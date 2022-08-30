6 Types of Digital Marketing Strategies You Should Know

digital marketing Diggity Marketing/Unsplash

Digital marketing has revolutionized the way companies marketed their products and services. It's a modern marketing mechanism that helps you connect with the audience, capture leads, and fuel the sales funnel.

A company with no digital presence is less likely to outperform the one digitally active. Digital marketing enables you to outdo your competition and gain a competitive edge in your respective industry.

Digital marketing is a vast area. It encompasses diverse marketing strategies that leverage technology to help you promote your solutions. You can use these tactics to expand your reach, generate traffic, and increase conversions.

To come up with a well-rounded strategy, you should be familiar with different types of digital marketing tactics.

So, without further ado, let's dive in.

1. Content Marketing

Content is king. Around 87% of the marketing visionaries build digital strategies with content as the core.

Content marketing is a process of connecting with your audience through relevant information sharing. Here, you cater to the concerns of your target audience and help them seek viable solutions through your content.

Content marketing helps you reach out to the target audience and gain their trust by answering relevant questions. The information you share can be in any shape or form - blogs, videos, infographics, guides, podcasts, and more.

This digital marketing strategy fuels your sales funnel by helping you capture quality leads. It also facilitates the transition of your prospects from one stage of the funnel to the next.

2. Search Engine Optimization

Just creating content isn't enough. You have to make it accessible to your audience. This is a tricky part especially if you're just getting started. It can be difficult for people to explore your content if you're a new company.

This is where search engine optimization comes in. Search engine optimization is a digital marketing strategy that facilitates your content's accessibility through search engines.

A search engine is a go-to platform for most people to find suitable solutions. All they have to do is state their concern. Search engines will show recommendations that cater to the respective search queries in detail.

By targeting the queries that resonate with your niche, you can make your content accessible to the audience. But, this is not as easy as it sounds. Your competitors are probably targeting the same or related queries.

Did you know that around 67% of users only click on the first 5 search results?

Search engine optimization should be your go-to strategy here. By following the search engine guidelines, you can climb the rankings and make your content appear among the top recommendations.

3. Social Media Marketing

Social media marketing is a digital marketing strategy where you promote your content via different social media platforms. You can use social media platforms to market your brand organically or through paid advertising.

Social media marketing is one of the effective ways to connect with your target audience. Because most social media platforms facilitate two-way interaction between brands and their respective target audience.

You share content via your social media page and get the message across with ease. Social media facilitates engagement as your audience reacts and/or leaves comments on your posts. This not only enables you to gain traction but also helps you assess your content performance.

Social media platforms are also useful for fueling your sales funnel. Around 59% of people use social media to research preferred solutions and make informed buying decisions. This makes social media platforms ideal for capturing quality leads.

4. Paid Marketing

Paid marketing is a digital marketing strategy where you're charged by a particular platform that you use for advertising your product or service. You can run ads on different search engines and social media platforms.

For search engine marketing, businesses generally prefer Google to other players in the industry for running paid ad campaigns. The platform has over 93% of the market share in the search industry, beating other search engines by miles.

Brands also use social media platforms for running paid ad campaigns. Here, Facebook and Instagram are readily preferred compared to others. Because these platforms are social media giants.

Facebook has over 2.74 billion monthly active users. On Instagram, over 130 million users tap on shopping posts each month. These statistics make the aforesaid social media platforms an ideal choice for advertisers.

Climbing the search engine rankings takes time. You won't acknowledge success overnight. So, marketers use a mix of organic and paid marketing strategies to reach out to their respective target audiences.

Paid marketing gives you much-needed traction by showcasing your brand. Of course, there's a cost attached to it. But, it's a viable strategy to consider if you're looking for a quick boost in traffic or sales.

5. Email Marketing

Email marketing is a digital marketing strategy in which you interact with your audience via emails. This strategy is used by marketers for targeting new, retaining existing, and retargeting churned customers.

You start off by collecting the email addresses of your target audience. There are many ways to do that. You can get opt-ins and grow your email list using lead magnets, pop-ups, exit-intent messages, and more.

Once you have enough subscribers, send them personalized messages as per the respective use cases. Email marketing is an effective digital marketing strategy as successful email campaigns can yield an average ROI of up to 4400%.

6. Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is a digital marketing strategy where brands carry out their marketing activities via third-party partnerships. These partnerships can be paid or based on mutual gains.

Third-party partnerships can boost your reach and engagement by multiple folds. You can reach out to the audience and convey your message with ease. These partnerships can be done with other brands or influencers.

Influencer marketing is a category of affiliate marketing that has grown in popularity over the years. Businesses are now familiar with the power of user-generated content, so they consider influencer marketing as a viable digital marketing strategy for reaching out to the audience.

Around 49% of customers trust influencer recommendations. That said, even a mid-tier influencer has a fan base of millions. So, imagine partnering with a macro or mega influencer. Think about the impact this affiliation can have on your conversions.

It's a Wrap

There you have it. The 6 types of digital marketing strategies. The implication of these digital marketing tactics may vary from one use case to another.

Marketers worldwide use a mix of these strategies to achieve the set objective and ensure the success of their respective campaigns. So, try them out and see which ones work best for you.