website looking for information but found a wall of product pages instead.

Most people would hit the back button at this point. You didn’t want to purchase something today; you wanted to learn the answer to a question or check out a guide on a compelling topic, so why would you stay?

Now, let’s flip the scenario around. Let’s say you show up and find hundreds of categorized, engaging, and, most importantly, valuable blog posts. You quickly find what you’re looking for and many other articles you decide to save for later.

There’s an excellent chance you will subscribe and return to this site later, which could prompt a purchase.

Research shows that the average person reads at least three blog posts before making a purchase online, so it’s not hard to see how this element fits into your overall content marketing strategy.

Another advantage of a solid content strategy is improved search engine optimization (SEO). If your posts include relevant, frequently searched keywords, there’s a pretty good chance your website will eventually appear in the search results. If more people organically discover your website through your content, you can expect to see a surge in signups and engagement.

Show that You’re Trustworthy

If you want people to engage with your business, you must show them you’re trustworthy.

Here’s an example so you can see how trust can impact sales and lead generation:

Let’s say you’re walking down the street. On one side of the road, you see an official Nike retailer with a massive selection of new products and tons of customers outside. The other side of the street contains an empty kiosk with someone selling Nike knock-offs but insisting they are the real deal.

Who’s more likely to get your business? If you’re like a vast majority of shoppers, you picked the official retailer.

In the digital age, you need more than an attractive logo and good products to build consumer trust. Many people look for social proof, which are cues that your brand is reputable and trusted throughout the community.

Product reviews are one of the best ways to build social proof for your business. Research shows that product pages with reviews see 270% more conversions than those without. You can gather user testimonials by sending email surveys, talking to users on social media, and simply including options to leave a review on your product pages.

I also suggest including noteworthy numbers on your site when applicable. For instance, you could ask users to join your email list with a notation that says, “Join 20,000 other people!” Obviously, you should use real numbers if you want to win over the trust of first-time visitors and turn them into subscribers.

Use Popups to Increase Signups

Popups are another fantastic way to generate leads for your small business. Some people are 100% against popups. I believe that, like other marketing strategies, there’s a time and a place to use these handy tools.

For example, it’s improbable that you’ll convert visitors by blasting your page with random, generalized popups. However, if you create a personalized popup, you have a better chance of convincing the reader that your product or email list is worth their time.

The popups you make for your site will vary based on audience size, product selection, and resources. The most common and effective type of popup involves a lead magnet. Simply put, a lead magnet is an exclusive piece of content only accessible by joining your email list.

Here are a few ideas for creating a lead magnet:

  • Compile relevant blog posts into a downloaded guide
  • Create an online course for beginners
  • Gather statistics and make an eye-catching infographic
  • Promote special offers + rewards for email subscribers

Experiment with Social Media Events

Finally, let’s talk briefly about how social media events can help you grow your lead list. Before we go any further, here’s an interesting statistic: a whopping 31% of all website traffic comes directly from social media.

So, if you’re not using sites like Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter to engage with your audience and grow your lead list, you could miss out on around one-third of your traffic.

Social media events are a great way to get subscribers because they are engaging, interesting, and offer true value to our audience. One strategy that works well for us is running online giveaways. People are more than happy to share our posts and interact with our brand if it means there’s a chance they could get something for free.

We invite users to participate for a chance to win an annual license for our software, Amazon gift cards, and even Apple MacBooks. The rules are all geared toward turning people who find us on social media into followers, email subscribers, or customers.

Typically, we have several different entry methods visitors can follow to enter the event. For example, we sometimes ask users to check out our email newsletter for an additional entry.

I’m also a big fan of live events, like webinars and Q&A sessions. I find these events helpful because they allow me to interact with prospects and convince them that our brand is committed to their success. It’s also a great way to connect with people who have never heard of your brand.

The average person spends around 2 hours and 27 minutes on social media daily, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to connect with prospects with this marketing tool.

I suggest covering the topics that matter most to your readers. For instance, the owner of a gardening supply store might do a complete walkthrough of their crops while talking to people on social media.

Wrapping Up

As you can see, there are plenty of ways to generate leads for your small business. We’ve used the tips outlined for years with great success, and I firmly believe you can do the same.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# marketing# email marketing# lead generation# CRO# Social media marketing

Comments / 0

Published by

Syed Balkhi is on a mission to level the playing field for small businesses. 19+ million websites use his software to grow and compete with the big guys. 100+ million people read his blogs every year to grow their website traffic, sales, & conversion

West Palm Beach, FL
216 followers

More from Syed Balkhi

3 Easy Ways to Use Google Trends for SEO

Every business wants to be on the top page of Google. For that, you constantly need to work on your website and optimize it for search engines. SEO analysts use various tactics to make their business stand out and have a better search ranking. But not all of us are SEO analysts.

