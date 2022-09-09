What is SEM & How to Master it?

Syed Balkhi

SEM or Search Engine Marketing is one of the most popular ways of reaching out to new clients and improving your conversions.

Sometimes no matter how good your SEO skills are, it’s just not possible to make your business appear in the top search results. That’s when you use SEM.

SEM or Search Engine Marketing is the practice of marketing a business using paid advertisements that appear on search engine results pages.

The industry popularly refers to it as paid search advertising. In this process, advertisers usually bid on keywords that people use when looking for information. This gives advertisers the opportunity to display their business alongside search results.

SEM is a very effective way of boosting your organic traffic to generate more leads and boost your sales. The biggest advantage of using SEM is that it makes you visible to motivated customers who are ready to buy your products. That’s the reason why it can massively boost your conversions and help you increase your sales.

But how does SEM work? Let’s find out.

How Does SEM Work?

Search engines use different algorithms to ensure that the most relevant information is displayed in search results.

When you use SEM, search engines show the sponsored ads at the top or at the side of search results to increase visibility. So when you look for a certain keyword, you will find ads with similar keywords pop up on your search results.

What’s more important is that these ads appear in extremely relevant locations that easily attract people’s attention. So you attract more relevant leads that actually convert.

But how do search engines place them so effectively? When you want to place an ad for your business, you first need to go through an auction.

In these auctions, you need to clearly understand which keywords you want to use and how much money you’re willing to spend on these ads.

But there can be hundreds of people who may be willing to display an ad for a similar keyword. So they consider two main factors before deciding which business to display on top.

  1. Your maximum bid
  2. The quality score of ad words, keywords, and landing pages

The quality score tells Google how relevant your ad can be and how likely people are to click on it.

How to Make your Ads Effective

There are several ways of making your ads more effective. If you’re not sure about them, here are a few elements to focus on to make your ads more effective.

1. Keyword Cost

One of the most important points to consider when working on your ad words is the amount of your bid. The more amount you’re willing to spend on your ad words, the higher chances you have of better visibility.

It’s important to note that if your keywords have higher competition, it’s more likely for those keywords to be expensive. And the more money you pay for your keywords, the better placed they are on search results.

2. Keyword Intent

The next very important point to consider when working on your SEM strategy is the intent of your keywords. Google’s most important job is to help people find relevant information online. So it will display your ad words only if it finds them to be relevant to your users. So do some research and find the most relevant keywords for your business to be used as ad words.

3. Keyword Volume

The next point to consider for your SEM marketing campaign is the volume of your keywords. This is important because if the search volume of your keyword is low, you won’t get the desired results from your campaign. So Google will automatically reject your keywords from being at the top. So make sure that your keyword volume is good.

Over to You

Running a successful SEM campaign can be challenging. But if you know the proper way to implement it, it’s easy to get the desired results. Have you ever tried using SEM for your business? If yes, how was your experience? Do let us know in the comments below.

