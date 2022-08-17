4 Easy Ways to Leverage Videos in your Hiring Process

Campaign Creators on Unsplash

If you have a business of your own, you definitely have to engage frequently in hiring activities. Hiring the right candidate can be a challenging task.

First, you have to attract eligible candidates, and then you need to select someone who is not just good at what he does but also fits well into the company culture.

But even before that, you need to create awareness about your vacancies so that you have more eligible people applying for the job .

A very effective way of doing that is to use videos for your hiring process. But why is it so effective? Let’s have a quick look at that and then move on to understand how to use videos to recruit the right candidate for your company.

Why Use Videos for Hiring

Videos have become an integral part of every business. Companies today don’t just use videos for the purpose of marketing their products but also to hire for their openings .

There are various reasons why they do this. Using videos in your recruitment process makes things faster and easier.

And not just that, you can also use it to reach out to potential candidates who might be interested in applying for the openings.

Another amazing benefit of using video in the recruitment process is that it helps remove geographical boundaries.

With videos, you don’t have to stop yourself from hiring a skilled candidate because he/she couldn’t walk in physically for the interview process due to geographical distance.

Using videos in your hiring process removes those barriers . Now the question is, how do you use videos in your hiring process? Let’s find out.

1. Show your Company's Culture

One of the most effective ways to use videos in your recruitment process is to show your company culture. If you want to attract more eligible candidates for your company’s openings, it’s important to let them know about your culture.

Using a powerful video can be the perfect way of doing that. By creating a video, you can easily highlight your work culture and motivate them to apply for the openings. You can start by giving a tour of your office, a glimpse of your cultural events, showing how you welcome new members, or even bid farewell to someone.

Sometimes businesses also interview their existing employees and let them talk about their experience with the company. Such videos work because these insights come from real people who are already engaged with the company.

So when potential candidates look at these videos and hear the employees talk, they feel motivated to be a part of the team. You can use these videos on your company’s career page and even post them on social media using relevant hashtags.

It can also be a wonderful idea to use these videos at job fairs if your business participates in such events.

2. Advertise your Openings

The next amazing way of using videos in your recruitment process is to promote your openings. Create a quick video about the open positions in your company. But in doing so, always remember that candidates are not just interested in the compensation you offer.

They also want to know about the perks they will be offered in the job. So talk about it. Tell your viewers about the benefits you’re offering. It can be the opportunity to work with top professionals, avail ways to grow professionally, company retreats, branded laptops, health insurance, etc.

Knowing about these perks can help you get the candidates excited about the opening. Using videos instead of text-based descriptions can help you make your vacancies stand out too.

3. Conduct Interviews

Many businesses are already leveraging this, and you should do it too. Rather than asking your candidates to come for the interview process physically, you can ask them to join the virtual interview process.

Virtual interviews can be super quick. But not just that, it lets you remove geographical boundaries between you and the applicant. So no matter where your application is, you can still talk to them and hire them if they are a good fit.

These interviews can also help you understand the communication skills and overall personality of the applicant. This is essential to identify if he/she is a good fit for your business.

4. Train Long-distance Employees

The next important step to using videos for your hiring process is to train your long-distance employees. The post-Covid era is all about remote work. Many companies are adopting this form of working in which you are allowed to work from home and don’t get to meet your team too often.

But you would still need to train your employees every now and then. Using videos at such times is the easiest way to make this happen when you’re managing a remote team.

Over to You

Marketers are becoming quick at adopting videos for their recruiting process. It’s a wonderful way of transforming how you hire for your openings and being a step ahead of your competitors. So if you haven’t started using it, it’s time to get started now.