Read full story

The Power of Creative Thinking in Business

As a small business owner, you wear many hats. But one of the most important (and sometimes overlooked) roles you play is that of creative director. Whether you're coming up with a new product or service, developing marketing campaigns, or simply trying to streamline your operations, creativity is essential.

Read full story

What is SEM & How to Master it?

SEM or Search Engine Marketing is one of the most popular ways of reaching out to new clients and improving your conversions. Sometimes no matter how good your SEOskills are, it’s just not possible to make your business appear in the top search results. That’s when you use SEM.

Read full story

Why Branding is Important for Small Businesses

Branding is integral to the success of any business, irrespective of its size. Big or small, old or new, for all businesses you need a strong and distinct brand identity to make an impact in today’s competitive marketplace.

Read full story

How to Boost Employee Satisfaction in the Post-Covid Era

The post-Covid era has changed the way people work. Unlike before, people now no longer need to go to the office to work. Everything can now be done online. But we still have a lot of businesses that don’t want to shift to a fully-remote working culture. They want their employees to come to the office regularly like before and do their jobs.

Read full story

6 Types of Digital Marketing Strategies You Should Know

Digital marketing has revolutionized the way companies marketed their products and services. It's a modern marketing mechanism that helps you connect with the audience, capture leads, and fuel the sales funnel.

Read full story

5 Ecommerce Marketing Tips for New Business Owners

Are you a small business owner looking to improve your marketing efforts?. If so, you’re far from alone. Business leaders and marketers across all industries need to work hard to connect with their target audience if they hope to see more conversions and engagement, which makes sense. The more positive interactions you have with your would-be audience, the better your chance of turning first-time visitors into loyal customers.

Read full story

4 Tips for Hiring the Right Manager for your Business

Your managers have a lot to do with the success of your business. It's your manager who will lead the team, direct them on how to achieve their goals, and also help you grow your client base.

Read full story

The Power Of Marketing In The Age Of Information Overload

In a world where information is constantly bombarding us, it can be difficult to know how to stand out from the crowd. However, thanks to the power of marketing, there are still ways to get your voice heard.

Read full story

The 6 Digital Marketing Best Practices You Should Know

Digital marketing is steadily surpassing the old-school marketing tactics we know. Be it a new company or an industry giant, businesses now prefer digital marketing over traditional marketing tactics.

Read full story

Business Event Ideas to Try in 2022

Business events are gatherings of professionals in a specific industry or field. They provide an opportunity for networking, knowledge sharing, and business development. Business events can be large trade shows or conferences, smaller meetings or seminars, or even casual networking events. They are often sponsored by organizations or businesses, and may be open to the public or invite-only.

Read full story

Social Media Marketing vs Influencer Marketing: Know the Differences

Social media marketing and influencer marketing are marketing tactics that may sound the same but are completely different. Social media marketing refers to marketing activities that lead to gaining traction via social media platforms. On the other hand, influencer marketing involves product placements and endorsements through partnerships with individuals or third parties with a strong following.

Read full story

5 Email Personalization Ideas You Can Try Today

Email PersonalizationPhoto by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash. Are you struggling to get people to engage with your marketing emails? If so, you’re far from alone. Email marketing is one of the oldest and most effective digital marketing strategies to date. Many amazing benefits come with using email, but it can be tricky to master.

Read full story

4 Easy Ways to Leverage Videos in your Hiring Process

If you have a business of your own, you definitely have to engage frequently in hiring activities. Hiring the right candidate can be a challenging task. First, you have to attract eligible candidates, and then you need to select someone who is not just good at what he does but also fits well into the company culture.

Read full story

The 7 Tips for Creating an Effective Email Marketing Campaign

Email marketing is one of the effective marketing tactics to reach out to current and potential customers. Businesses around the globe use email marketing to interact, retarget, and retain customers in diverse industries.

Read full story

How to Gamify Communication

To keep communication flowing smoothly in a business, it's important to ensure the message is communicated effectively to all audiences - from customers to employees. Gamification can be a great way to achieve this, as it can help to keep everyone engaged and motivated.

Read full story

What is Click-through Rate? Why is it Important?

Are you wondering what a Click-through rate(CTR) is?. If yes, you’re at the right place. In this article, we’ll talk about what a CTR is and why it is important for your business.

Read full story

7 Key Lessons for Business Leaders from Ancient Philosophy

Leaders in business can learn a lot from ancient philosophy. This is because ancient philosophers were some of the earliest thinkers to address many of the issues that humanity faces even today.

Read full story

7 Digital Marketing Tips for Small Business Owners

Gaining the trust of your customers and getting them to notice your brand when you're new in the industry can be difficult. It can get overwhelming for small business owners to keep up with the competition having a limited budget and resources.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy