4 Easy Ways to Leverage Videos in your Hiring Process

Syed Balkhi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQAO0_0hKNIpfS00
Campaign Creators on Unsplash

If you have a business of your own, you definitely have to engage frequently in hiring activities. Hiring the right candidate can be a challenging task.

First, you have to attract eligible candidates, and then you need to select someone who is not just good at what he does but also fits well into the company culture.

But even before that, you need to create awareness about your vacancies so that you have more eligible people applying for the job.

A very effective way of doing that is to use videos for your hiring process. But why is it so effective? Let’s have a quick look at that and then move on to understand how to use videos to recruit the right candidate for your company.

Why Use Videos for Hiring

Videos have become an integral part of every business. Companies today don’t just use videos for the purpose of marketing their products but also to hire for their openings.

There are various reasons why they do this. Using videos in your recruitment process makes things faster and easier.

And not just that, you can also use it to reach out to potential candidates who might be interested in applying for the openings.

Another amazing benefit of using video in the recruitment process is that it helps remove geographical boundaries.

With videos, you don’t have to stop yourself from hiring a skilled candidate because he/she couldn’t walk in physically for the interview process due to geographical distance.

Using videos in your hiring process removes those barriers. Now the question is, how do you use videos in your hiring process? Let’s find out.

1. Show your Company's Culture

One of the most effective ways to use videos in your recruitment process is to show your company culture. If you want to attract more eligible candidates for your company’s openings, it’s important to let them know about your culture.

Using a powerful video can be the perfect way of doing that. By creating a video, you can easily highlight your work culture and motivate them to apply for the openings. You can start by giving a tour of your office, a glimpse of your cultural events, showing how you welcome new members, or even bid farewell to someone.

Sometimes businesses also interview their existing employees and let them talk about their experience with the company. Such videos work because these insights come from real people who are already engaged with the company.

So when potential candidates look at these videos and hear the employees talk, they feel motivated to be a part of the team. You can use these videos on your company’s career page and even post them on social media using relevant hashtags.

It can also be a wonderful idea to use these videos at job fairs if your business participates in such events.

2. Advertise your Openings

The next amazing way of using videos in your recruitment process is to promote your openings. Create a quick video about the open positions in your company. But in doing so, always remember that candidates are not just interested in the compensation you offer.

They also want to know about the perks they will be offered in the job. So talk about it. Tell your viewers about the benefits you’re offering. It can be the opportunity to work with top professionals, avail ways to grow professionally, company retreats, branded laptops, health insurance, etc.

Knowing about these perks can help you get the candidates excited about the opening. Using videos instead of text-based descriptions can help you make your vacancies stand out too.

3. Conduct Interviews

Many businesses are already leveraging this, and you should do it too. Rather than asking your candidates to come for the interview process physically, you can ask them to join the virtual interview process.

Virtual interviews can be super quick. But not just that, it lets you remove geographical boundaries between you and the applicant. So no matter where your application is, you can still talk to them and hire them if they are a good fit.

These interviews can also help you understand the communication skills and overall personality of the applicant. This is essential to identify if he/she is a good fit for your business.

4. Train Long-distance Employees

The next important step to using videos for your hiring process is to train your long-distance employees. The post-Covid era is all about remote work. Many companies are adopting this form of working in which you are allowed to work from home and don’t get to meet your team too often.

But you would still need to train your employees every now and then. Using videos at such times is the easiest way to make this happen when you’re managing a remote team.

Over to You

Marketers are becoming quick at adopting videos for their recruiting process. It’s a wonderful way of transforming how you hire for your openings and being a step ahead of your competitors. So if you haven’t started using it, it’s time to get started now.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hiring process# videos in hiring# virtual hiring

Comments / 0

Published by

Syed Balkhi is on a mission to level the playing field for small businesses. 19+ million websites use his software to grow and compete with the big guys. 100+ million people read his blogs every year to grow their website traffic, sales, & conversion

West Palm Beach, FL
213 followers

More from Syed Balkhi

Business Event Ideas to Try in 2022

Business events are gatherings of professionals in a specific industry or field. They provide an opportunity for networking, knowledge sharing, and business development. Business events can be large trade shows or conferences, smaller meetings or seminars, or even casual networking events. They are often sponsored by organizations or businesses, and may be open to the public or invite-only.

