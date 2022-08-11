How to Gamify Communication

LinkedIn Sales Solution / Unsplash

To keep communication flowing smoothly in a business, it's important to ensure the message is communicated effectively to all audiences - from customers to employees. Gamification can be a great way to achieve this, as it can help to keep everyone engaged and motivated.

There are many different ways to gamify communication, and we'll explore how gamification can improve your business.

Here are the many ways to gamify communication.

1. Award customers for participating in conversations

2. Use leaderboards to encourage friendly competition

3. Encourage employees to share their ideas

4. Offer rewards for giving feedback

5. Use fun quizzes to test knowledge retention

6. Get employees involved in social media challenges

7. Make learning fun with interactive games

8. Use gamification to improve customer service interactions

9. Encourage sales teams with commission-based incentives

10. Implement a company-wide scavenger hunt

Gamification can be used in a variety of ways to communicate more effectively in business - so get creative and see what works best for you! Now, we’ll explore these points in greater detail.

1. Award customers for participating in conversations

Customers are the lifeblood of any business, so it's important to keep them happy and engaged. Gamification can be a great way to do this, as it encourages customers to participate in conversations and provides them with a sense of achievement.

2. Use leaderboards to encourage friendly competition

Leaderboards are a great way to gamify communication, as they encourage employees to compete with each other in a fun and friendly way. This can help to promote healthy competition and improve employee morale.

3. Encourage employees to share their ideas

Encouraging employees to share their ideas is a great way to get them involved in the conversation and ensure everyone is on the same page. By using gamification, you can make sure that employees feel appreciated for their input and that their ideas are given due consideration.

4. Offer rewards for giving feedback

Feedback is essential for businesses, as it helps to improve the products and services that they offer. However, getting employees to give feedback can be a challenge. Offering simple badges, points, or just recognizing people’s efforts can be used to encourage employees to give feedback by offering rewards for doing so. This can help to ensure that businesses are constantly improving and that employees feel valued.

5. Use fun quizzes to test knowledge retention

Quizzes are a great way to gamify communication, as they test employees' knowledge retention and ensure that they are paying attention to the conversation.

By offering rewards for correct answers, you can encourage employees to stay engaged and learn more about the topics being discussed.

This is also a way to educate customers if your product requires training. Providing educational material and then give them a quiz to test their knowledge. Many products also give certificates based on how well people perform on these quizzes.

6. Get employees involved in social media challenges

Social media is a great way to connect with employees and customers alike. By gamifying social media, you can encourage employees to participate in challenges and interact with the company on a more personal level. This can help to build relationships and improve communication between employees and customers.

7. Make learning fun with interactive games

Learning should be fun, so why not make it more interactive with games? Gamification can be used to make learning more engaging and enjoyable, which will help employees to retain information better. Additionally, by making learning fun, you can encourage employees to participate more actively in the process.

8. Use gamification to improve customer service interactions

Customer service is an essential part of any business, so it's important to make sure that employees are providing the best possible service. Gamification can be used to encourage employees to go above and beyond for customers, by offering rewards for positive customer interactions. This can help to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.

9. Encourage sales teams with commission-based incentives

Sales teams need to be encouraged to perform at their best, and gamification can be a great way to do this. By offering commission-based incentives, you can encourage employees to sell more products and services. This can help to boost revenue and improve the bottom line.

10. Implement a company-wide scavenger hunt

Scavenger hunts are a great way to get everyone in the company involved in the conversation. By hiding clues around the office, you can encourage employees to explore their surroundings and interact with each other. This can help to break the ice and promote communication between employees.

Use the right tools

These ideas can help you improve the frequency and quality of communication but they won't work without the right tools. There are a number of great tools that you can use to gamify communication, including:

1. Social media platforms like Facebook and leveraging features like polls, live videos, and more

2. Slack

for group messaging and setting up channels for different topics

3. Communication tools like Zoom and Skype for video conferencing

4. Employee recognition platforms like Bonusly and Fond

5. Project management tools like Asana and Trello

6. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software like Salesforce

7. Learning Management Systems (LMS) like Blackboard and Moodle

8. Gamification platforms like Bunchball, Big Door, and Gamify

9. Rewards and Incentives platforms like Punchcard and BizX

10. Scavenger hunt apps like Geocaching and ScanQuest

With the right tools in place, you can start gamifying communication to encourage employees to interact more frequently and effectively.

Conclusion

By using these tips, you can gamify communication and make it more fun and engaging for everyone involved. This can help to improve employee satisfaction and loyalty, while also boosting productivity and profitability. So what are you waiting for? Start gamifying communication today!