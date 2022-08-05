7 Key Lessons for Business Leaders from Ancient Philosophy

Levi Meir Clancy / Unsplash

Leaders in business can learn a lot from ancient philosophy. This is because ancient philosophers were some of the earliest thinkers to address many of the issues that humanity faces even today.

Some of the great leaders of the ancient world were philosophers or had philosophers as teachers. Alexander the Great and Marcus Aurelius are two examples.

And even today, CEOs, business owners, and leaders can learn from the great thinkers of the past. People like Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet, and many others read philosophy and other content to motivate themselves and learn new things.

Let's get started and look at some of the key lessons business owners and leaders can gain from studying ancient philosophy.

1. Learn to be content

In ancient Greece, the philosopher Plato taught that people should be content with what they have, and not always desire more. This is a lesson that still holds true today.

When you focus on acquiring more things, you often lose sight of what's important in life. Instead, try to be grateful for what you have and appreciate the simple things in life.

Finding contentment is powerful for more than personal reasons, however. When you learn to be happy and enjoy what you have, you won’t make business decisions from a place of stress. Having a calm and positive frame of mind will help your grow your business with a balanced mindframe.

2. Accept challenges and wins alike

Stoicism was a popular philosophy in ancient Greece and Rome. It taught that people should accept what happens to them, whether it's good or bad. This is because everything happens for a reason and is out of our control.

This doesn't mean that we should be fatalistic and give up when things go wrong. Rather, we should accept challenges as opportunities to learn and grow.

In business, things will always go wrong from time to time. It's how you deal with these challenges that defines you as a leader. If you're able to take them in stride and learn from them, you'll be better off in the long run.

3. Be humble

In ancient China, Confucius taught that people should be modest and humble. This is because humility is a virtue that is often lacking in today's society. When you're humble, you’ll avoid making decisions from a place of hubris. You're able to see the world more clearly and make better decisions.

This is a lesson that all business leaders can learn from. When you're humble, you're able to listen to others and take their suggestions seriously. This can help you avoid making costly mistakes.

4. Avoid getting caught up in your ego.

The philosopher Socrates believed that people should never become too attached to their egos. He said it's important to be humble and recognize that you're not always right.

Putting your needs above those of others creates conflict and disharmony. Instead, try to be understanding and considerate of others' feelings.

This lesson will help you manage employees and customers better. You’ll be a better manager and someone who can lead your business effectively.

5. Don't be afraid to question authority.

One of the most important teachings of ancient philosophy is that people should never be afraid to question authority.

The philosopher Plato believed that it's important for people to think for themselves and make their own decisions. When you blindly follow someone else's orders, you're not really living your own life - you're just living someone else's version of it.

I think that this advice is powerful because it will help you question your assumptions. By avoiding falling into the trap of thinking the same thing over and over again, you’ll find more creative ways to solve problems.

6. Don't wait for someone else to fix your problems.

The philosopher Epictetus believed that people should take responsibility for their own lives and not rely on others to fix their problems.

This is a particularly relevant lesson in today's society, where so many people are quick to blame others for their own misfortune. When you're proactive and take charge of your own life, you're much more likely to find success than if you sit back and wait for someone else to do it for you.

7. Live in the present moment.

One of the most important teachings of ancient philosophy is the importance of living in the present moment. Zeno said we should forget about the past and not worry about the future, and focus on the present instead.

Today, we live in a busy, hectic world. It’s easy to slip into living in the past or future, you miss out on the here and now - which is where all the magic happens!

By being present, you’ll catch the current trends in blogging , marketing, technology and more, and respond effectively to customer issues or PR problems.

Conclusion

These are just a few key lessons that business owners and leaders can learn from ancient philosophy. By studying the great philosophers of the past, you can gain valuable insights into the human condition and learn how to be a better leader.