Read full story

Social Media Marketing vs Influencer Marketing: Know the Differences

Social media marketing and influencer marketing are marketing tactics that may sound the same but are completely different. Social media marketing refers to marketing activities that lead to gaining traction via social media platforms. On the other hand, influencer marketing involves product placements and endorsements through partnerships with individuals or third parties with a strong following.

Read full story

5 Email Personalization Ideas You Can Try Today

Email PersonalizationPhoto by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash. Are you struggling to get people to engage with your marketing emails? If so, you’re far from alone. Email marketing is one of the oldest and most effective digital marketing strategies to date. Many amazing benefits come with using email, but it can be tricky to master.

Read full story

The 7 Tips for Creating an Effective Email Marketing Campaign

Email marketing is one of the effective marketing tactics to reach out to current and potential customers. Businesses around the globe use email marketing to interact, retarget, and retain customers in diverse industries.

Read full story

How to Gamify Communication

To keep communication flowing smoothly in a business, it's important to ensure the message is communicated effectively to all audiences - from customers to employees. Gamification can be a great way to achieve this, as it can help to keep everyone engaged and motivated.

Read full story

What is Click-through Rate? Why is it Important?

Are you wondering what a Click-through rate(CTR) is?. If yes, you’re at the right place. In this article, we’ll talk about what a CTR is and why it is important for your business.

Read full story

7 Key Lessons for Business Leaders from Ancient Philosophy

Leaders in business can learn a lot from ancient philosophy. This is because ancient philosophers were some of the earliest thinkers to address many of the issues that humanity faces even today.

Read full story

7 Digital Marketing Tips for Small Business Owners

Gaining the trust of your customers and getting them to notice your brand when you're new in the industry can be difficult. It can get overwhelming for small business owners to keep up with the competition having a limited budget and resources.

Read full story

5 Effective Ways to Market Your Online Course

Are you looking for a way to improve on-site engagement and sales? If so, your small business could benefit from online courses. Online courses are an excellent way for business leaders across all industries to connect with prospects, build rapport, and boost sales. These handy tools can help you grow your brand in several key ways. Here are a few uses you should know:

Read full story

How To Use A Day Planner Work to Become More Efficient

We all have our lazy days. At such times no matter how hard you try, you often end up feeling lazy, lethargic, and demotivated. So how do you get over this phase?. A very good way to do that is to make a day planner and use it to maximize youreffectiveness. Using a day planner can be a great way to keep yourself organized and plan your upcoming days and weeks.

Read full story

How to Create a Daily Routine that Leads to Success

You know that if you want to be successful, you need to establish a daily routine. But it's hard to know where to start and even harder to stick with it when life gets in the way.

Read full story

Small Business Marketing on Facebook - 101

Small businesses can't avoid Facebook these days. The social media platform has become an essential tool for marketing and customer engagement. But many small businesses are still unsure of how to use Facebook effectively.

Read full story

How Small Businesses Help the Community

Small businesses are the heart of every community. They are the places where people come to buy their groceries, get a haircut, or pick up a prescription. They are also the places where people go to work, learn new skills, and meet new friends. In short, small businesses are essential to the health and well-being of every community.

Read full story

5 Important Tips to Write a Good Investor Pitch

If you own a business that’s in its early phase and you need funding for it, reaching out to a good investor is the most viable choice. But to capture the investor’s interest, you need to draft a strong pitch that convinces them to make an investment. So how do you write a good pitch?

Read full story

3 Ways AI Is Transforming Human Resources And Recruiting

More companies are looking into artificial intelligence and how it can benefit their departments. They want more efficient processes with a better return on investment so they can reach their goals faster.

Read full story

How to Write Perfect Instagram Captions for Your Business

Instagram is one of the most powerful marketing platforms that can help you gain exposure, build brand awareness, and attract relevant leads for your business. Marketers are leveraging the opportunity to maximize their ROI and boost their overall profit. But Instagram is all about visuals.

Read full story

Examples of Content Marketing (And How they help Brands Grow)

Content marketing has quickly become one of the most important aspects of a successful online presence. By creating and sharing valuable content, businesses can connect with customers and create lasting relationships that result in more sales.

Read full story

How to Create a Brand that People Will Love and Trust

There's a common notion that brands build their image with the use of colors, logos, and marketing messages. However, that isn't true. Your brand image depends on how people perceive your company.

Read full story

Why is Your Blog Traffic Declining? How to Fix it?

Have you noticed a sudden drop in your blog traffic and wondered what’s triggering it?. This happens to many businesses, especially when you have just started out. The moment you think that your website has started gaining traction, the traffic starts declining.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy